a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Currencies and stocks firm, Polish central bank seen on hold
#Market News
September 5, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies and stocks firm, Polish central bank seen on hold

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty off 7-week low, forint approaches 6-month high
    * Polish central bank seen holding fire, Moody's review a
risk
    * PGE boosts Warsaw stock index, CEZ 
lifts

 (Adds comments on Czech data, rise of PGE and CEZ stocks)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Central European currencies and
equities firmed on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data lowered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate
hike, and Poland's central bank was seen keeping its own rates
on hold later in the week.
    Investors closely watch the yield premium offered by Central
European assets over U.S. Treasuries, which are considered less
risky.
    The zloty and the forint firmed 0.4 and
0.3 percent respectively against the euro by 1138 GMT.
    The forint traded on the strong side of the key 310 level, 
approaching the six-month highs it reached late last month. The
zloty, trading at 4.355, was off a 7-week low hit on Friday.
    Poland's central bank is expected to keep interest rates on
hold at its meeting on Wednesday, but "investors will have a
close look on the wording and possible indication of changes to
the monetary policy given recent speculation on renewed rate
cuts", Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note.
    The crown traded flat at 27.021, sticking to the
Czech central bank cap that prevents the currency firming.
    Czech data released on Monday disappointed markets - retail
sales rose by 1.6 percent in July in annual terms, and real
wages were up by 3.7 percent in the second quarter.
    The wage growth is slower than the central bank needs and
that creates a risk that it will exit the crown cap later than
originally planned around the middle of 2017, Erste analyst Jiri
Polansky said in a note.
    Central bank governor Jiri Rusnok denied that. He was quoted
as saying that the bank would not postpone the exit even if
inflation is still slightly below the 2 percent target.
 
    Warsaw's bluechip index led a rise in equities in
the region. It rose by 1.3 percent, boosted by a 5 percent surge
in the shares of Poland's biggest power producer PGE 
after shareholders approved a capital hike and a smaller than
planned rise in the nominal value of PGE shares. 
    "(The increase to) PLN 10.25, rather than PLN 13, makes a
big difference and they will now pay a smaller tax, so there's a
chance the company may pay out some dividend in the following
year," said BZ WBK dealer Pawel Bartczak.
    A rise in oil prices helped Czech energy group CEZ 
stocks jump almost 4 percent - their biggest daily rise since
June, fuelling a 1 percent increase in Prague's main stock index
.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1338       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   180    1%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  310.   +0.  1.69
 forint    =>       4100  3200   29%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.37   +0.  -2.2
 zloty     =>         50    14   38%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.44  -0.0  1.57
 leu       =>         90    85    1%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.48  -0.2  1.83
 kuna      =>         15    15    7%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2000  0900    9%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             884.  875.   +0.  -7.5
                      09    71   96%    5%
 Budapest           2846  2818   +0.   +18
                    0.51  9.60   96%  .98%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1790  1767   +1.  -3.7
           >         .41   .55   29%    0%
 Buchares           6997  7004  -0.1  -0.0
 t                   .76   .84    0%    9%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  734.  733.   +0.   +5.
 a         P>         49    58   12%   51%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1810  1823  -0.7   +7.
           >         .08   .65    4%   13%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  630.  630.  -0.0  -2.1
           15>        46    65    3%    2%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  471.  469.   +0.   +2.
           >          87    49   51%   38%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +03   +0b
           RR>         6    07  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03   +0b
           RR>        26    11  8bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.28     0   +03   +2b
 10-year   =RR>                 4bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.68  0.03   +23   +4b
           RR>         1     3  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.27  -0.0   +27  -1bp
           RR>         4    27  8bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.89  0.02   +29   +4b
 10-year   =RR>              4  5bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.76  0.72  0.72  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA   1.7  1.64  1.64  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet
in Prague, Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; editing by Mark
Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
