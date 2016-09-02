FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish assets hit one-month lows ahead of U.S. data

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish 10-year bonds, zloty, stocks set one-month
lows
    * U.S. payrolls data may cut appetite for regional assets
    * Poland underperforms due to domestic risks
    * Czech bonds mixed after detailed Q2 economic output
figures

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and
government bonds eased on Friday as investors awaited U.S.
payrolls figures that may boost expectations for a Federal
Reserve rate hike this month, which could cut appetite for
emerging markets assets.
    Hungary's 10-year government bond yield jumped 7 basis
points from Thursday's fixing to 2.97 percent.
    The bonds attracted unusually heavy demand at an auction on
Thursday and the government lifted the offered amount, after a
rise in bond yields in the region in the past two weeks as
expectations strengthened for U.S rate hikes.
    "If U.S. payrolls are stronger than expected, the yield can
easily rise above 3 percent," one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said, adding that weak figures could send the yield back
to about 2.9 percent.
    Poland's corresponding bonds also extended losses, with
their yield rising 3 basis points to one-month highs at 2.84
percent.
    Hungary's forint eased 0.2 percent against the
euro to 310.45, but against the zloty it traded at
7-week highs. 
    Polish assets have been vulnerable to risk aversion in
global markets due to an array of domestic risks.
    Warsaw's relations with the EU are tense over the rule of
law in Poland, the government plans to boost its influence in
the bank sector and there is speculation that the central bank
may cut rates and that rating agencies may downgrade Poland.
    The next key date for Polish assets is Sept. 9 when Moody's
will review the country's ratings. 
    The zloty shed 0.4 percent to 4.384 versus the
euro. In each of the past seven sessions it slid to its weakest
levels since around end-July.
    Warsaw's blue chip equities index regained some
ground after weeks of falls, rising by 0.4 percent from Thursday
and off a one-month low set in early trade.
    The stocks of PKO BP, Poland's biggest lender, shed
1.3 percent, extending their losses after its chief executive
officer was quoted as saying on Thursday that the bank would
prefer to lend rather than pay out a dividend if it faces a
choice. 
    "Negative news on dividends tend to weigh heavily on stocks
for longer than just one day," a Warsaw-based analyst said. 
    Low-yielding Czech government bonds were mixed after
second-quarter economic output figures confirmed that the
economy powers ahead. 
    The bonds firmed on Thursday, bucking a weakening of
government debt prices across Europe, helped by data showing a
record state budget surplus for the first eight months of the
year. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1031       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        230   245   01%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  309.  -0.2  1.35
 forint    =>       4500  8400    0%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.38  4.36  -0.3  -2.8
 zloty     =>         40    77    7%    7%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45  -0.0  1.46
 leu       =>         40    32    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.47  -0.0  2.11
 kuna      =>         10    95    2%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1600  2400   06%    7%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             868.  866.   +0.  -9.1
                      60    37   26%    7%
 Budapest           2810  2804   +0.   +17
                    7.25  5.22   22%  .50%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1769  1761   +0.  -4.8
           >         .26   .68   43%    4%
 Buchares           7021  7028  -0.1   +0.
 t                   .04   .44    1%   24%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  727.  732.  -0.6   +4.
 a         P>         72    55    6%   53%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1822  1824  -0.0   +7.
           >         .60   .23    9%   87%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  629.  627.   +0.  -2.2
           15>        59    48   34%    5%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  469.  469.  -0.0   +1.
           >          14    49    7%   79%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  0.03   +03   +3b
           RR>        53     2  7bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -4bp
           RR>        15    42  9bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.28  0.00   +03   +0b
 10-year   =RR>              5  4bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.67  0.04   +22   +4b
           RR>         1        9bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.23  0.03   +27   +3b
           RR>         6     2  4bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.84  0.02   +29   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        4     4  0bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.26  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.74  0.71  0.73  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.65  1.62   1.6  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
