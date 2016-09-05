CEE MARKETS-Currencies and stocks firm, Polish central bank seen on hold

* Zloty off 7-week low, forint approaches 6-month high * Polish central bank seen holding fire, Moody's review a risk * PGE boosts Warsaw stock index, CEZ lifts (Adds comments on Czech data, rise of PGE and CEZ stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and equities firmed on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data lowered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, and Poland's central bank was seen keeping its own rates on hold later in the week. Investors closely watch the yield premium offered by Central European assets over U.S. Treasuries, which are considered less risky. The zloty and the forint firmed 0.4 and 0.3 percent respectively against the euro by 1138 GMT. The forint traded on the strong side of the key 310 level, approaching the six-month highs it reached late last month. The zloty, trading at 4.355, was off a 7-week low hit on Friday. Poland's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting on Wednesday, but "investors will have a close look on the wording and possible indication of changes to the monetary policy given recent speculation on renewed rate cuts", Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note. The crown traded flat at 27.021, sticking to the Czech central bank cap that prevents the currency firming. Czech data released on Monday disappointed markets - retail sales rose by 1.6 percent in July in annual terms, and real wages were up by 3.7 percent in the second quarter. The wage growth is slower than the central bank needs and that creates a risk that it will exit the crown cap later than originally planned around the middle of 2017, Erste analyst Jiri Polansky said in a note. Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok denied that. He was quoted as saying that the bank would not postpone the exit even if inflation is still slightly below the 2 percent target. Warsaw's bluechip index led a rise in equities in the region. It rose by 1.3 percent, boosted by a 5 percent surge in the shares of Poland's biggest power producer PGE after shareholders approved a capital hike and a smaller than planned rise in the nominal value of PGE shares. "(The increase to) PLN 10.25, rather than PLN 13, makes a big difference and they will now pay a smaller tax, so there's a chance the company may pay out some dividend in the following year," said BZ WBK dealer Pawel Bartczak. A rise in oil prices helped Czech energy group CEZ stocks jump almost 4 percent - their biggest daily rise since June, fuelling a 1 percent increase in Prague's main stock index . CEE SNAP AT 1338 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.0 crown => 210 180 1% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 310. +0. 1.69 forint => 4100 3200 29% % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.37 +0. -2.2 zloty => 50 14 38% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 -0.0 1.57 leu => 90 85 1% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.48 -0.2 1.83 kuna => 15 15 7% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. -0.0 -1.4 dinar => 2000 0900 9% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 884. 875. +0. -7.5 09 71 96% 5% Budapest 2846 2818 +0. +18 0.51 9.60 96% .98% Warsaw <.WIG20 1790 1767 +1. -3.7 > .41 .55 29% 0% Buchares 6997 7004 -0.1 -0.0 t .76 .84 0% 9% Ljubljan <.SBITO 734. 733. +0. +5. a P> 49 58 12% 51% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1810 1823 -0.7 +7. > .08 .65 4% 13% Belgrade <.BELEX 630. 630. -0.0 -2.1 15> 46 65 3% 2% Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 469. +0. +2. > 87 49 51% 38% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.2 -0.0 +03 +0b RR> 6 07 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +0b RR> 26 11 8bps ps <CZ10YT 0.28 0 +03 +2b 10-year =RR> 4bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.68 0.03 +23 +4b RR> 1 3 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 -0.0 +27 -1bp RR> 4 27 8bps s <PL10YT 2.89 0.02 +29 +4b 10-year =RR> 4 5bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.76 0.72 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.7 1.64 1.64 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; editing by Mark Heinrich)