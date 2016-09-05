FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2016 / 9:44 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies and stocks firm, Polish central bank seen on hold

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty off 7-week low, forint approaches 6-month high
    * Polish central bank seen holding fire, Moody's review a
risk
    * Political risks grabbing attention, Romanian bonds ease
    * Croatian central bank surprises, calling euro buying
auction

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and
equities firmed on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data lowered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate
hike, and Poland's central bank was seen keeping its own rates
on hold later in the week.
    Investors closely watch the yield premium offered by Central
European assets over U.S. Treasuries which are considered less
risky.
    Stocks indices in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest
 rose by 0.5-0.7 percent, outperforming the main Western
European indices  . 
    The region's most liquid and volatile currencies, the zloty
 and the forint, firmed 0.4 and 0.3 percent
respectively against the euro by 0837 GMT.
    The forint traded on the strong side of the key 310 level, 
approaching the six-month highs it reached late last month.
    The zloty, trading at 4.3525, had hit a 7-week low in the
build-up to the U.S. jobs report on Friday, amid fears that a
strong set of figures would trigger a Fed rate hike later this
month.
    But U.S. employment growth slowed more than expected in
August after two straight months of robust gains and wages were
tepid.
    Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha told the private
broadcaster TVN24 that the government did not plan tax hikes
next year, but value-added tax rates will not decline.
    Tax plans can influence inflation which has been negative
for moer than two years, maintaining speculation that the Polish
central bank will resume rate cuts.
    It is expected to keep its 1.5 percent key interest rate on
hold at its meeting on Wednesday, but "investors will have a
close look on the wording and possible indication of changes to
the monetary policy given recent speculation on renewed rate
cuts," Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note.
    Hungarian government bonds were flat. Polish bond yields
rose by 2-3 basis points, with the 10-year benchmark bond
trading at 2.9035 percent.
    Some analysts have been worried that Moody's might downgrade
Poland in a rating review due on Sept. 9. 
    Romania's 10-year bonds were bid at a yield of 3 percent, up
9 basis points from Friday.
    "With the looming spectre of a fresh round of elections in
Spain and a poor result for the German chancellor's party in
local elections, politics are returning to centre stage in
Europe," ING analysts said in a note.
    "In Romania as well we are closely watching newsflow ahead
of the 11 December general elections...," they added.
    Elsewhere, the kuna eased by 0.1 percent against
the euro, bucking the regional trend, as the Croatian central
bank surprised by calling an auction to buy euros to ease
appreciation pressure on the local currency. 
 
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1037       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   180    1%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  310.   +0.  1.66
 forint    =>       5000  3200   26%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.37   +0.  -2.1
 zloty     =>         25    14   43%    7%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.44   +0.  1.62
 leu       =>         70    85   03%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.48  -0.1  1.99
 kuna      =>         00    15    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0600  0900   02%    9%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             881.  875.   +0.  -7.7
                      87    71   70%    9%
 Budapest           2833  2818   +0.   +18
                    7.75  9.60   53%  .47%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1779  1767   +0.  -4.2
           >         .32   .55   67%    9%
 Buchares           6993  7004  -0.1  -0.1
 t                   .58   .84    6%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  733.  733.  -0.0   +5.
 a         P>         49    58    1%   36%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1816  1823  -0.4   +7.
           >         .05   .65    2%   48%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  630.  630.  -0.0  -2.1
           15>        23    65    7%    5%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  471.  469.   +0.   +2.
           >          87    49   51%   38%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +03   +0b
           RR>         6    07  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03   +1b
           RR>        17    02  9bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.27  -0.0   +03   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        5    05  2bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.69  0.04   +23   +5b
           RR>         2     4  3bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.29  -0.0   +28   +0b
           RR>         4    09  0bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.91  0.04   +29   +6b
 10-year   =RR>        2     6  6bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.76  0.72  0.72  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.64  1.64  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
