CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 4-month high as Hungary mulls economic stimulus

* Hungary considers stimulus measures including social tax cut * Forint touches 4-month high, GDP figures still help * Budapest stocks retreat from rise towards 9-year high By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The forint led a mild firming of Central European currencies on Monday, hitting a 4-month high against the euro after Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said Hungary was preparing a package of economic stimulus measures. Varga said the government would consider lowering social taxes paid by employers in an effort to boost competitiveness and aid growth. The forint crossed a key psychological level at 310 against the euro and touched a 4-month high at 309.55 against the euro. It retreated to 309.59 by 0841 GMT, but was still firmer by 0.1 percent from its last close. If the forint is able to stay firmer than 310, it could soon test 307, Equilor brokerage said in a note. "It can firm slightly firmer, but I expect it to return to the weak side of 310 soon," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. Dealers and analysts regard 310 as a threshold for the Hungarian central bank, and they have said the bank could intervene at least verbally if the forint stays firmer than that. The Budapest Stock Exchange's main index rose by 0.3 percent. It approached 9-year highs, but stopped just shy of a psychological resistance level at 28,000 points. Central European assets were already lifted on Friday by robust second-quarter economic growth figures from the region, fuelled by rising household incomes and consumption. Hungary's 2.6 percent growth was the weakest among the figures reported in the region and Romania led the pack with 6 percent growth. The Czechs will report output data on Tuesday. Even Hungary's pace is much faster than the euro zone's 1.6 percent average but a flight of labour into richer Western countries hinders growth in the region, and governments try to fight that trend by cutting taxes and boosting wages. Hungarian government bonds slightly extended last week's gains in the middle and at the long end of the yield curve. The yield of 10-year bonds dropped 2 basis points to 2.77 percent, trading near record lows. "If the government takes measures to tackle the labour shortage, that may be positive, but we do not see the details yet," one fixed income trader said. Turnover in regional markets were low as markets in Croatia, Poland, Romania and Slovenia were closed due to national holidays. The zloty firmed slightly in international trade to 4.269 against the euro. Poland has obtained approval from the People's Bank of China for an offering of 3-year Panda bonds, the Reuters financial news service IFR said on Monday. Belgrade's stock index continued to retreat from and 8-month high hit last week, and shed half a percent. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1041 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0200 27.0245 +0.02 -0.08% crown % Hungary 309.5900 310.0200 +0.14 1.63% forint % Polish 4.2690 4.2712 +0.05 -0.26% zloty % Romanian 4.4600 4.4590 -0.02% 1.32% leu Croatian 7.4942 7.4925 -0.02% 1.93% kuna Serbian 123.0800 123.0900 +0.01 -1.31% dinar % Note: calculated previous close at 1800 daily from CET change STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2016 Prague 865.22 863.87 +0.16 -9.53% % Budapest 27893.27 27812.89 +0.29 +16.6 % 1% Belgrade 630.95 634.23 -0.52% -2.04% Sofia 463.56 459.04 +0.98 +0.58 % % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.19 -0.016 +043b -2bps ps 5-year -0.091 -0.014 +045b -2bps ps 0.309 -0.03 +042b -3bps 10-year ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech <PR 0.29 0.26 0.22 0 Rep IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.75 0.71 0.73 0.86 BOR=> Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Robert Mueller in Prague)