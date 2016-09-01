FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Polish assets lead fall despite PMI pick-up
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
September 1, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish assets lead fall despite PMI pick-up

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Polish, Czech PMIs show pick-up, slowdown in Hungary
    * Zloty resumes fall on worry ahead of U.S. payrolls data
    * Demand mixed at regional bond auctions, yields rise
    * Czech bonds outperform on record budget surplus data

 (Recasts with bond auctions, regional fx poll)
    By Sandor Peto and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Poland led a
fall of Central European assets on Thursday as risk aversion
ahead of key U.S. payroll figures overshadowed a pick-up in
Polish and Czech manufacturing indices (PMIs).
    The U.S. data, if strong, could boost the odds of a Federal
Reserve rate hike coming soon, which would curb demand for
assets in emerging markets, traders said.
    The zloty initially firmed after Poland's PMI
index showed a pick-up to 51.5 from 50.3 in August.
    But it touched a one-month low at 4.371 against the euro
later, repeating the pattern of the previous five sessions, when
it fell after U.S. markets opened. 
    The zloty is made vulnerable by domestic political risks,
including tension between the Polish government and the European
Commission over rule of law issues and a government drive to
increase its influence in the banking sector.
    These concerns are expected to pass and the zloty to firm by
over 2 percent to 4.2684 against the euro by August next year, a
Reuters poll of analysts showed. 
    But Warsaw's equities index, an underperformer in
Central Europe this year and on Thursday too, fell by 1.2
percent after Poland's biggest lender, state-run PKO BP
, said it would prefer to provide credit to the economy
rather than pay out a dividend. 
    Government bond auctions in Hungary, Poland and Romania were
mixed. Investors were picking cheaper bonds, while demand for
some of the papers offered was weak.
    One Polish fund manager said the auction demand made him
optimistic, though credit rating downgrades for Poland remained
a risk that "would be very negative, but it is too early to
price that in".
    Poland's 10-year bonds extended their losses, in tandem with
a fall in prices in European debt markets, with their yield
rising 6 basis points to 2.82 percent. Hungary's corresponding
yield rose 5 basis points to 2.9 percent, even though demand for
the 10-year bonds at the auction was unusually strong.
    Low-yielding Czech government bonds bucked the trend and
narrowed their yield spread over Bunds, helped by data showing a
record surplus for the first eight months of the year.
 
    In the Reuters poll, 10 out of 19 analysts projected that
the Czech crown would firm beyond 27 against the euro
by August 2017. That would mean the central bank abandoning its
cap on the crown near 27 by then.
    
             CEE      SNAPSH   AT  1543 CET          
             MARKETS  OT                        
                      CURRENCIES                     
                      Latest  Previo  Daily     Chang
                              us                e
                      bid     close   change    in
                                                2016
 Czech       <EURCZK  27.020  27.030    +0.04%  -0.08
 crown       =>            0       5                %
 Hungary     <EURHUF  310.34  309.60    -0.24%  1.39%
 forint      =>           00      50            
 Polish      <EURPLN  4.3675  4.3625    -0.12%  -2.51
 zloty       =>                                     %
 Romanian    <EURRON  4.4550  4.4542    -0.02%  1.44%
 leu         =>                                 
 Croatian    <EURHRK  7.4830  7.4768    -0.08%  2.08%
 kuna        =>                                 
 Serbian     <EURRSD  123.25  123.14    -0.09%  -1.44
 dinar       =>           00      00                %
 Note:       calcula  previo  close   1800 CET       
 daily       ted      us      at                
 change      from                               
                      STOCKS                         
                      Latest  Previo  Daily     Chang
                              us                e
                              close   change    in
                                                2016
 Prague               868.32  859.14    +1.07%  -9.20
                                                    %
 Budapest             28092.  27969.    +0.44%   +17.
                          16      24              44%
 Warsaw      <.WIG20  1771.9  1793.5    -1.21%  -4.69
             >             0       6                %
 Bucharest            7021.1  7035.7    -0.21%   +0.2
                           9       2               4%
 Ljubljana   <.SBITO  732.55  720.45    +1.68%   +5.2
             P>                                    3%
 Zagreb      <.CRBEX  1826.9  1818.3    +0.47%   +8.1
             >             3       9               3%
 Belgrade    <.BELEX  627.48  626.73    +0.12%  -2.58
             15>                                    %
 Sofia       <.SOFIX  469.17  464.66    +0.97%   +1.7
             >                                     9%
                      BONDS                          
                      Yield   Yield   Spread    Daily
                      (bid)   change  vs Bund   chang
                                                e in
 Czech                                          sprea
 Republic                                       d
   2-year    <CZ2YT=  -0.271  -0.005   +035bps  -1bps
             RR>                                
   5-year    <CZ5YT=  -0.131  -0.006   +036bps  -2bps
             RR>                                
   10-year   <CZ10YT    0.28   0.004   +033bps  -1bps
             =RR>                               
 Poland                                              
   2-year    <PL2YT=   1.667   0.015   +228bps   +2bp
             RR>                                    s
   5-year    <PL5YT=   2.207   0.078   +270bps   +7bp
             RR>                                    s
   10-year   <PL10YT    2.81   0.039   +286bps   +3bp
             =RR>                                   s
             FORWARD  RATE    AGREEMENT              
                      3x6     6x9     9x12      3M
                                                inter
                                                bank
 Czech Rep   <CZKFRA    0.29    0.25      0.22      0
             ><PRIBO                            
             R=>                                
 Hungary     <HUFFRA    0.74     0.7      0.72   0.88
             ><BUBOR                            
             =>                                 
 Poland      <PLNFRA    1.64    1.59      1.57   1.71
             ><WIBOR                            
             =>                                 
 Note: FRA   are for                                 
 quotes      ask                                
             prices                             
 ****************************************************
 **********
    

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet
in Prague and Jakub Iglewski in Warsaw; editing by Mark
Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
