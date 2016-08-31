FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, investment plunge seen temporary
#Market News
August 31, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, investment plunge seen temporary

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungary, Poland investments post biggest fall in years
    * Forint rebounds after U.S. ADP data
    * Government bonds ease ahead of Hungarian auction
    * Croatian Q2 GDP up 2.8 pct yr/yr, Slovenia +2.7, Serbia +2
pct

 (Adds local GDP, U.S. jobs figures)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
steadied on Wednesday, shrugging off a plunge in investments in
Hungary and Poland as U.S. job figures failed to give more
impetus for a Federal reserve interest rate hike.  
    The forint, trading at 309.75 agasint the euro at
1403 GMT, regained all the ground lost in early trade after
Hungarian figures showed the biggest fall in investments since
at least early 2012. 
    Hungarian stocks hardly moved and the forint is still near
its strongest levels since early March.
    The zloty, even though it firmed 0.2 percent, 
remains near the four-week lows it hit on Tuesday after Poland
reported its biggest contraction in investments for almost for
years. 
    The volume of investments in Hungary plunged by 20.3 percent
in annual terms in the second quarter, a much bigger decline
than the 4.9 percent fall in Poland.
    A slowdown in the absorption of European Union development
funds was a key cause of the fall in both countries.
    Hungary's and Poland's 5- and 10-year government bond yields
rose by 2-3 basis points
    "(Hungary's government bond) auction (on Thursday) is the
next key point, and then Friday's U.S. (payrolls) figures," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.    
    The impact of outside factors, such as expectations for a
rise the U.S. rates, which will make high-yielding eastern
European assets relatively less attractive, has weighed on the
region's currencies.
    The U.S. ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed
U.S. private employers adding 177,000 jobs in August, slightly
above the 175,000 forecast by a Reuters survey of economists.
Other jobs data for August due on Friday will be a consideration
for when the Fed raises rates.    
    Equities hardly moved in the region ahead of the U.S.
payrolls number.
    Second-quarter economic output figures released in Croatia,
Slovenia and Serbia underpinned that growth in the region
outpaces the euro zone, even in the former Yugoslav member
states which underperformed in the region in the past years.
    The Serbian central bank intervened in the market to stem
the dinar's gains. 
    But Ljubljana's stock index shed 2.1 percent due
to a plunge of the shares of reinsurer Sava which
started to trade ex dividend on Wednesday.
    There are still worries, though, that growth may slow down
and low or negative inflation rates in the region fuel
expectations for monetary easing.
    Polish priced fell 0.8 percent in annual terms in August,
slightly less than analysts' 0.9 percent forecast.
    Czech central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky called for a
jump in wages in an interview with Reuters. 
    Czech wages are relatively high in the region, but are still
at around only one third of German levels, and central Europe
has lost millions of workers in the past years, who moved West.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1603       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        280   270   00%    1%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  309.   +0.  1.58
 forint    =>       7500  7700   01%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.34  4.36   +0.  -2.1
 zloty     =>         95    11   27%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45   +0.  1.39
 leu       =>         70    68   00%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48   +0.  2.13
 kuna      =>         00    50   07%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0500  2300   15%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             863.  858.   +0.  -9.7
                      18    83   51%    4%
 Budapest           2807  2805   +0.   +17
                    2.68  0.08   08%  .36%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1793  1798  -0.2  -3.5
           >         .39   .23    7%    4%
 Buchares           7032  7021   +0.   +0.
 t                   .37   .90   15%   40%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  720.  735.  -2.0   +3.
 a         P>         45    58    6%   49%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1816  1809   +0.   +7.
           >         .97   .64   41%   54%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  626.  620.   +0.  -2.7
           15>        73    61   99%    0%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  464.  468.  -0.8   +0.
           >          66    49    2%   82%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +03  -2bp
           RR>        66    21  5bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -1bp
           RR>        25    02  9bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.27     0   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        6        6bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.64  0.02   +22   +2b
           RR>         9        7bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.16  -0.0   +26  -1bp
           RR>         5    05  8bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.76  0.02   +28   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        8     4  5bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.26  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.74  0.71  0.73  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.63  1.58  1.55  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
