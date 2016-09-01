FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty off one-month low after PMI, remains fragile
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty off one-month low after PMI, remains fragile

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish, Czech PMIs show pick-up, slowdown in Hungary
    * Zloty rebounds from one-month low, forint retreats
    * Investors cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls data
    * Hungary's 3-, 5-year bonds seen drawing good demand in
sale

    By Sandor Peto and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The zloty 
rebounded from a one-month low against the euro on Thursday
after Polish and Czech manufacturing indices (PMIs) showed some
pick-up in economic activity in August.
    Poland's index picked up to 51.5 from 50.3 in August and the
Czech index rose to 50.1 from 49.3.
    The zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.3565 against the euro by
0749 GMT, after touching a one-month low at 4.369 before the PMI
figures were released.
    The currency has hit multi-week lows in afternoon trade,
when U.S. markets open, in each of the past five sessions, and
market participants said its slide may not have ended yet.
    "For now nothing seems to play in favor of the zloty -
neither the expectations for a hawkish Fed, nor the risk
aversion, nor local factors such as (Moody's) rating review,"
mBank analysts said in a note.
    Moody's will review Poland's ratings on Sept. 9 and some
investors fear a downgrade after the agency warned last week
over tension with Brussels over Warsaw's constitutional tribunal
crisis. 
    The forint, meanwhile, eased 0.1 percent, after
Hungary's PMI slowed to 51.3 from 53.9.
    Trading at 309.9 the forint was still near its strongest
levels since early March. Final June Hungarian trade balance
figures, also published on Thursday, showed the biggest monthly
surplus since at least 2012, at 1.11 billion euros.      
    Investors will focus on U.S. payroll figures due on Friday,
which, if they are strong, can boost expectations for the
Federal Reserve to lift rates soon in a move which would curb
demand for assets in emerging markets, traders said.
    That risk could put pressure on the risky zloty again and
reduce demand for long-term bonds, traders said.
    Hungary, Romania, and Poland hold government bond auctions
on Thursday.
    The price of Poland's 10-year government bonds extended the
past three weeks' losses, with their yield rising 3 basis points
to 2.79 percent.
    Hungary's corresponding yield rose 5 basis points from
Wednesday's fixing, to 2.9 percent.
    "The Hungarian central bank's monetary policy (liquidity
boosting measures) helps shorter bonds," one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
    "I see better secondary-market demand for the 3- and 5-year
bonds (offered at today's auction) and weaker demand for the
10-year papers," the trader added.
     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  0949       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        250   305   02%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  309.  -0.1  1.53
 forint    =>       9000  6050    0%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.36   +0.  -2.2
 zloty     =>         65    25   14%    6%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45  -0.0  1.45
 leu       =>         45    42    1%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.47  -0.0  2.11
 kuna      =>         10    68    6%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0300  1400   09%    7%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             862.  859.   +0.  -9.8
                      47    14   39%    1%
 Budapest           2807  2796   +0.   +17
                    6.58  9.24   38%  .37%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1800  1793   +0.  -3.1
           >         .38   .56   38%    6%
 Buchares           7051  7035   +0.   +0.
 t                   .65   .72   23%   68%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  724.  720.   +0.   +4.
 a         P>         38    45   55%   06%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1819  1818   +0.   +7.
           >         .54   .39   06%   69%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  626.  626.  -0.0  -2.7
           15>        15    73    9%    9%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  463.  464.  -0.1   +0.
           >          96    66    5%   66%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2     0   +03   +0b
           RR>        66        5bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -2bp
           RR>        31    06  6bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.26  -0.0   +03  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>        8    08  2bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.64  -0.0   +22  -1bp
           RR>         5    09  6bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.18  0.04   +26   +4b
           RR>         7     7  8bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.79  0.01   +28   +1b
 10-year   =RR>              9  4bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.74   0.7  0.72  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.63  1.59  1.57  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.