a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets ease on hawkish Fed comments; Polish data in focus
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets ease on hawkish Fed comments; Polish data in focus

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Rising Fed rate hike expectation weighs on CEE assets
    * Forint retreats to weak side of 310 versus euro
    * Polish data may add fuel to monetary easing speculation
    * Serbian central bank will publish forecasts, dinar firmer

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Central European assets eased
on Wednesday ahead of Polish economic data which may fuel
speculation about monetary easing just as comments from U.S.
rate-setters boosted expectations for an interest rate hike
there.
    Lower interest rates in the region and a rise in the U.S.
would cut the appeal of the high-yielding but risky assets in
the European Union's emerging markets.
    The forint, the leu and the zloty
 eased by 0.14 percent against the euro by 0754 GMT.
    The forint, trading at 310.30, returned to the weaker side
of the 310 psychological level which it crossed last week when
healthy second-quarter economic output figures helped regional
assets rise.
    Poland's annual growth of 3.1 percent, while still robust,
was slightly below expectations. A dip in annual net inflation
to -0.4 percent, reported on Tuesday, added to speculation for
more monetary easing in the region's biggest economy.
    Poland will release figures for July employment and
corporate wages at 1200 GMT, and industrial output on Thursday.
    Analysts expect annual wage growth to slow to 4.5 percent
from 5.3 percent in June and industrial output growth to slump
to 1.3 percent from 6 percent. 
    "For the sort run, the combination of lower than expected
GDP, stronger deflation and weaker wage pressure might again
support speculations on interest rates cuts," said Raiffeisen
analyst Marta Petka-Zagajewska in a note.
    "This might be even strengthened on Thursday, with... weak
industrial output outcome," she added.
    Warsaw's blue chip stock index shed 0.6 percent and
Prague's main index dropped 0.3 percent.
    Regional government bonds were steady or slightly extended
late Tuesday's loss.
    Regional yields rose on Tuesday after comments from two
Federal Reserve officials boosted expectation for a Fed rate
hike in the coming months.
    Poland's 10-year yield, after 9 basis point rise on Tuesday,
rose further by 1 basis point to 2.71 percent. Hungary's
corresponding yield was steady from its close at 2.79 percent,
but up by 3 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. 
    Serbia's dinar was firmer by 0.1 pct against the
euro, but off 11-week highs touched on Tuesday.
    The Serbian central bank is due to release its new output
and inflation forecasts later on Wednesday.
    It kept Central Europe's highest central bank interest rate
of 4 percent on hold last week, citing uncertainty in global 
markets, even though inflation, which ran at 1.2 percent in
annual terms in July, is below its 2.5-5.5 pct target range.
 
     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  0954       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        240   220    1%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  309.  -0.1  1.40
 forint    =>       3000  8700    4%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.28  4.27  -0.1  -0.6
 zloty     =>         40    78    4%    1%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.46  4.45  -0.1  1.19
 leu       =>         60    98    4%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.47  7.47   +0.  2.17
 kuna      =>         70    95   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       1900  2900   08%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             854.  856.  -0.2  -10.
                      11    30    6%   69%
 Budapest           2772  2767   +0.   +15
                    0.60  1.68   18%  .89%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1835  1846  -0.6  -1.2
           >         .52   .86    1%    7%
 Buchares           6859  6865  -0.0  -2.0
 t                   .43   .23    8%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  719.  715.   +0.   +3.
 a         P>         67    05   65%   38%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1786  1784   +0.   +5.
           >         .63   .99   09%   74%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  621.  621.   +0.  -3.5
           15>        45    09   06%    2%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  464.  463.   +0.   +0.
           >          45    69   16%   77%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +04  -1bp
           RR>        07     2  1bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +04   +0b
           RR>        95    14  1bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.30  -0.0   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        8     2  5bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.61  -0.0   +22   +0b
           RR>         9    02  3bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.12  -0.0   +26   +0b
           RR>         2    15  3bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.72  -0.0   +27   +1b
 10-year   =RR>             01  6bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.24   0.2     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.74  0.71  0.73  0.85
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.62  1.58  1.56  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
