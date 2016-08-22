CEE MARKETS-Stocks rebound helps zloty firm from lows

* Equities rebound in line with Western stock markets * Zloty weakest in almost 3 weeks, but rebounds * Polish budget plans add to risks on zloty-analysts By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty eased in early trade on Monday on concerns over a possible budget deficit overshoot, before regaining some ground helped by a rebound of Europe's main equities indices. In early trade the zloty fell to its weakest level in almost 3-weeks against the euro, after a source said Poland would set its budget deficit target at 2.9 percent of economic output for 2017, just a touch below the European Union's 3 percent ceiling. A deficit overshoot could open a new front with the European Commission which is also challenging Poland over changes to its supreme court. Such local factors can easily lift volatility in the EU's emerging markets at a time when global risk appetite is uncertain amid speculation about possible Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The news about Poland's budget "Won't help the currency in the following days," Bank Pekao analysts said in a note, adding that the currency could test weaker levels than 4.32 against the euro soon. The zloty traded at 4.3076 at 0839 GMT, firmer by 0.1 percent from Friday's close, and off early lows at 4.318. A rise of financial sector stocks helped Warsaw's bluechip stock index rise by 0.3 percent and Prague's main index firm 0.6 percent. The rise ends a week of losses posted by Polish bank shares . Polish bank stocks have retreated from multi-month highs hit earlier this month on a plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc loans in the banking system, which looked less painful to lenders than earlier thought. Some details of the scheme are still unclear and risks over Poland's budget and dispute with Brussels would justify a zloty retreat to 4.35, Raiffeisen analyst Wofgang Ernst said. "Moreover, speculation on rate cuts in Poland could intensify on the back of recent disappointing economic data, contributing to additional PLN weakening," he said in a note. The Polish government source also said that the finance ministry had cut its economic growth forecast for 2016 to 3.4 percent from 3.8 percent. That would be still much faster than euro zone growth. The leu firmed 0.1 percent to 4.4615 versus the euro, after Moody's did not change Romania's sovereign ratings on Friday despite some concerns that it may lower the outlook on the rating from 'positive'. Romania has boosted wages and cut value-added taxes as governments in the region loosen their budgets to try to lift inflation from anaemic levels and fight a flight of skilled labour into richer Western countries. CEE SNAP AT 1039 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 240 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. -0.0 1.40 forint => 3000 1450 5% % Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.31 +0. -1.1 zloty => 76 30 12% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.46 4.46 +0. 1.29 leu => 15 46 07% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.00 kuna => 90 45 6% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.4 dinar => 2500 2300 2% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 852. 847. +0. -10. 85 60 62% 82% Budapest 2760 2759 +0. +15 6.22 9.77 02% .41% Warsaw <.WIG20 1805 1800 +0. -2.8 > .62 .17 30% 8% Buchares 6900 6907 -0.1 -1.4 t .32 .86 1% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 720. 725. -0.6 +3. a P> 81 34 2% 54% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1790 1792 -0.1 +5. > .66 .81 2% 98% Belgrade <.BELEX 618. 619. -0.1 -4.0 15> 22 00 3% 2% Sofia <.SOFIX 468. 466. +0. +1. > 29 60 36% 60% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 0.01 +03 +2b RR> 24 7 9bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 0.00 +04 +1b RR> 92 7 1bps ps <CZ10YT 0.30 -0.0 +03 +2b 10-year =RR> 8 05 6bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.58 0.02 +22 +2b RR> 7 1 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.09 0.01 +26 +3b RR> 5 8 0bps ps <PL10YT 2.67 0.01 +27 +3b 10-year =RR> 3 3bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.72 0.74 0.84 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.59 1.52 1.49 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Keith Weir)