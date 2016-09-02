CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound on U.S. data, pressure remains

* Polish bonds, zloty, stocks off one-month lows * Fed hike chance lower but still weigh on assets-traders * Zloty underperforms due to domestic risks * Czech bonds mixed after detailed Q2 output figures (Recasts with impact of U.S. figures, comments) By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Central European assets regained some ground on Friday after mixed U.S. payrolls data reduced the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this month, which could cut appetite for emerging markets assets. The recovery was only partial as the jury is still out on the U.S. interest rate trajectory. Local risks, mainly in Poland, could also continue to weigh on asset prices, traders said. Hungary's 10-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis points from its morning levels, but at 2.93 percent, it was still higher by 3 basis points from Thursday's fixing. "The U.S. figures were enough to stabilise yields, but do will not cause a firming of bonds ... The odds of a September Fed hike have decreased, but it can hike rates later," one-Budapest-based fixed income trader said. Poland's corresponding bond yield dipped 4 basis points after the U.S. figures - which showed employment growth slowed more than expected in August after two straight months of robust gains - but quickly gave up the gains, trading at 2.86 percent, near one-month highs. Hungary's forint rebounded after an initial weakening and traded at 309 against the euro at 1324 GMT, firmer by 0.3 percent. The zloty fully recovered to Thursday's closing levels, but at 4.3665 against the euro it stayed near one-month lows. Warsaw's blue-chip stock index was also near a one-month low even though it rose by 0.4 percent. Polish assets have been vulnerable to risk aversion in global markets due to an array of domestic issues. Warsaw's relations with the EU are tense over the rule of law in Poland, the government plans to boost its influence in the bank sector and there is speculation that the central bank may cut rates and that rating agencies may downgrade Poland. The next key date for Polish assets is Sept. 9, when Moody's will review the country's ratings. "I'm unsure if (the impact of the U.S. data) will result in a substantial rebound (in Polish markets)," said Marcin Turkiewicz, head of FX trading at mBank in Warsaw. "It isn't only about rating, remember we still need to wait for the Swiss franc bill to be approved by parliament ... a working parliament creates more risks than one that is on (summer) holidays," he added. Parliament will discuss in the coming months a proposal by Poland's president to tackle the problem of Swiss franc mortgages, partly at the cost of banks. Low-yielding Czech government bonds were mixed after second-quarter economic output figures confirmed that the economy powers ahead. CEE SNAP AT 1524 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 220 245 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.83 forint => 0000 8400 27% % Polish <EURPLN 4.36 4.36 +0. -2.4 zloty => 65 77 03% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.45 +0. 1.55 leu => 00 32 07% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.47 -0.0 2.07 kuna => 40 95 6% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0500 2400 15% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 872. 866. +0. -8.8 21 37 67% 0% Budapest 2802 2804 -0.0 +17 8.98 5.22 6% .17% Warsaw <.WIG20 1768 1761 +0. -4.9 > .00 .68 36% 0% Buchares 6995 7028 -0.4 -0.1 t .74 .44 7% 2% Ljubljan <.SBITO 733. 732. +0. +5. a P> 58 55 14% 38% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1825 1824 +0. +8. > .64 .23 08% 05% Belgrade <.BELEX 630. 627. +0. -2.0 15> 65 48 51% 9% Sofia <.SOFIX 470. 469. +0. +2. > 74 49 27% 13% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 0.03 +03 +4b RR> 53 2 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -5bp RR> 15 42 9bps s <CZ10YT 0.28 0.00 +03 -1bp 10-year =RR> 5 3bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.67 0.01 +23 +2b RR> 1 8 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.25 0.05 +27 +5b RR> 6 2 6bps ps <PL10YT 2.87 0.04 +29 +4b 10-year =RR> 8 2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.29 0.26 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.71 0.73 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.68 1.64 1.6 1.71 ><WIBOR 75 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)