FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty off lows ahead of Polish GDP, remains under pressure
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty off lows ahead of Polish GDP, remains under pressure

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Poland's zloty was off
overnight lows on Tuesday amid hopes that  output data will not
boost expectations for a central bank rate cut, while Central
European currencies mostly moved sideways.
    The zloty firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to
4.338 by 0717 GMT, but remained near the 4-week lows hit in
overnight trade at 4.348.   
    Second-estimate gross domestic product data for the second
quarter will be released at 0800 GMT.
    The flash estimate showed a pick-up in annual growth to 3.1
percent, but recent Polish data has triggered speculation that
the central bank could resume policy easing to help the economy
grow and inflation rebound from negative levels. 
    That expectation has been weighing on the zloty, coupled
with an array of other domestic risk factors. 
    Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said a row
over a constitutional tribunal that triggered Poland's rating
cut was just a political game that will end soon. 
    He also said he had no knowledge if state-run institutions,
such as PZU and the PFR fund, were in negotiations
aimed at buying Bank Pekao SA from UniCredit.
    But the tension with Brussels over the court and a
government drive to boost influence in the banking sector worry
investors.
    Hungary's forint eased 0.2 percent to 308.95
against the euro, off the 4-and-1/2-month highs which it tested
in the past days around 308.30.
    If it breaks that line, the next resistance will be at 307,
at levels unseen since June last year, Erste Group said in a
note, adding that hopes for credit rating upgrades help the
forint.      
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  0917       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        240   230   00%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.  -0.1  1.84
 forint    =>       9500  4500    6%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.33  4.34   +0.  -1.8
 zloty     =>         80    08   06%    4%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45   +0.  1.53
 leu       =>         10    25   03%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48   +0.  2.11
 kuna      =>         10    45   05%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1400  3000   13%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             856.  852.   +0.  -10.
                      63    94   43%   43%
 Budapest           2793  2792   +0.   +16
                    0.61  1.92   03%  .76%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1771  1777  -0.3  -4.7
           >         .86   .35    1%    0%
 Buchares           6996  6998  -0.0  -0.1
 t                   .64   .51    3%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  0.00  734.   +0.  -100
 a         P>               53   00%  .00%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1807  1807  -0.0   +6.
           >         .08   .66    3%   95%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  0.00  622.   +0.  -100
           15>              04   00%  .00%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  471.  471.  -0.0   +2.
           >          16    34    4%   23%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2     0   +03   +0b
           RR>        83        3bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  0.02   +04   +3b
           RR>        95     6  2bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.28     0   +03   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        6        6bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.62  -0.0   +22  -1bp
           RR>         4    07  4bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.12  -0.0   +26   +0b
           RR>         5    09  4bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.70  0.00   +27   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        3     3  8bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24   0.2     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.73  0.68   0.7  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.60  1.56  1.53  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.