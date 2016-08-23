FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Polish financial stocks fall as state insurer eyes Pekao deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish financial stocks fall as state insurer eyes Pekao deal

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* PZU stocks hit record low ahead of talks to buy Pekao
    * CEE assets mostly rangebound, awaiting Fed guidance on
rates
    * Hungarian central bank holds fire as expected

 (Adds fall of further Polish stocks, Hungarian central bank
rate decision)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Polish state-run
insurer PZU fell to a record low on Tuesday on a report
it would hold talks to buy Bank Pekao from UniCredit
, a move investors worried could hurt future dividend
payments. 
    Central European assets were mostly flat or eased slightly
on expectations that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will
flag interest rate hikes in a speech on Friday.
    While Polish assets are supported by the region's healthy
economic growth, prices are being weighed down by domestic
political worries, in particular over government interference in
the banking sector.
    Warsaw's bluechip stock index has been one of
Central Europe's worst performers with 4 percent loss so far
this year, compared with a 16 percent rise in Budapest.
    PZU shares touched a record low at 27.12 zlotys before
rebounding to 27.22 by 1325 GMT, down 3.3 percent from Monday's
close.
    The stocks of Pekao, Poland's second biggest lender, shed
2.2 percent, trading near two-week lows, while the stocks of its
40-percent-owner UniCredit rose 6 percent in Milan. 
    The cost of an acquisition by PZU could impinge on future
dividend payments, analysts said. Poland's state-controlled
companies tend to prefer reinvesting profits to paying out high
dividends.
    "One buys banks to gain more control over the economy, not
for profits," a Warsaw-based analyst said.
    Warsaw's equities index fell by 0.7 percent, while indexes
in other Central European capitals mostly rose. The stocks of
PKO BP, the biggest Polish lender, shed 0.6 percent,
while other bank stocks firmed.
    Poland's bank stocks index has shed about 5 percent
since early August in profit-taking after rising 14 percent as a
plan announced in early August to tackle Swiss franc-denominated
mortgages was less painful to banks than earlier feared.
 
    The shares of Eurocash, Poland's leading retail and
wholesale group, fell 2 percent to seven-week lows, extending
losses after its second-quarter profit was lower than expected.
    The zloty was a shade weaker against the euro,
while the forint firmed 0.1 percent after Hungary's
central bank kept its record low 0.9 percent base rate on hold
at its meeting as expected.
    The bank reaffirmed its plan to ease policy further later
this year by limiting the amount of cash held by commercial
banks in its 3-month deposits.  
    Forward rate agreements are pricing in a decline in
the 3-month interbank BUBOR rate to 0.7 percent in the next 3
months from the current 0.86 percent.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1525       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   305   03%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.   +0.  1.50
 forint    =>       0000  4100   13%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.31  4.30  -0.0  -1.2
 zloty     =>         05    84    5%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45   +0.  1.38
 leu       =>         76    80   01%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48  -0.0  2.02
 kuna      =>         80    65    2%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2600  3500   07%    5%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             852.  846.   +0.  -10.
                      66    29   75%   84%
 Budapest           2770  2757   +0.   +15
                    0.22  2.95   46%  .80%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1787  1800  -0.7  -3.8
           >         .74   .34    0%    4%
 Buchares           6871  6874  -0.0  -1.9
 t                   .37   .44    4%    0%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  720.  720.   +0.   +3.
 a         P>         81    37   06%   54%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1800  1795   +0.   +6.
           >         .58   .36   29%   57%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  622.  619.   +0.  -3.3
           15>        35    99   38%    8%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  469.  470.  -0.1   +1.
           >          69    56    8%   91%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  0.01   +03   +2b
           RR>         3     7  9bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +04   +0b
           RR>        03    02  2bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.30  -0.0   +04   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        2     1  0bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  #VAL  -0.0  #VAL  -1bp
           RR>      UE!     12  UE!      s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  #VAL  -0.0  #VAL  -2bp
           RR>      UE!     19  UE!      s
           <PL10YT  #VAL  0.00  #VAL   +1b
 10-year   =RR>     UE!      2  UE!     ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.25  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.73   0.7  0.72  0.86
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.59  1.52  1.49  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.