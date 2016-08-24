FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks hit August low, PZU causes jitters
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
August 24, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw stocks hit August low, PZU causes jitters

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Insurer PZU stocks rebound on pledge to keep dividend
policy
    * Energy stocks still drag Warsaw stock index lower
    * H1 profit of Hungarian banks surges, OTP bank shares rise
    * Zloty underperforms, investors eye Fed

 (Recasts with PZU rebound, new comments)
    By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goclowski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Warsaw stocks eased on
Wednesday, bucking a rebound of Central European shares, due to
a fall in the profits of insurer PZU and a decline in
energy sector shares in Europe.
    Poland's bluechip stock index touched its lowest
level this month after state-controlled insurer PZU reported 56
percent decline in second-quarter net profits, adding to worries
over the health of the Polish financial sector. 
    PZU's stocks hit record lows already on Tuesday following a
report that the insurer would hold talks to buy UniCredit's
 shares in Poland's second-biggest lender, Pekao
.
    The profit fall and the acquisition plan fuelled concern
over PZU's dividend payment outlook, and generally the
profitablity of the Polish banking sector. 
    After coming to power last year, Poland's government raised
taxes for banks and has sought to take more control of the
financial sector. Its plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc
denominated mortgages is also expected to be costly to banks.
    PZU's stocks rebounded from record lows and rose by 1.25
percent by 1336 GMT, after its Chief Executive Officer Michal
Krupinski said there was no reason to assume that dividend
payments would be lowered. [nRSD2cBbzK}  
    "The CEO tried to save the situation by saying that the
company wanted to stick to its long term dividend strategy and
this triggered the rebound," said Wojciech Wosko, equity trader
at BZ WBK in Warsaw.
    The bourse was unable to track a rebound of most stocks in
the EU's main stocks exchanges and in Central Europe, which was
helped by a weak euro.
    Warsaw's index was still down by 0.4 percent, mainly due to
a 1.7 percent fall of oil group PKN Orlen shares which
tracked European energy sector shares lower after a slump of
British mining giant Glencore. 
    Hungarian oil group MOL shares shares also dropped
by 0.4 percent. But Budapest's main index still rose by
0.7 percent as OTP Bank gained almost 2 percent, while
Polish bank stocks were mixed.
    Profits in Hungary's banking sector surged by 131 percent in
annual terms in the first half of the year, the central bank
said on Wednesday.    
    The zloty eased 0.2 percent to 4.307 against the
euro, while other Central European currencies changed little.
    The region's main currencies have moved sideways in past
days as investors await clues from the Federal Reserve about the
odds of U.S. interest rate hikes. A hike could make Central
Europe's high-yielding assets relatively less attractive.   
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1536       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   340   05%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  309.  -0.0  1.51
 forint    =>       9500  9050    1%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.30  4.29  -0.1  -1.1
 zloty     =>         70    99    6%    4%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45   +0.  1.36
 leu       =>         85    90   01%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.48  -0.1  1.93
 kuna      =>         40    65    0%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2300  3600   11%    3%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             857.  850.   +0.  -10.
                      54    72   80%   33%
 Budapest           2792  2772   +0.   +16
                    2.23  3.68   72%  .73%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1782  1790  -0.4  -4.1
           >         .66   .60    4%    1%
 Buchares           6967  6895   +1.  -0.5
 t                   .88   .55   05%    2%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  723.  720.   +0.   +3.
 a         P>         21    81   33%   89%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1799  1799  -0.0   +6.
           >         .09   .90    5%   48%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  620.  622.  -0.3  -3.7
           15>        28    35    3%    0%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  471.  470.   +0.   +2.
           >          57    03   33%   32%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +03  -1bp
           RR>         6    06  6bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -2bp
           RR>        22    19  9bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.27  -0.0   +03  -3bp
 10-year   =RR>        7    35  7bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.57  -0.0   +22  -1bp
           RR>         9    07  0bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.08  0.00   +26   +0b
           RR>         2     5  0bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.66  0.00   +27   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        2     2  5bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24   0.2     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.74  0.71  0.73  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.61  1.52   1.5  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 

        

 (Sdditional reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky/Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
