CEE MARKETS-Polish output disappointment curbs currency gains in region

* Forint, zloty rebound from 2-week lows on Fed minutes * Currencies off session highs after weak Polish data * Bond yields retreat as U.S. rate hike expectations ebb * Bond auctions draw healthy demand (Recasts with Polish economic figures, bond auctions) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Central European currencies partly erased gains on Thursday after disappointing retail and industrial output figures boosted bets on monetary easing in Poland. The currencies earlier rebounded from multi-week lows as U.S. rate hike expectations receded following the publication of what were viewed as relatively dovish Federal Reserve minutes. The region's yield advantage of U.S. and western European assets could still narrow if its central banks continue to cut interest rates. That appeared more likely in Poland after data showing industrial output fell by 3.4 percent in annual terms in July and retail sales growth slowed to 2 percent. "The market is pricing in (central bank) rate cuts and today's data consolidates the view of those who called for such cuts in recent weeks," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING BSK in Warsaw. "In our opinion chances for a rate cut in Poland are rather slim ...but the market is betting on (a rate cut)." Polish central bank rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski said on Thursday he may press for an interest rate cut after the summer holidays. The zloty traded up 0.1 percent at 4.2955 against the euro at 1306 GMT, off a session high of 4.281 hit before the data. The forint, up 0.3 percent, and the leu , firmer by 0.1 percent, were also off their session highs. Government bond auctions in Hungary, Poland and Romania on Thursday morning drew healthy demand, helped by the impact of the Fed minutes. Hungary sold 76.5 billion forints ($279 million) of 3-, 5, and 15-year paper, well above the target of 45 billion forints. The average yields dropped from the previous auction and 5-year bonds traded at 1.9 percent after the sale, down 2 basis points from Wednesday's fixing. Poland's 10-year bond yield was down 8 basis points from Wednesday's high, at 2.68 percent, following a 16 basis points rise from 8-and-1/2-month lows touched late last week. Polish stocks deepened losses after the disappointing data. Warsaw's blue chip index fell 0.8 percent, mainly driven by bank stocks. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1506 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Chang e bid close chang in e 2016 Czech crown 27.0220 27.0210 +0.0 -0.09 0% % Hungary forint 310.5000 311.3150 +0.2 1.33% 6% Polish zloty 4.2955 4.2999 +0.1 -0.87 0% % Romanian leu 4.4700 4.4763 +0.1 1.10% 4% Croatian kuna 7.4825 7.4758 -0.09 2.09% % Serbian dinar 123.2000 123.2600 +0.0 -1.40 5% % Note: daily calculate previous close at 1800 change d from CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Chang e close chang in e 2016 Prague 848.86 850.80 -0.23 -11.2 % 4% Budapest 27681.30 27790.97 -0.39 +15. % 72% Warsaw 1810.77 1824.40 -0.75 -2.60 % % Bucharest 6897.39 6866.19 +0.4 -1.53 5% % Ljubljana 723.40 722.14 +0.1 +3.9 7% 1% Zagreb 1793.69 1789.03 +0.2 +6.1 6% 6% Belgrade <.BELEX15 620.21 620.74 -0.09 -3.71 > % % Sofia 468.42 467.91 +0.1 +1.6 1% 3% BONDS Yield Yield Sprea Daily d (bid) change vs chang Bund e in Czech Republic sprea d 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.235 -0.019 +038 -2bps > bps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.097 -0.014 +043 +1bp > bps s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 0.313 -0.015 +039 +2bp R> bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.599 -0.012 +222 -1bps > bps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.088 -0.046 +261 -3bps > bps 10-year <PL10YT=R 2.691 -0.035 +277 +0bp R> bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inter bank Czech Rep < 0.29 0.25 0.21 0 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.73 0.7 0.72 0.84 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.6025 1.545 1.522 1.71 WIBOR=> 5 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 274.2500 forints) (Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir and John Stonestreet)