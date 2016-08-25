FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungary 12-month yield bucks falling trend on liquidity drain
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 25, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungary 12-month yield bucks falling trend on liquidity drain

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

By Krisztina  Than
    BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hungary sold 12-month bills at
higher yields at an auction on Thursday, bucking a falling trend
of the past few weeks, after a central bank deposit tender had
drained banking sector liquidity.
    However, the yield rise is likely to prove temporary, as
local banks are expected to channel more funds into short-term
government debt in coming months as the Hungarian central bank
continues to squeeze out cash placed by local banks in its main
3-month deposit facility.
    The National Bank of Hungary, which kept its benchmark base
rate on hold at 0.9 percent on Tuesday, wants to squeeze out
liquidity in the hope that more money will be lent out to the
economy or channelled into government debt. 
    From August the NBH will hold tenders for its 3-month
deposit only once a month, rather than weekly, and from Oct. 26
it will impose quantity restrictions on the deposits. 
    The stock of 3-month deposits placed at the central bank
rose to 1.837 trillion forints ($6.70 billion) at the first
monthly central bank tender on Wednesday, according to data on
the bank's website. 
    Banks placed over 637 billion forints in the central bank
facility at the tender, which reduced overall liquidity, and led
to lower demand at the Treasury bill auction on Thursday.
    "The yield on 12-month bills rose today as demand was much
lower," said Gergely Palffy, an analyst at Raiffeisen.
    Palffy said, however, that yields on discount treasury bills
could fall further by 25-30 basis points as banks are expected
to shift more money into the paper due to the central bank's
measures. The yield on the 12-month bill rose to 0.63 percent
from 0.55 percent, while the debt agency cut the sale as bids
were well below its original offer. 
    Demand for short-term paper has increased in the past weeks,
with the average yield at three-month bill auctions dropping to
as low as 0.39 percent on Tuesday. 
    Elsewhere in the region, Warsaw's blue-chip stock index,
which touched its lowest level this month on Wednesday,
extended losses, falling 0.5 percent by 0854 GMT. 
    Budapest stocks were 0.3 percent lower, while the
main index in Prague also dropped 0.3 percent.
    Polish financial sector stocks have been under pressure due
to worries over the government's policies regarding banks.
    Poland's government has raised taxes for banks and sought to
take more control of the financial sector. Its plan to tackle
the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages is also
expected to be of considerable cost to banks.
    Currencies in Central Europe were flat, with the Hungarian
forint hovering slightly firmer than its psychological
level of 310 versus the euro.
    Analysts at Takarekbank said in a note that if Janet
Yellen's message on Friday about the direction of monetary
policy in the United States does not prop up expectations for an
interest rate hike this year, the forint had more room to
strengthen.
    Other analysts said the forint was likely to trade around
the firmer end of its recent ranges, at 310 to the euro in the
short term. 
    The Czech crown was stuck to the level of 27 to
the euro, defended by the central bank.
    The central bank's foreign assets grew by nearly a billion
euros in the 10 days to Aug. 20, the bank's balance sheet showed
on Wednesday, suggesting the bank intervened markedly in the
foreign exchange market to keep the crown from firming.
    
               CEE MARKETS     SNAPSH   AT  1021 CET         
                               OT                      
                               CURRENCIES                    
                               Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                       us              
                               bid     close   change  in
                                                       2016
 Czech crown                   27.021  27.025   +0.02  -0.09%
                                    0       5       %  
 Hungary                       309.67  309.44  -0.07%   1.60%
 forint                            00      50          
 Polish zloty                  4.3069  4.3085   +0.04  -1.14%
                                                    %  
 Romanian leu                  4.4560  4.4588   +0.06   1.41%
                                                    %  
 Croatian                      7.4930  7.4905  -0.03%   1.95%
 kuna                                                  
 Serbian                       123.26  123.35   +0.07  -1.45%
 dinar                             00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated      previo  close   1800          
 change        from            us      at      CET     
                               STOCKS                        
                               Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                       us              
                                       close   change  in
                                                       2016
 Prague                        856.36  858.06  -0.20%  -10.45
                                                            %
 Budapest                      27911.  27949.  -0.14%   +16.6
                                   23      27              8%
 Warsaw                        1782.2  1786.3  -0.23%  -4.13%
                                    9       2          
 Bucharest                     6938.4  6952.8  -0.21%  -0.94%
                                    7       4          
 Ljubljana                     726.64  723.21   +0.47   +4.38
                                                    %       %
 Zagreb                        1803.7  1799.9   +0.21   +6.76
                                    7       7       %       %
 Belgrade                      618.25  620.28  -0.33%  -4.01%
 Sofia                         472.42  472.20   +0.05   +2.50
                                                    %       %
                               BONDS                         
                               Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                               (bid)   change  vs      change
                                               Bund    in
 Czech                                                 spread
 Republic                                              
   2-year                      -0.279  -0.043   +034b   -5bps
                                                   ps  
   5-year                      -0.128  -0.032   +038b   -4bps
                                                   ps  
   10-year                      0.277  -0.025   +036b   -3bps
                                                   ps  
 Poland                                                      
   2-year                        1.59  -0.001   +221b   -1bps
                                                   ps  
   5-year                       2.091       0   +260b   +0bps
                                                   ps  
   10-year                      2.668  -0.003   +275b   -1bps
                                                   ps  
               FORWARD         RATE    AGREEMENT             
                               3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                       interb
                                                       ank
 Czech Rep             <PRIBO    0.27    0.23    0.19       0
               R=>                                     
 Hungary               <BUBOR    0.72    0.68     0.7    0.88
               =>                                      
 Poland                <WIBOR     1.6    1.52    1.49    1.71
               =>                                      
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                   
 quotes        prices                                  
 ************************************************************
 **
 ($1 = 274.15 forints)

 (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.