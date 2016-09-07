CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads forex rise, Polish central bank meets

* Weak U.S. services data help buoy regional assets * Polish central bank meets, rates seen on hold * Warsaw stocks outperform, Budapest hits new 9-year-high By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The zloty led currency gains in Central Europe on Wednesday as the Polish central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold at its meeting rather than cutting them. Regional assets were also helped by Tuesday's weak U.S. services sector data, which curbed expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and boosted appetite for emerging market assets. The Polish currency firmed to a 12-day-high against the euro and traded at 4.329 at 0742 GMT, while the forint and the leu both gained 0.1 percent. The zloty has been recovering after weeks of weakening since Friday's tame U.S. jobs data, which also increased the likelihood that the Fed will not hike rates soon. All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll said the Polish central bank will keep its benchmark rate at 1.5 percent on Wednesday. The bank is expected to keep rates on hold until a possible rate hike late next year even though Polish inflation has been in negative since 2014 and some of the latest industrial output and manufacturing figures in the region and its main trade partner Germany have caused disappointment. Warsaw's blue-chip stock index rose two-thirds of a percent to a 16-day high, while most other Central European indices firmed slightly, with the region's 2015 and 2016 top performer Budapest touching a new 9-year high. The Czech crown, trading steady at 27.023 against the euro, stayed at the cap near 27, which the Czech central bank defends with euro buying. It launched the cap in 2013 to prevent a strengthening of the crown and help a rebound in inflation and economic growth. The bank has committed to quit that regime around the middle of next year. Positioning for a surge of the crown next year will be the trade of 2017, Dutch bank ING told clients on Tuesday, predicting the country would scrap the currency peg early next year. The Czech central bank said on Wednesday that its foreign exchange reserves had risen to 70.53 billion euros at the end of August, from July's revised 68.40 billion. It said it bought foreign currency worth 307 million euros in spot foreign exchange market operations in July. The kuna was flat at 7.489 against the euro. Croatia will hold elections on Sunday but political developments rarely have any significant impact on the currency which is kept in narrow ranges by the central bank. "We expect the kuna to hover around the current levels in the coming days and then be exposed to the usual seasonal depreciation pressures (due to the summer tourist season coming to its end)," Addiko Bank said in a note. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 0942 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2016 Czech 27.0230 27.0220 +0.00 -0.09% crown % Hungary 309.3000 309.735 +0.14 1.73% forint 0 % Polish 4.3290 4.3408 +0.27 -1.64% zloty % Romanian 4.4500 4.4530 +0.07 1.55% leu % Croatian 7.4890 7.4915 +0.03 2.00% kuna % Serbian 123.1700 123.320 +0.12 -1.38% dinar 0 % Note: calculate previous close 1800 daily d from at CET change STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2016 Prague 879.06 882.42 -0.38% -8.08% Budapest 28602.59 28597.8 +0.02 +19.57 2 % % Warsaw 1802.23 1790.83 +0.64 -3.06% % Buchares 7044.65 7038.71 +0.08 +0.58% t % Ljubljan 733.65 732.59 +0.14 +5.39% a % Zagreb 1833.58 1824.81 +0.48 +8.52% % Belgrade <.BELEX15 0.00 632.63 +0.00 -100.00 > % % Sofia 473.06 471.87 +0.25 +2.64% % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=RR -0.273 0 +040b +0bps > ps 5-year <CZ5YT=RR -0.118 -0.043 +043b -4bps > ps <CZ10YT=R 0.28 0 +040b +2bps 10-year R> ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.657 -0.03 +233b -3bps > ps 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.159 -0.035 +271b -4bps > ps <PL10YT=R 2.757 -0.026 +287b -1bps 10-year R> ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech < 0.29 0.26 0.22 0 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.74 0.71 0.74 0.88 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.69 1.6175 1.5825 1.71 WIBOR=> Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ******************************************************* ******* (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Toby Chopra)