CEE MARKETS-Forint eases, investment plunge seen temporary

* Hungary, Poland investments post biggest fall in years * Forint reaction is muted, investments are seen rebounding * Hungarian bonds ease ahead of auction, key U.S. data * Slovenian GDP growth picks up to 2.7 pct in Q2 By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The forint eased on Wednesday, while central European assets trod water, after Hungarian figures showed the biggest fall in investments since at least early 2012. The forint had eased 0.1 percent against the euro to 310.03 by 0847 GMT, weakening beyond the psychological 310 level for the first time in a week. Hungarian stocks hardly moved and the forint is still near its strongest levels since early March, while the zloty remains near the four-week lows it hit on Tuesday after Poland reported its biggest contraction in investments for almost for years. The volume of investments in Hungary plunged by 20.3 percent in annual terms in the second quarter, a much bigger decline than the 4.9 percent fall in Poland. A slowdown in the absorption of European Union development funds was a key cause of the fall in both countries. Analysts said the inflow could pick up by next year, but Poland also has domestic political risks which could lead to credit rating downgrades, while Hungary's improved economic fundamentals make it a candidate for rating upgrades. Hungary's 5- and 10-year government bond yields still rose by 4 basis points on Wednesday, to 1.95 and 2.87 percent, respectively, as strengthening expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes created some uncertainty over demand at the bond auctions which Hungary will hold on Thursday. "The auction is the next key point, and then Friday's U.S. (payrolls) figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Equities hardly moved in the region ahead of the key U.S. data which may curb risk appetite in the world if they suggest that a Fed rate hike could come soon. Ljubljana's main stock index shed 0.3 percent even though Slovenia reported a pick-up in annual economic growth to 2.7 percent in the second quarter from 2.3 percent in the previous quarter. The figures underpin that the region's economies grow at healthy rates around 3-4 percent. There are still worries, though, that growth may slow down and low or negative inflation rates in the region fuel expectations for monetary easing. Poland is expected to report a 0.9 percent annual fall in consumer prices in August in preliminary figures due at 1200 GMT. Czech central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky called for a jump in wages in an interview with Reuters. Czech wages are relatively high in the region, but are still at around only one third of German levels, and central Europe has lost millions of workers in the past years, who moved West. CEE SNAP AT 1047 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 270 02% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 309. -0.0 1.49 forint => 0300 7700 8% % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.36 +0. -2.3 zloty => 85 11 06% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 -0.0 1.36 leu => 85 68 4% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.12 kuna => 01 50 07% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 0700 2300 13% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 862. 858. +0. -9.8 39 83 41% 2% Budapest 2800 2805 -0.1 +17 5.17 0.08 6% .08% Warsaw <.WIG20 1793 1798 -0.2 -3.5 > .55 .23 6% 3% Buchares 7024 7021 +0. +0. t .96 .90 04% 29% Ljubljan <.SBITO 733. 735. -0.2 +5. a P> 42 58 9% 35% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1810 1809 +0. +7. > .17 .64 03% 13% Belgrade <.BELEX 621. 620. +0. -3.5 15> 52 61 15% 1% Sofia <.SOFIX 468. 468. +0. +1. > 83 49 07% 72% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 66 21 5bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.0 0.03 +04 +2b RR> 92 1 2bps ps <CZ10YT 0.28 0.01 +03 +0b 10-year =RR> 6 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.62 0.00 +22 +0b RR> 8 3 5bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.15 0.00 +26 +0b RR> 1 4 6bps ps <PL10YT 2.74 0.01 +28 +1b 10-year =RR> 4 5 3bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.69 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.62 1.58 1.56 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Potter)