a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound on U.S. data, pressure remains
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets rebound on U.S. data, pressure remains

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish bonds, zloty, stocks off one-month lows
    * Fed hike chance lower but still weigh on assets-traders
    * Zloty underperforms due to domestic risks
    * Czech bonds mixed after detailed Q2 output figures

 (Recasts with impact of U.S. figures, comments)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Central European assets
regained some ground on Friday after mixed U.S. payrolls data
reduced the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this
month, which could cut appetite for emerging markets assets.
    The recovery was only partial as the jury is still out on
the U.S. interest rate trajectory. Local risks, mainly in
Poland, could also continue to weigh on asset prices, traders
said.
    Hungary's 10-year government bond yield dropped 4 basis
points from its morning levels, but at 2.93 percent, it was
still higher by 3 basis points from Thursday's fixing.
    "The U.S. figures were enough to stabilise yields, but do
will not cause a firming of bonds ... The odds of a September
Fed hike have decreased, but it can hike rates later,"
one-Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    Poland's corresponding bond yield dipped 4 basis points
after the U.S. figures - which showed employment growth slowed
more than expected in August after two straight months of robust
gains - but quickly gave up the gains, trading at 2.86 percent,
near one-month highs. 
    Hungary's forint rebounded after an initial
weakening and traded at 309 against the euro at 1324 GMT, firmer
by 0.3 percent. 
    The zloty fully recovered to Thursday's closing levels, but
at 4.3665 against the euro it stayed near one-month lows.
    Warsaw's blue-chip stock index was also near a
one-month low even though it rose by 0.4 percent.
    Polish assets have been vulnerable to risk aversion in
global markets due to an array of domestic issues.
    Warsaw's relations with the EU are tense over the rule of
law in Poland, the government plans to boost its influence in
the bank sector and there is speculation that the central bank
may cut rates and that rating agencies may downgrade Poland.
    The next key date for Polish assets is Sept. 9, when Moody's
will review the country's ratings. 
    "I'm unsure if (the impact of the U.S. data) will result in
a substantial rebound (in Polish markets)," said Marcin
Turkiewicz, head of FX trading at mBank in Warsaw.
    "It isn't only about rating, remember we still need to wait
for the Swiss franc bill to be approved by parliament ... a
working parliament creates more risks than one that is on
(summer) holidays," he added.
    Parliament will discuss in the coming months a proposal by
Poland's president to tackle the problem of Swiss franc
mortgages, partly at the cost of banks.  
    Low-yielding Czech government bonds were mixed after
second-quarter economic output figures confirmed that the
economy powers ahead.      
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1524       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   245   01%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  309.   +0.  1.83
 forint    =>       0000  8400   27%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.36  4.36   +0.  -2.4
 zloty     =>         65    77   03%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45   +0.  1.55
 leu       =>         00    32   07%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.47  -0.0  2.07
 kuna      =>         40    95    6%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0500  2400   15%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             872.  866.   +0.  -8.8
                      21    37   67%    0%
 Budapest           2802  2804  -0.0   +17
                    8.98  5.22    6%  .17%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1768  1761   +0.  -4.9
           >         .00   .68   36%    0%
 Buchares           6995  7028  -0.4  -0.1
 t                   .74   .44    7%    2%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  733.  732.   +0.   +5.
 a         P>         58    55   14%   38%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1825  1824   +0.   +8.
           >         .64   .23   08%   05%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  630.  627.   +0.  -2.0
           15>        65    48   51%    9%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  470.  469.   +0.   +2.
           >          74    49   27%   13%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  0.03   +03   +4b
           RR>        53     2  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -5bp
           RR>        15    42  9bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.28  0.00   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>              5  3bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.67  0.01   +23   +2b
           RR>         1     8  0bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.25  0.05   +27   +5b
           RR>         6     2  6bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.87  0.04   +29   +4b
 10-year   =RR>              8  2bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.29  0.26  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.73  0.71  0.73  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.68  1.64   1.6  1.71
           ><WIBOR    75              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
    

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
