CEE MARKETS-Assets retreat with world markets despite Czech GDP surprise

* Forint and zloty come down from 4-month highs vs euro * Less risk appetite ahead of U.S. data * Czech GDP growth slows less than expected By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The forint and the zloty retreated on Tuesday alongside worldwide stock markets and as receding U.S. interest rate hike expectations bolstered the euro. Friday's robust second-quarter economic output figures from Central European states had helped the Hungarian and the Polish currencies, the region's most liquid, rise to four-month highs. But sentiment turned on Tuesday with investors waiting for U.S. inflation, housing and industrial output data due later in the day. The euro touched 8-week highs against the dollar and gained 0.1 percent against the zloty and 0.2 percent versus the forint by 0912 GMT. The rally fizzled out despite Czech figures confirming that its economic growth outpaced the euro zone, expanding 2.5 percent annually in the second quarter, down from 3 percent in the first quarter, but above analysts' forecasts of 2.3 percent. "The euro firms against the dollar, euro assets are bought now and it is also firming against emerging market currencies like the forint and the zloty," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "Stock exchanges also opened slightly lower ... and also, after a (forint) firming in the past one or two weeks, a correction was in the cards," the dealer said. The crown was steady at 27.02 against the euro, sticking at the floor at which the Czech central bank has defended the currency since 2013. Household consumption was a major driver of Czech growth as wages regionally have been increased to fight a labour drain into Western European Union countries. Analysts said economic recovery in Germany as well as government spending also helped growth, and the figures were unlikely to trigger any change in Czech monetary policy. The Prague stock exchange's main index tracked a retreat of European shares from Monday's seven-week highs. It fell 0.3 percent, while the Budapest and Warsaw benchmark indexes dropped half a percent. Bucharest bucked the fall, with its main index rising 0.8 percent, helped higher by a 1.3 percent rise in Banca Transilvania which reported record first-half profits late on Monday. Government bonds mostly also retreated in the region, with yields rising by a few basis points. The yield on Poland's 10-year paper rose 5 basis points to 2.66 percent. CEE SNAP AT 1112 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Daily Change st ious bid clos change in 2016 e Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0.00 -0.08% crown => 200 200 % Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. -0.19% 1.53% forint => 9000 3250 Polish <EURPLN 4.26 4.26 -0.10% -0.25% zloty => 88 45 Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0.03 1.36% leu => 85 99 % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.49 +0.23 2.10% kuna => 20 91 % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.02% -1.26% dinar => 0200 0000 Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Daily Change st ious clos change in 2016 e Prague 858. 861. -0.28% -10.19% 88 30 Budapest 2772 2786 -0.53% +15.89 1.20 8.79 % Warsaw <.WIG20 1848 1857 -0.50% -0.58% > .44 .70 Buchares 6845 6789 +0.83 -2.27% t .32 .05 % Ljubljan <.SBITO 720. 715. +0.66 +3.43% a P> 04 34 % Zagreb <.CRBEX 1781 1786 -0.28% +5.42% > .22 .31 Belgrade <.BELEX 626. 630. -0.71% -2.74% 15> 42 87 Sofia <.SOFIX 461. 461. +0.04 +0.23% > 98 81 % BOND S Yiel Yiel Spread Daily d d (bid chan vs change ) ge Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.1 -0.0 +043b +1bps RR> 87 06 ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 -0.0 +045b +1bps RR> 8 02 ps <CZ10YT 0.33 0 +043b +2bps 10-year =RR> 9 ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.64 -0.0 +227b -1bps RR> 7 24 ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.08 0.03 +261b +5bps RR> 1 9 ps <PL10YT 2.66 0.03 +275b +5bps 10-year =RR> 7 6 ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.7 0.72 0.85 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.61 1.56 1.54 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ********************************************** **************** (Editing by Louise Ireland)