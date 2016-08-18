FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Polish output disappointment curbs currency gains in region
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish output disappointment curbs currency gains in region

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Forint, zloty rebound from 2-week lows on Fed minutes
    * Currencies off session highs after weak Polish data
    * Bond yields retreat as U.S. rate hike expectations ebb
    * Bond auctions draw healthy demand

 (Recasts with Polish economic figures, bond auctions)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Central European
currencies partly erased gains on Thursday after disappointing
retail and industrial output figures boosted bets on monetary
easing in Poland.
    The currencies earlier rebounded from multi-week lows as
U.S. rate hike expectations receded following the publication of
what were viewed as relatively dovish Federal Reserve minutes.
    The region's yield advantage of U.S. and western European
assets could still narrow if its central banks continue to cut
interest rates.
    That appeared more likely in Poland after data showing
industrial output fell by 3.4 percent in annual terms in July
and retail sales growth slowed to 2 percent. 
    "The market is pricing in (central bank) rate cuts and
today's data consolidates the view of those who called for such
cuts in recent weeks," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at
ING BSK in Warsaw.
    "In our opinion chances for a rate cut in Poland are rather
slim ...but the market is betting on (a rate cut)."
    Polish central bank rate-setter Jerzy Zyzynski said on
Thursday he may press for an interest rate cut after the summer
holidays. 
    The zloty traded up 0.1 percent at 4.2955 against
the euro at 1306 GMT, off a session high of 4.281 hit before the
data. The forint, up 0.3 percent, and the leu
, firmer by 0.1 percent, were also off their session
highs.
    Government bond auctions in Hungary, Poland and Romania on
Thursday morning drew healthy demand, helped by the impact of
the Fed minutes.
    Hungary sold 76.5 billion forints ($279 million) of 3-, 5,
and 15-year paper, well above the target of 45 billion forints.
    The average yields dropped from the previous auction and
5-year bonds traded at 1.9 percent after the sale, down 2 basis
points from Wednesday's fixing.
    Poland's 10-year bond yield was down 8 basis points from
Wednesday's high, at 2.68 percent, following a 16 basis points
rise from 8-and-1/2-month lows touched late last week.
    Polish stocks deepened losses after the disappointing data.
Warsaw's blue chip index fell 0.8 percent, mainly
driven by bank stocks.
    
                    CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT  1506 CET         
                    MARKETS                               
                               CURRENCIES                      
                               Latest    Previous  Daily  Chang
                                                          e
                               bid       close     chang  in
                                                   e      2016
 Czech crown                    27.0220   27.0210   +0.0  -0.09
                                                      0%      %
 Hungary forint                310.5000  311.3150   +0.2  1.33%
                                                      6%  
 Polish zloty                    4.2955    4.2999   +0.1  -0.87
                                                      0%      %
 Romanian leu                    4.4700    4.4763   +0.1  1.10%
                                                      4%  
 Croatian kuna                   7.4825    7.4758  -0.09  2.09%
                                                       %  
 Serbian dinar                 123.2000  123.2600   +0.0  -1.40
                                                      5%      %
 Note: daily        calculate  previous  close at  1800        
 change             d from                         CET    
                               STOCKS                          
                               Latest    Previous  Daily  Chang
                                                          e
                                         close     chang  in
                                                   e      2016
 Prague                          848.86    850.80  -0.23  -11.2
                                                       %     4%
 Budapest                      27681.30  27790.97  -0.39   +15.
                                                       %    72%
 Warsaw                         1810.77   1824.40  -0.75  -2.60
                                                       %      %
 Bucharest                      6897.39   6866.19   +0.4  -1.53
                                                      5%      %
 Ljubljana                       723.40    722.14   +0.1   +3.9
                                                      7%     1%
 Zagreb                         1793.69   1789.03   +0.2   +6.1
                                                      6%     6%
 Belgrade           <.BELEX15    620.21    620.74  -0.09  -3.71
                    >                                  %      %
 Sofia                           468.42    467.91   +0.1   +1.6
                                                      1%     3%
                               BONDS                           
                               Yield     Yield     Sprea  Daily
                                                   d      
                               (bid)     change    vs     chang
                                                   Bund   e in
 Czech Republic                                           sprea
                                                          d
   2-year           <CZ2YT=RR    -0.235    -0.019   +038  -2bps
                    >                                bps  
   5-year           <CZ5YT=RR    -0.097    -0.014   +043   +1bp
                    >                                bps      s
   10-year          <CZ10YT=R     0.313    -0.015   +039   +2bp
                    R>                               bps      s
 Poland                                                        
   2-year           <PL2YT=RR     1.599    -0.012   +222  -1bps
                    >                                bps  
   5-year           <PL5YT=RR     2.088    -0.046   +261  -3bps
                    >                                bps  
   10-year          <PL10YT=R     2.691    -0.035   +277   +0bp
                    R>                               bps      s
                    FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMENT             
                               3x6       6x9       9x12   3M
                                                          inter
                                                          bank
 Czech Rep                  <      0.29      0.25   0.21      0
                    PRIBOR=>                              
 Hungary                    <      0.73       0.7   0.72   0.84
                    BUBOR=>                               
 Poland                     <    1.6025     1.545  1.522   1.71
                    WIBOR=>                            5  
 Note: FRA quotes   are for                                    
                    ask                                   
                    prices                                
 **************************************************************
 ($1 = 274.2500 forints)

 (Writing by Sandor Peto; Editing by Keith Weir and John
Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
