FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies, bonds rebound on Fed minutes, Polish data watched
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies, bonds rebound on Fed minutes, Polish data watched

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint, zloty rebound from 2-week low vs euro on Fed
minutes
    * Bond yields retreat as U.S. rate hike expectation weakens
    * Hungary, Romania hold bond auctions, good demand is seen
    * Warsaw bucks global equities rebound, bank stocks, KGHM
fall

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
rebounded from multi-week lows and Hungary's and Romania's bond
auctions were seen drawing healthy demand on Thursday as U.S.
rate hike expectations have receded.
     Hawkish comments from two Federal Reserve rate setters
knocked down assets in the European Union's emerging markets in
the previous session.
     But the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting, published
after European markets closed, showed that the Fed is unlikely
to hike its rates soon and make high-yielding emerging market
assets in Central Europe relatively less attractive.
     The leu rebounded from a 4-week low against the
euro, the forint and the zloty were off
two-week lows and the dinar off a one-week low.
     The Hungarian and the Polish currencies firmed by 0.3
percent by 0750 GMT, the leu gained 0.2 percent and the dinar
0.1 percent.
    Poland's 10-year bond yield was down 6 basis points from
Wednesday's high, at 2.7 percent, following a 16 basis points
rise from 8-and-1/2-month lows touched late last week.
    Investors will watch later in the session to see if July
Polish industrial output and retail sales figures, due at 1200
GMT, add fuel to speculation that the Polish central bank could
resume monetary easing. Weak figures could soften the zloty and
lift bonds, analysts have said. 
    Hungary's less volatile bonds yields were also lower by a
few basis points from Wednesday's fixing, with 5-year bonds
trading at 1.88 percent, down 4 basis points.
    The positive mood signalled that Hungary's auction of 3-, 5-
and 10-year bonds will attract good demand, one Budapest based
trader said. Yield often rise ahead of auctions as investors
position to reach lower prices in the primary sale.
    "Good sentiment remains... The auction could see average
yields near the current secondary market offers," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    The auction results are due at 0930 GMT.
    Romania will also auction 5-year bonds on Thursday.
    Stock indices were mixed in the region and gainers lagged
behind a rebound in Frankfurt and London.
    Warsaw's bluechip index fell half a percent,
dragged down mainly by bank stocks: PKO BP shed 1.4
percent, Pekao 0.6 percent and BZ WBK shed 1.4
percent.
    KGHM shares fell 0.9 percent after the copper
producer reported a bigger than expected fall in net profit in
the first half of 2016 on the back of losses on its foreign
assets driven by rising costs and falling copper prices.
 
    
           CEE       SNAPSHO   AT  0950 CET           
           MARKETS   T                          
                     CURRENCIES                       
                     Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                     bid      close     change  in
                                                2016
 Czech     <EURCZK=  27.0250   27.0210  -0.01%  -0.10%
 crown     >                                    
 Hungary   <EURHUF=  310.450  311.3150   +0.28   1.35%
 forint    >               0                 %  
 Polish    <EURPLN=   4.2890    4.2999   +0.25  -0.72%
 zloty     >                                 %  
 Romanian  <EURRON=   4.4685    4.4763   +0.17   1.13%
 leu       >                                 %  
 Croatian  <EURHRK=   7.4840    7.4758  -0.11%   2.07%
 kuna      >                                    
 Serbian   <EURRSD=  123.120  123.2600   +0.11  -1.34%
 dinar     >               0                 %  
 Note:     calculat  previou  close at  1800          
 daily     ed from   s                  CET     
 change                                         
                     STOCKS                           
                     Latest   Previous  Daily   Change
                              close     change  in
                                                2016
 Prague               855.71    850.80   +0.58  -10.52
                                             %       %
 Budapest            27755.4  27790.97  -0.13%   +16.0
                           8                        3%
 Warsaw              1817.48   1824.40  -0.38%  -2.24%
 Buchares            6866.50   6866.19   +0.05  -1.97%
 t                                           %  
 Ljubljan  <.SBITOP   716.76    722.14  -0.75%   +2.96
 a         >                                         %
 Zagreb              1792.45   1789.03   +0.19   +6.09
                                             %       %
 Belgrade  <.BELEX1   617.35    620.74  -0.55%  -4.15%
           5>                                   
 Sofia                468.59    467.91   +0.15   +1.67
                                             %       %
                     BONDS                            
                     Yield    Yield     Spread  Daily
                     (bid)    change    vs      change
                                        Bund    in
 Czech                                          spread
 Republic                                       
   2-year  <CZ2YT=R   -0.263    -0.047   +035b   -5bps
           R>                               ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=R   -0.086    -0.004   +043b   +1bps
           R>                               ps  
           <CZ10YT=    0.328         0   +041b   +3bps
 10-year   RR>                              ps  
 Poland                                               
   2-year  <PL2YT=R    1.615    -0.002   +223b   +0bps
           R>                               ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=R    2.117    -0.011   +264b   +0bps
           R>                               ps  
           <PL10YT=    2.714    -0.016   +279b   +1bps
 10-year   RR>                              ps  
           FORWARD   RATE     AGREEMENT               
                     3x6      6x9       9x12    3M
                                                interb
                                                ank
 Czech                  0.29      0.25    0.21       0
 Rep       <PRIBOR=                             
           >                                    
 Hungary                0.73       0.7    0.72    0.84
                                                
 Poland                1.615     1.565   1.545    1.71
                                                
 Note:     are for                                    
 FRA       ask                                  
 quotes    prices                               
 *****************************************************
 *********
      

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.