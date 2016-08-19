FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Zloty, Warsaw stocks test 2-week low on central banker comments
#Market News
August 19, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty, Warsaw stocks test 2-week low on central banker comments

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty dips below 4.3 vs euro, tests 2-week highs again
    * Dovish comments from rate setter Zyzynski weigh on zloty
    * Banks push down Warsaw stocks to 2-week low
    * Moody's unlikely to change Romania's sovereign rating

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty and
stocks slid on Friday as expectations of monetary easing by the
central bank resurged, while other assets in Central Europe were
mixed.
    The zloty briefly pierced the 4.3 psychological
level against the euro, testing two-week lows, before rebounding
to 4.29 by 0912 GMT. The zloty and the forint were
weaker by 0.1 percent.
    Speculation about Federal Reserve rate tightening, which
would make Central European assets less attractive, have
unnerved regional markets in the past three days.
    The zloty weakened on Thursday because of disappointing June
retail and industrial output figures.
    Comments from Polish central bank rate setter Jerzy Zyzynski
continue to weigh on the currency, including a remark that he
might file a motion to cut interest rates after the summer
break. 
    "That comment, together with weaker (Q2) GDP and production
data, (provide) good fuel for the zloty's slight depreciation,"
said Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw. 
    "It's the third day in a row that the market has been trying
to break through the 4.30 level, and we do not expect the zloty
to permanently weaken further. Stable rates are still a
base-case scenario," he added.
    Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polska
The Times daily that he still saw a chance of 3.4-3.5-percent
economic growth this year. He also said the government should
buy a stake in Pekao, Poland's second-biggest lender,
from Italy's UniCredit if the share price is "good".
    Concern about government interference in the banking sector
has been an important factor weighing on Polish financial asset
prices this year.
    Warsaw's bluechip stock index fell by 1 percent to
a 2-week low, driven by financial sector shares, mainly Pekao
which shed 2.3 percent.
    The main stock indices in Budapest and Prague 
slipped by only half a percent, tracking a retreat of Western
European stocks as investors again pondered the chances of a
U.S. interest rate rise.
    Bucharest bucked the fall and was steady, just like
the leu. 
    Moody's is due to review its ratings for Romania after local
markets close, but analysts do not expect a change even though
fiscal stimulus may lift the government's budget deficit.
    "We do not think Moody's would deliver any change now,
... However, the possibility of an outlook revision to 'stable'
(from 'positive') cannot be ruled out," Raiffeisen analyst
Silvia Rosca said in a note.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1112       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   210   00%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.  -0.1  1.32
 forint    =>       5500  1850    2%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.29  4.28  -0.0  -0.7
 zloty     =>         00    73    6%    5%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.46  4.47   +0.  1.14
 leu       =>         80    07   06%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48  -0.0  2.02
 kuna      =>         80    35    6%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.4
 dinar     =>       3100  3000    1%    9%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             846.  850.  -0.4  -11.
                      95    98    7%   44%
 Budapest           2757  2770  -0.4   +15
                    2.36  0.12    6%  .27%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1803  1821  -0.9  -2.9
           >         .58   .01    6%    9%
 Buchares           6904  6898   +0.  -1.4
 t                   .89   .58   09%    2%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  723.  723.   +0.   +3.
 a         P>         38    40   00%   91%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1787  1786   +0.   +5.
           >         .34   .90   02%   78%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  623.  620.   +0.  -3.1
           15>        93    21   60%    3%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  467.  468.  -0.2   +1.
           >          68    67    1%   47%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +03  -1bp
           RR>        41    06  8bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  -0.0   +04   +0b
           RR>        99    02  3bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.31     0   +04   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        3        0bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.59  0.01   +22   +2b
           RR>         3     9  1bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.08  -0.0   +26   +0b
           RR>              04  1bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.66  -0.0   +27  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>        7    21  5bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.25  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.73  0.71  0.73  0.84
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.59  1.52  1.48  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5    75     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
