CEE MARKETS-Currencies firm, investment plunge seen temporary

* Hungary, Poland investments post biggest fall in years * Forint rebounds after U.S. ADP data * Government bonds ease ahead of Hungarian auction * Croatian Q2 GDP up 2.8 pct yr/yr, Slovenia +2.7, Serbia +2 pct (Adds local GDP, U.S. jobs figures) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Central European currencies steadied on Wednesday, shrugging off a plunge in investments in Hungary and Poland as U.S. job figures failed to give more impetus for a Federal reserve interest rate hike. The forint, trading at 309.75 agasint the euro at 1403 GMT, regained all the ground lost in early trade after Hungarian figures showed the biggest fall in investments since at least early 2012. Hungarian stocks hardly moved and the forint is still near its strongest levels since early March. The zloty, even though it firmed 0.2 percent, remains near the four-week lows it hit on Tuesday after Poland reported its biggest contraction in investments for almost for years. The volume of investments in Hungary plunged by 20.3 percent in annual terms in the second quarter, a much bigger decline than the 4.9 percent fall in Poland. A slowdown in the absorption of European Union development funds was a key cause of the fall in both countries. Hungary's and Poland's 5- and 10-year government bond yields rose by 2-3 basis points "(Hungary's government bond) auction (on Thursday) is the next key point, and then Friday's U.S. (payrolls) figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The impact of outside factors, such as expectations for a rise the U.S. rates, which will make high-yielding eastern European assets relatively less attractive, has weighed on the region's currencies. The U.S. ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed U.S. private employers adding 177,000 jobs in August, slightly above the 175,000 forecast by a Reuters survey of economists. Other jobs data for August due on Friday will be a consideration for when the Fed raises rates. Equities hardly moved in the region ahead of the U.S. payrolls number. Second-quarter economic output figures released in Croatia, Slovenia and Serbia underpinned that growth in the region outpaces the euro zone, even in the former Yugoslav member states which underperformed in the region in the past years. The Serbian central bank intervened in the market to stem the dinar's gains. But Ljubljana's stock index shed 2.1 percent due to a plunge of the shares of reinsurer Sava which started to trade ex dividend on Wednesday. There are still worries, though, that growth may slow down and low or negative inflation rates in the region fuel expectations for monetary easing. Polish priced fell 0.8 percent in annual terms in August, slightly less than analysts' 0.9 percent forecast. Czech central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky called for a jump in wages in an interview with Reuters. Czech wages are relatively high in the region, but are still at around only one third of German levels, and central Europe has lost millions of workers in the past years, who moved West. CEE SNAP AT 1603 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.1 crown => 280 270 00% 1% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.58 forint => 7500 7700 01% % Polish <EURPLN 4.34 4.36 +0. -2.1 zloty => 95 11 27% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.39 leu => 70 68 00% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.13 kuna => 00 50 07% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0500 2300 15% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 863. 858. +0. -9.7 18 83 51% 4% Budapest 2807 2805 +0. +17 2.68 0.08 08% .36% Warsaw <.WIG20 1793 1798 -0.2 -3.5 > .39 .23 7% 4% Buchares 7032 7021 +0. +0. t .37 .90 15% 40% Ljubljan <.SBITO 720. 735. -2.0 +3. a P> 45 58 6% 49% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1816 1809 +0. +7. > .97 .64 41% 54% Belgrade <.BELEX 626. 620. +0. -2.7 15> 73 61 99% 0% Sofia <.SOFIX 464. 468. -0.8 +0. > 66 49 2% 82% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 66 21 5bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -1bp RR> 25 02 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.27 0 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 6 6bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.64 0.02 +22 +2b RR> 9 7bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.16 -0.0 +26 -1bp RR> 5 05 8bps s <PL10YT 2.76 0.02 +28 +2b 10-year =RR> 8 4 5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.73 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.63 1.58 1.55 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)