Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint eases, investment plunge seen temporary
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint eases, investment plunge seen temporary

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungary, Poland investments post biggest fall in years
    * Forint reaction is muted, investments are seen rebounding
    * Hungarian bonds ease ahead of auction, key U.S. data
    * Slovenian GDP growth picks up to 2.7 pct in Q2

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The forint eased on
Wednesday, while central European assets trod water, after
Hungarian figures showed the biggest fall in investments since
at least early 2012. 
    The forint had eased 0.1 percent against the euro to 310.03
by 0847 GMT, weakening beyond the psychological 310 level for
the first time in a week.
    Hungarian stocks hardly moved and the forint is still near
its strongest levels since early March, while the zloty
 remains near the four-week lows it hit on Tuesday
after Poland reported its biggest contraction in investments for
almost for years. 
    The volume of investments in Hungary plunged by 20.3 percent
in annual terms in the second quarter, a much bigger decline
than the 4.9 percent fall in Poland.
    A slowdown in the absorption of European Union development
funds was a key cause of the fall in both countries.
    Analysts said the inflow could pick up by next year, but
Poland also has domestic political risks which could lead to
credit rating downgrades, while Hungary's improved economic
fundamentals make it a candidate for rating upgrades.
    Hungary's 5- and 10-year government bond yields still rose
by 4 basis points on Wednesday, to 1.95 and 2.87 percent,
respectively, as strengthening expectations for Federal Reserve
interest rate hikes created some uncertainty over demand at the
bond auctions which Hungary will hold on Thursday.
    "The auction is the next key point, and then Friday's U.S.
(payrolls) figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader
said.
    Equities hardly moved in the region ahead of the key U.S.
data which may curb risk appetite in the world if they suggest
that a Fed rate hike could come soon.
    Ljubljana's main stock index shed 0.3 percent even
though Slovenia reported a pick-up in annual economic growth to
2.7 percent in the second quarter from 2.3 percent in the
previous quarter.
    The figures underpin that the region's economies grow at
healthy rates around 3-4 percent. 
    There are still worries, though, that growth may slow down
and low or negative inflation rates in the region fuel
expectations for monetary easing.
    Poland is expected to report a 0.9 percent annual fall in
consumer prices in August in preliminary figures due at 1200
GMT.
    Czech central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky called for a
jump in wages in an interview with Reuters. 
    Czech wages are relatively high in the region, but are still
at around only one third of German levels, and central Europe
has lost millions of workers in the past years, who moved West.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1047       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   270   02%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  309.  -0.0  1.49
 forint    =>       0300  7700    8%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.36   +0.  -2.3
 zloty     =>         85    11   06%    1%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45  -0.0  1.36
 leu       =>         85    68    4%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48   +0.  2.12
 kuna      =>         01    50   07%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0700  2300   13%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             862.  858.   +0.  -9.8
                      39    83   41%    2%
 Budapest           2800  2805  -0.1   +17
                    5.17  0.08    6%  .08%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1793  1798  -0.2  -3.5
           >         .55   .23    6%    3%
 Buchares           7024  7021   +0.   +0.
 t                   .96   .90   04%   29%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  733.  735.  -0.2   +5.
 a         P>         42    58    9%   35%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1810  1809   +0.   +7.
           >         .17   .64   03%   13%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  621.  620.   +0.  -3.5
           15>        52    61   15%    1%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  468.  468.   +0.   +1.
           >          83    49   07%   72%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +03  -2bp
           RR>        66    21  5bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.0  0.03   +04   +2b
           RR>        92     1  2bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.28  0.01   +03   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        6        7bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.62  0.00   +22   +0b
           RR>         8     3  5bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.15  0.00   +26   +0b
           RR>         1     4  6bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.74  0.01   +28   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        4     5  3bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.74  0.69  0.72  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.62  1.58  1.56  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
