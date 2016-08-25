CEE MARKETS-Hungary 12-month yield bucks falling trend on liquidity drain

By Krisztina Than BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hungary sold 12-month bills at higher yields at an auction on Thursday, bucking a falling trend of the past few weeks, after a central bank deposit tender had drained banking sector liquidity. However, the yield rise is likely to prove temporary, as local banks are expected to channel more funds into short-term government debt in coming months as the Hungarian central bank continues to squeeze out cash placed by local banks in its main 3-month deposit facility. The National Bank of Hungary, which kept its benchmark base rate on hold at 0.9 percent on Tuesday, wants to squeeze out liquidity in the hope that more money will be lent out to the economy or channelled into government debt. From August the NBH will hold tenders for its 3-month deposit only once a month, rather than weekly, and from Oct. 26 it will impose quantity restrictions on the deposits. The stock of 3-month deposits placed at the central bank rose to 1.837 trillion forints ($6.70 billion) at the first monthly central bank tender on Wednesday, according to data on the bank's website. Banks placed over 637 billion forints in the central bank facility at the tender, which reduced overall liquidity, and led to lower demand at the Treasury bill auction on Thursday. "The yield on 12-month bills rose today as demand was much lower," said Gergely Palffy, an analyst at Raiffeisen. Palffy said, however, that yields on discount treasury bills could fall further by 25-30 basis points as banks are expected to shift more money into the paper due to the central bank's measures. The yield on the 12-month bill rose to 0.63 percent from 0.55 percent, while the debt agency cut the sale as bids were well below its original offer. Demand for short-term paper has increased in the past weeks, with the average yield at three-month bill auctions dropping to as low as 0.39 percent on Tuesday. Elsewhere in the region, Warsaw's blue-chip stock index, which touched its lowest level this month on Wednesday, extended losses, falling 0.5 percent by 0854 GMT. Budapest stocks were 0.3 percent lower, while the main index in Prague also dropped 0.3 percent. Polish financial sector stocks have been under pressure due to worries over the government's policies regarding banks. Poland's government has raised taxes for banks and sought to take more control of the financial sector. Its plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages is also expected to be of considerable cost to banks. Currencies in Central Europe were flat, with the Hungarian forint hovering slightly firmer than its psychological level of 310 versus the euro. Analysts at Takarekbank said in a note that if Janet Yellen's message on Friday about the direction of monetary policy in the United States does not prop up expectations for an interest rate hike this year, the forint had more room to strengthen. Other analysts said the forint was likely to trade around the firmer end of its recent ranges, at 310 to the euro in the short term. The Czech crown was stuck to the level of 27 to the euro, defended by the central bank. The central bank's foreign assets grew by nearly a billion euros in the 10 days to Aug. 20, the bank's balance sheet showed on Wednesday, suggesting the bank intervened markedly in the foreign exchange market to keep the crown from firming. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1021 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2016 Czech crown 27.021 27.025 +0.02 -0.09% 0 5 % Hungary 309.67 309.44 -0.07% 1.60% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.3069 4.3085 +0.04 -1.14% % Romanian leu 4.4560 4.4588 +0.06 1.41% % Croatian 7.4930 7.4905 -0.03% 1.95% kuna Serbian 123.26 123.35 +0.07 -1.45% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2016 Prague 856.36 858.06 -0.20% -10.45 % Budapest 27911. 27949. -0.14% +16.6 23 27 8% Warsaw 1782.2 1786.3 -0.23% -4.13% 9 2 Bucharest 6938.4 6952.8 -0.21% -0.94% 7 4 Ljubljana 726.64 723.21 +0.47 +4.38 % % Zagreb 1803.7 1799.9 +0.21 +6.76 7 7 % % Belgrade 618.25 620.28 -0.33% -4.01% Sofia 472.42 472.20 +0.05 +2.50 % % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year -0.279 -0.043 +034b -5bps ps 5-year -0.128 -0.032 +038b -4bps ps 10-year 0.277 -0.025 +036b -3bps ps Poland 2-year 1.59 -0.001 +221b -1bps ps 5-year 2.091 0 +260b +0bps ps 10-year 2.668 -0.003 +275b -1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PRIBO 0.27 0.23 0.19 0 R=> Hungary <BUBOR 0.72 0.68 0.7 0.88 => Poland <WIBOR 1.6 1.52 1.49 1.71 => Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ************************************************************ ** ($1 = 274.15 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by)