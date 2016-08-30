CEE MARKETS-Zloty slides on rate cut talk, banks stocks rebound

* Zloty hits 4-week low again as U.S. investors join in * Forint retreats but still near multi-month highs * Polish banks rebound, PZU acquisition expectations fade (Recasts with zloty fall, bank stocks rise) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The zloty hit a 4-week low against the euro on Tuesday as Polish output data failed to quell speculation of a central bank rate cut. Maintaining the pattern of the past days, the zloty eased when the U.S. market opened. The chances that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates soon have increased, which would make emerging market assets relatively less attractive. The zloty is vulnerable because of domestic risks including a possible rate cut to help economic growth and encourage inflation to rebound. Polish data released on Tuesday confirmed a slight pick-up in annual economic growth to 3.1 percent in the second quarter, but showed the biggest contraction in investments for almost four years. The zloty weakened by 0.4 percent against the euro to 4.356 by 1325 GMT, hitting a new 4-week low. The yield on Poland's 10-year government bonds rose 5 basis points to 2.74 percent. The forint also eased, by 0.3 percent, but, trading at 309.33, it is still near its strongest levels since early March, buoyed by Hungary's robust current account surpluses. A warning from Moody's also weighed on sentiment over the zloty even though most analysts do not expect the agency to downgrade Poland in a review on Sept. 9. Moody's said on Thursday that Poland's constitutional tribunal crisis had escalated, threatening its relationship with the European Union and investors. "4.35-4.37 is the next resistance level and I cannot rule out that we're going to hit it soon," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of FX trading at mBank in Warsaw. "It's America that decides - chances for a rate hike have grown and this is the main driver (but) Moody's warning also resonated through the market. Another (Polish) rate cut surely wouldn't be good for the zloty." The Polish government's drive to boost its influence in the banking sector has also worried investors. Those concerns have eased somewhat on Tuesday after Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he had no knowledge if state-run institutions, such as insurer PZU and the PFR fund, were in negotiations aimed at buying Bank Pekao SA from UniCredit. Polish financial stocks rebounded from falls triggered by earlier reports about PZU's acquisition drive. Warsaw's bluechip equities index, a regional underperformer this year, led Central European stocks higher. It rose by 1.1 percent, with Pekao, Poland's second-biggest lender, gaining 2.5 percent. The biggest Polish bank, PKO BP , rose 2.2 percent and PZU gained 1.1 percent. CEE SNAP AT 1525 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.1 crown => 260 230 1% 0% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.2 1.72 forint => 3300 4500 8% % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.34 -0.3 -2.2 zloty => 60 08 5% 5% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.47 leu => 35 25 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.06 kuna => 50 45 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0800 3000 18% 1% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 858. 852. +0. -10. 49 94 65% 23% Budapest 2802 2792 +0. +17 6.96 1.92 38% .17% Warsaw <.WIG20 1796 1777 +1. -3.3 > .55 .35 08% 7% Buchares 7016 6998 +0. +0. t .11 .51 25% 17% Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 734. +0. +5. a P> 58 53 14% 66% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1810 1807 +0. +7. > .37 .66 15% 15% Belgrade <.BELEX 620. 622. -0.2 -3.6 15> 61 04 3% 5% Sofia <.SOFIX 467. 471. -0.7 +1. > 92 34 3% 52% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 0.00 +03 +1b RR> 45 8 7bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 +1b RR> 23 02 0bps ps <CZ10YT 0.27 -0.0 +03 +3b 10-year =RR> 6 1 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.63 0.03 +22 +4b RR> 5 6 5bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.15 0.01 +26 +2b RR> 8 3 8bps ps <PL10YT 2.75 0.04 +28 +8b 10-year =RR> 1 5 4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.69 0.71 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.61 1.58 1.53 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Anna Wlodarczak in Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams)