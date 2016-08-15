FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 4-month high as Hungary mulls economic stimulus
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 4-month high as Hungary mulls economic stimulus

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Hungary considers stimulus measures including social tax
cut
    * Forint touches 4-month high, GDP figures still help
    * Budapest stocks retreat from rise towards 9-year high

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The forint led a mild firming
of Central European currencies on Monday, hitting a 4-month high
against the euro after Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said
Hungary was preparing a package of economic stimulus measures.
    Varga said the government would consider lowering social
taxes paid by employers in an effort to boost competitiveness
and aid growth. 
    The forint crossed a key psychological level at
310 against the euro and touched a 4-month high at 309.55
against the euro.
    It retreated to 309.59 by 0841 GMT, but was still firmer by
0.1 percent from its last close.
    If the forint is able to stay firmer than 310, it could soon
test 307, Equilor brokerage said in a note.
    "It can firm slightly firmer, but I expect it to return to
the weak side of 310 soon," one Budapest-based currency dealer
said.
    Dealers and analysts regard 310 as a threshold for the
Hungarian central bank, and they have said the bank could
intervene at least verbally if the forint stays firmer than
that. 
    The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index rose by 0.3
percent. It approached 9-year highs, but stopped just shy of a
psychological resistance level at 28,000 points. 
    Central European assets were already lifted on Friday by
robust second-quarter economic growth figures from the region,
fuelled by rising household incomes and consumption.
    Hungary's 2.6 percent growth was the weakest among the
figures reported in the region and Romania led the pack with 6
percent growth. The Czechs will report output data on Tuesday.
    Even Hungary's pace is much faster than the euro zone's 1.6
percent average but a flight of labour into richer Western
countries hinders growth in the region, and governments try to
fight that trend by cutting taxes and boosting wages.
    Hungarian government bonds slightly extended last week's
gains in the middle and at the long end of the yield curve.
    The yield of 10-year bonds dropped 2 basis points to 2.77
percent, trading near record lows.
    "If the government takes measures to tackle the labour
shortage, that may be positive, but we do not see the details
yet," one fixed income trader said.
    Turnover in regional markets were low as markets in Croatia,
Poland, Romania and Slovenia were closed due to national
holidays.
    The zloty firmed slightly in international trade
to 4.269 against the euro.
    Poland has obtained approval from the People's Bank of China
for an offering of 3-year Panda bonds, the Reuters financial
news service IFR said on Monday. 
    Belgrade's stock index continued to retreat from
and 8-month high hit last week, and shed half a percent.     
    
           CEE MARKETS  SNAPSHOT   AT  1041 CET           
                        CURRENCIES                        
                        Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                        bid       close     change  in
                                                    2016
 Czech                   27.0200   27.0245   +0.02  -0.08%
 crown                                           %  
 Hungary                309.5900  310.0200   +0.14   1.63%
 forint                                          %  
 Polish                   4.2690    4.2712   +0.05  -0.26%
 zloty                                           %  
 Romanian                 4.4600    4.4590  -0.02%   1.32%
 leu                                                
 Croatian                 7.4942    7.4925  -0.02%   1.93%
 kuna                                               
 Serbian                123.0800  123.0900   +0.01  -1.31%
 dinar                                           %  
 Note:     calculated   previous  close at  1800          
 daily     from                             CET     
 change                                             
                        STOCKS                            
                        Latest    Previous  Daily   Change
                                  close     change  in
                                                    2016
 Prague                   865.22    863.87   +0.16  -9.53%
                                                 %  
 Budapest               27893.27  27812.89   +0.29   +16.6
                                                 %      1%
 Belgrade                 630.95    634.23  -0.52%  -2.04%
 Sofia                    463.56    459.04   +0.98   +0.58
                                                 %       %
                        BONDS                             
                        Yield     Yield     Spread  Daily
                        (bid)     change    vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                  -0.19    -0.016   +043b   -2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                 -0.091    -0.014   +045b   -2bps
                                                ps  
                           0.309     -0.03   +042b   -3bps
 10-year                                        ps  
           FORWARD      RATE      AGREEMENT               
                        3x6       6x9       9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech             <PR      0.29      0.26    0.22       0
 Rep       IBOR=>                                   
 Hungary           <BU      0.75      0.71    0.73    0.86
           BOR=>                                    
 Note:     are for ask                                    
 FRA       prices                                   
 quotes                                             
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Additional reporting by Robert Mueller in Prague)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.