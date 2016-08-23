CEE MARKETS-Polish financial stocks fall as state insurer eyes Pekao deal

* PZU stocks hit record low ahead of talks to buy Pekao * CEE assets mostly rangebound, awaiting Fed guidance on rates * Hungarian central bank holds fire as expected (Adds fall of further Polish stocks, Hungarian central bank rate decision) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Polish state-run insurer PZU fell to a record low on Tuesday on a report it would hold talks to buy Bank Pekao from UniCredit , a move investors worried could hurt future dividend payments. Central European assets were mostly flat or eased slightly on expectations that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will flag interest rate hikes in a speech on Friday. While Polish assets are supported by the region's healthy economic growth, prices are being weighed down by domestic political worries, in particular over government interference in the banking sector. Warsaw's bluechip stock index has been one of Central Europe's worst performers with 4 percent loss so far this year, compared with a 16 percent rise in Budapest. PZU shares touched a record low at 27.12 zlotys before rebounding to 27.22 by 1325 GMT, down 3.3 percent from Monday's close. The stocks of Pekao, Poland's second biggest lender, shed 2.2 percent, trading near two-week lows, while the stocks of its 40-percent-owner UniCredit rose 6 percent in Milan. The cost of an acquisition by PZU could impinge on future dividend payments, analysts said. Poland's state-controlled companies tend to prefer reinvesting profits to paying out high dividends. "One buys banks to gain more control over the economy, not for profits," a Warsaw-based analyst said. Warsaw's equities index fell by 0.7 percent, while indexes in other Central European capitals mostly rose. The stocks of PKO BP, the biggest Polish lender, shed 0.6 percent, while other bank stocks firmed. Poland's bank stocks index has shed about 5 percent since early August in profit-taking after rising 14 percent as a plan announced in early August to tackle Swiss franc-denominated mortgages was less painful to banks than earlier feared. The shares of Eurocash, Poland's leading retail and wholesale group, fell 2 percent to seven-week lows, extending losses after its second-quarter profit was lower than expected. The zloty was a shade weaker against the euro, while the forint firmed 0.1 percent after Hungary's central bank kept its record low 0.9 percent base rate on hold at its meeting as expected. The bank reaffirmed its plan to ease policy further later this year by limiting the amount of cash held by commercial banks in its 3-month deposits. Forward rate agreements are pricing in a decline in the 3-month interbank BUBOR rate to 0.7 percent in the next 3 months from the current 0.86 percent. CEE SNAP AT 1525 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 305 03% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 310. +0. 1.50 forint => 0000 4100 13% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.30 -0.0 -1.2 zloty => 05 84 5% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.38 leu => 76 80 01% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.02 kuna => 80 65 2% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2600 3500 07% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 852. 846. +0. -10. 66 29 75% 84% Budapest 2770 2757 +0. +15 0.22 2.95 46% .80% Warsaw <.WIG20 1787 1800 -0.7 -3.8 > .74 .34 0% 4% Buchares 6871 6874 -0.0 -1.9 t .37 .44 4% 0% Ljubljan <.SBITO 720. 720. +0. +3. a P> 81 37 06% 54% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1800 1795 +0. +6. > .58 .36 29% 57% Belgrade <.BELEX 622. 619. +0. -3.3 15> 35 99 38% 8% Sofia <.SOFIX 469. 470. -0.1 +1. > 69 56 8% 91% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 0.01 +03 +2b RR> 3 7 9bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 +0b RR> 03 02 2bps ps <CZ10YT 0.30 -0.0 +04 +0b 10-year =RR> 2 1 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -1bp RR> UE! 12 UE! s 5-year <PL5YT= #VAL -0.0 #VAL -2bp RR> UE! 19 UE! s <PL10YT #VAL 0.00 #VAL +1b 10-year =RR> UE! 2 UE! ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.25 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.7 0.72 0.86 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.59 1.52 1.49 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Robin Pomeroy)