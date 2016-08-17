FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets ease on hawkish Fed comments
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets ease on hawkish Fed comments

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Fed rate hike expectations weigh on CEE assets
    * Forint retreats to weak side of 310 versus euro
    * Polish wage growth slows less than forecast

 (Adds Polish data, dealer comment, Serbian central bank
forecasts)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Poland led Central
European asset prices lower on Wednesday as comments from U.S.
rate-setters boosted expectations of an interest rate hike
there.
    A U.S. rate hike would cut the appeal of high-yielding but
risky assets in emerging markets including the European Union's
eastern members.
    Central European markets were also watching for local
economic data which could nudge the region's central banks
towards more monetary policy easing, putting pressure on the
region's currencies.
    Fresh figures showed that annual growth in Polish wages
slowed less than expected in July, to 4.8 percent from 5.3
percent in August. Investors will also watch Polish industrial
output data due on Thursday. 
    The zloty eased by 0.4 percent to 4.2942 against
the euro by 1324 GMT, touching 10-day lows.
    The leu shed 0.3 percent.
    The forint weakened by 0.2 percent to 310.51,     
returning to the weaker side of the psychological 310 level,
which it crossed last week when healthy second-quarter economic
output figures helped regional assets rise.
    Poland's annual growth of 3.1 percent, while still robust,
was slightly below expectations. A dip in annual net inflation
to -0.4 percent, reported on Tuesday, added to speculation about
more monetary easing in the region's biggest economy.
    One Warsaw-based dealer said the zloty was tracking other
emerging market currencies.
    "But to me this looks like a minor correction, the sentiment
(regarding the zloty) has been more positive recently. I don't
see any larger threats (to the exchange rate)," the dealer said,
adding that the zloty's recent ranges of 4.2250-4.30 could hold.
    Warsaw's blue chip stock index shed 1.2 percent,
falling at the same pace as Germany's main index.
    Regional government bonds were steady, or slightly extended
late Tuesday's losses.
    Regional yields rose on Tuesday after comments from two
Federal Reserve officials boosted expectation for a Fed rate
hike in the coming months.
    Poland's 10-year yield, after a 9-basis point rise on
Tuesday, rose further by 1 basis point to 2.71 percent, off
session highs. Hungary's corresponding yield was steady from its
close at 2.79 percent, but up by 3 basis points from Tuesday's
fixing. 
    The dinar gave up early gains and eased 0.1
percent against the euro, drifting off 11-week highs touched on
Tuesday, although the Serbian central bank projected a pick-up
in economic growth to 3 percent next year. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1524       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        230   220   00%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  309.  -0.2  1.33
 forint    =>       5100  8700    1%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.29  4.27  -0.3  -0.8
 zloty     =>         42    78    8%    4%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.47  4.45  -0.3  0.98
 leu       =>         50    98    4%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.47  7.47   +0.  2.15
 kuna      =>         85    95   01%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.5
 dinar     =>       4000  2900    9%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             850.  856.  -0.6  -11.
                      68    30    6%   05%
 Budapest           2774  2767   +0.   +15
                    3.98  1.68   26%  .98%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1824  1846  -1.2  -1.8
           >         .28   .86    2%    8%
 Buchares           6851  6865  -0.2  -2.1
 t                   .13   .23    1%    9%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  722.  715.   +0.   +3.
 a         P>         14    05   99%   73%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1787  1784   +0.   +5.
           >         .30   .99   13%   78%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  620.  621.  -0.0  -3.6
           15>        74    09    6%    3%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  466.  463.   +0.   +1.
           >          82    69   68%   28%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +04  -2bp
           RR>        16     3  0bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +04   +0b
           RR>        82    02  2bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.32     0   +03   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        8        6bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.61  -0.0   +22   +1b
           RR>         4    02  3bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.12  0.00   +26   +1b
           RR>         2     4  2bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.73  0.02   +27   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        2     8  7bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA   0.3  0.26  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.74   0.7  0.73  0.84
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.63  1.58  1.56  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
   

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.