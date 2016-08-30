FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty slides on rate cut talk, banks stocks rebound
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty slides on rate cut talk, banks stocks rebound

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty hits 4-week low again as U.S. investors join in
    * Forint retreats but still near multi-month highs
    * Polish banks rebound, PZU acquisition expectations fade

 (Recasts with zloty fall, bank stocks rise)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The zloty hit a
4-week low against the euro on Tuesday as Polish output data
failed to quell speculation of a central bank rate cut.
    Maintaining the pattern of the past days, the zloty eased
when the U.S. market opened.
    The chances that the Federal Reserve could raise interest
rates soon have increased, which would make emerging market
assets relatively less attractive.
    The zloty is vulnerable because of domestic risks including
a possible rate cut to help economic growth and encourage
inflation to rebound.
    Polish data released on Tuesday confirmed a slight pick-up
in annual economic growth to 3.1 percent in the second quarter,
but showed the biggest contraction in investments for almost
four years.  
    The zloty weakened by 0.4 percent against the euro to 4.356
by 1325 GMT, hitting a new 4-week low. The yield on Poland's
10-year government bonds rose 5 basis points to 2.74 percent.
    The forint also eased, by 0.3 percent, but,
trading at 309.33, it is still near its strongest levels since
early March, buoyed by Hungary's robust current account
surpluses. 
    A warning from Moody's also weighed on sentiment over the
zloty even though most analysts do not expect the agency to
downgrade Poland in a review on Sept. 9. 
    Moody's said on Thursday that Poland's constitutional
tribunal crisis had escalated, threatening its relationship with
the European Union and investors. 
    "4.35-4.37 is the next resistance level and I cannot rule
out that we're going to hit it soon," said Marcin Turkiewicz,
head of FX trading at mBank in Warsaw.
    "It's America that decides - chances for a rate hike have
grown and this is the main driver (but) Moody's warning also
resonated through the market. Another (Polish) rate cut surely
wouldn't be good for the zloty." 
    The Polish government's drive to boost its influence in the
banking sector has also worried investors.
    Those concerns have eased somewhat on Tuesday after Polish
Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he had no
knowledge if state-run institutions, such as insurer PZU
 and the PFR fund, were in negotiations aimed at buying
Bank Pekao SA from UniCredit.   
    Polish financial stocks rebounded from falls triggered by
earlier reports about PZU's acquisition drive.
    Warsaw's bluechip equities index, a regional
underperformer this year, led Central European stocks higher.
    It rose by 1.1 percent, with Pekao, Poland's second-biggest
lender, gaining 2.5 percent. The biggest Polish bank, PKO BP
, rose 2.2 percent and PZU gained 1.1 percent.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1525       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.1
 crown     =>        260   230    1%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  308.  -0.2  1.72
 forint    =>       3300  4500    8%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.34  -0.3  -2.2
 zloty     =>         60    08    5%    5%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45  -0.0  1.47
 leu       =>         35    25    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48  -0.0  2.06
 kuna      =>         50    45    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0800  3000   18%    1%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             858.  852.   +0.  -10.
                      49    94   65%   23%
 Budapest           2802  2792   +0.   +17
                    6.96  1.92   38%  .17%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1796  1777   +1.  -3.3
           >         .55   .35   08%    7%
 Buchares           7016  6998   +0.   +0.
 t                   .11   .51   25%   17%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  735.  734.   +0.   +5.
 a         P>         58    53   14%   66%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1810  1807   +0.   +7.
           >         .37   .66   15%   15%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  620.  622.  -0.2  -3.6
           15>        61    04    3%    5%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  467.  471.  -0.7   +1.
           >          92    34    3%   52%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  0.00   +03   +1b
           RR>        45     8  7bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +04   +1b
           RR>        23    02  0bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.27  -0.0   +03   +3b
 10-year   =RR>        6     1  7bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.63  0.03   +22   +4b
           RR>         5     6  5bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.15  0.01   +26   +2b
           RR>         8     3  8bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.75  0.04   +28   +8b
 10-year   =RR>        1     5  4bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.73  0.69  0.71  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.61  1.58  1.53  1.71
           ><WIBOR                 5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Anna Wlodarczak in
Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
