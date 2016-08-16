FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets retreat with world markets despite Czech GDP surprise
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets retreat with world markets despite Czech GDP surprise

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint and zloty come down from 4-month highs vs euro
    * U.S. data, comments increase odds of rate hike,
    * Czech GDP growth slows less than expected
    * Tourism revenues help lift kuna

 (Adds U.S. figures and comments, kuna rise)
    By Sandor Peto and Igor Ilic
    BUDAPEST/ZAGREB, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The forint and the zloty
retreated on Tuesday alongside worldwide stock markets, while
the euro strengthened.
    Friday's robust second-quarter economic output figures from 
Central European states had helped the Hungarian and the Polish
currencies, the region's most liquid, rise to four-month highs.
    Sentiment turned on Tuesday ahead of a batch of U.S.
economic data. 
    The figures and hawkish comments from New York Federal
Reserve President William Dudley helped the dollar rebound from
an 8-week low against the euro, but the European single
currency remained strong.
    It also gained 0.1 percent against the zloty and
0.2 percent versus the forint by 1335 GMT.
    The rally of Central European units fizzled out despite
Czech figures confirming that its economic growth outpaced the
euro zone, expanding 2.5 percent annually in the second quarter,
down from 3 percent in the first quarter, but above analysts'
forecasts of 2.3 percent.    
    "The euro firms against the dollar, euro assets are bought
now and it is also firming against emerging market currencies
like the forint and the zloty," one Budapest-based currency
dealer said.
    "Stock exchanges also opened slightly lower ... and also,
after a (forint) firming in the past one or two weeks, a
correction was on the cards," the dealer said.
    The crown was steady at 27.022 against the euro,
sticking on the floor at which the Czech central bank has
defended the currency since 2013.
    Household consumption was a major driver of Czech growth as
wages regionally have been increased to fight a labour drain
into Western European Union countries.
    Analysts said economic recovery in Germany as well as
government spending also helped growth, and the figures were
unlikely to trigger any change in Czech monetary policy.
    Stock indices in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
 fell by 0.4-0.6 percent, tracking a retreat of European
shares from Monday's seven-week highs. 
    Bucharest bucked the trend, with its main index 
rising 1.1 percent.
    It was helped higher by a 2.1 percent gain of the shares of 
the investment fund Fondul Proprietatea and 1.1 percent
rise in Banca Transilvania which reported record
first-half profits late on Monday. 
    Croatia's kuna gained a quarter of percent to 7.48
against the euro, a level near a 5-week high.
    "We had a long weekend (with Monday a holiday) and quite a
strong inflow of euros these days amid the tourist season," said
a dealer at a major local bank.
     Government bonds mostly retreated in the region. The yield
on Poland's 10-year paper rose 8 basis points to 2.70 percent.
    
           CEE        SNAPSHO   AT  1535 CET           
           MARKETS    T                          
                      CURRENCIES                       
                      Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                      bid      close     change  in
                                                 2016
 Czech                27.0220   27.0200  -0.01%  -0.09%
 crown                                           
 Hungary              310.000  309.3250  -0.22%   1.50%
 forint                     0                    
 Polish                4.2672    4.2645  -0.06%  -0.22%
 zloty                                           
 Romanian              4.4586    4.4599   +0.03   1.35%
 leu                                          %  
 Croatian              7.4800    7.4991   +0.26   2.13%
 kuna                                         %  
 Serbian              123.190  123.0000  -0.15%  -1.40%
 dinar                      0                    
 Note:     calculate  previou  close at  1800          
 daily     d from     s                  CET     
 change                                          
                      STOCKS                           
                      Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                               close     change  in
                                                 2016
 Prague                856.40    861.30  -0.57%  -10.45
                                                      %
 Budapest             27755.0  27868.79  -0.41%   +16.0
                            9                        3%
 Warsaw               1848.61   1857.70  -0.49%  -0.57%
 Buchares             6866.21   6789.05   +1.14  -1.97%
 t                                            %  
 Ljubljan              715.05    715.34  -0.04%   +2.71
 a                                                    %
 Zagreb               1785.02   1786.31  -0.07%   +5.65
                                                      %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15   621.09    630.87  -1.55%  -3.57%
           >                                     
 Sofia                 463.81    461.81   +0.43   +0.63
                                              %       %
                      BONDS                            
                      Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                      (bid)    change    vs      change
                                         Bund    in
 Czech                                           spread
 Republic                                        
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR   -0.187    -0.006   +042b   +0bps
           >                                 ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR    -0.08    -0.002   +044b   +0bps
           >                                 ps  
           <CZ10YT=R    0.329     -0.01   +040b   -1bps
 10-year   R>                                ps  
 Poland                                                
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR    1.631     0.003   +224b   +1bps
           >                                 ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR    2.098     0.047   +262b   +5bps
           >                                 ps  
           <PL10YT=R    2.687     0.071   +276b   +7bps
 10-year   R>                                ps  
           FORWARD    RATE     AGREEMENT               
                      3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                 interb
                                                 ank
 Czech             <     0.29      0.24     0.2       0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                              
 Hungary           <     0.74      0.71    0.73    0.85
           BUBOR=>                               
 Poland            <     1.62      1.57    1.55    1.71
           WIBOR=>                               
 Note:     are for                                     
 FRA       ask                                   
 quotes    prices                                
 ******************************************************
 ********
 
 (Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.