a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads forex rise, Polish central bank meets
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads forex rise, Polish central bank meets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Weak U.S. services data help buoy regional assets
    * Polish central bank meets, rates seen on hold
    * Warsaw stocks outperform, Budapest hits new 9-year-high

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The zloty led
currency gains in Central Europe on Wednesday as the Polish
central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold at its
meeting rather than cutting them.
    Regional assets were also helped by Tuesday's weak U.S.
services sector data, which curbed expectations for Federal
Reserve interest rate hikes and boosted appetite for emerging
market assets.
    The Polish currency firmed to a 12-day-high against the euro
and traded at 4.329 at 0742 GMT, while the forint and
the leu both gained 0.1 percent.
    The zloty has been recovering after weeks of weakening since
Friday's tame U.S. jobs data, which also increased the
likelihood that the Fed will not hike rates soon.
    All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll said the Polish central
bank will keep its benchmark rate at 1.5 percent on Wednesday.
    The bank is expected to keep rates on hold until a possible
rate hike late next year even though Polish inflation has been
in negative since 2014 and some of the latest industrial output
and manufacturing figures in the region and its main trade
partner Germany have caused disappointment. 
    Warsaw's blue-chip stock index rose two-thirds of a
percent to a 16-day high, while most other Central European
indices firmed slightly, with the region's 2015 and 2016 top
performer Budapest touching a new 9-year high.
    The Czech crown, trading steady at 27.023 against
the euro, stayed at the cap near 27, which the Czech central
bank defends with euro buying.
    It launched the cap in 2013 to prevent a strengthening of
the crown and help a rebound in inflation and economic growth.
    The bank has committed to quit that regime around the middle
of next year.
    Positioning for a surge of the crown next year will be the
trade of 2017, Dutch bank ING told clients on Tuesday,
predicting the country would scrap the currency peg early next
year. 
    The Czech central bank said on Wednesday that its foreign
exchange reserves had risen to 70.53 billion euros at the end of
August, from July's revised 68.40 billion. It said it bought
foreign currency worth 307 million euros in spot foreign
exchange market operations in July. 
    The kuna was flat at 7.489 against the euro.
    Croatia will hold elections on Sunday but political
developments rarely have any significant impact on the currency
which is kept in narrow ranges by the central bank.
    "We expect the kuna to hover around the current levels in
the coming days and then be exposed to the usual seasonal
depreciation pressures (due to the summer tourist season coming
to its end)," Addiko Bank said in a note.    
           CEE        SNAPSHOT   AT  0942 CET           
           MARKETS                               
                      CURRENCIES                        
                      Latest    Previou  Daily   Change
                                s                
                      bid       close    change  in 2016
 Czech                 27.0230  27.0220   +0.00   -0.09%
 crown                                        %  
 Hungary              309.3000  309.735   +0.14    1.73%
 forint                               0       %  
 Polish                 4.3290   4.3408   +0.27   -1.64%
 zloty                                        %  
 Romanian               4.4500   4.4530   +0.07    1.55%
 leu                                          %  
 Croatian               7.4890   7.4915   +0.03    2.00%
 kuna                                         %  
 Serbian              123.1700  123.320   +0.12   -1.38%
 dinar                                0       %  
 Note:     calculate  previous  close    1800           
 daily     d from               at       CET     
 change                                          
                      STOCKS                            
                      Latest    Previou  Daily   Change
                                s                
                                close    change  in 2016
 Prague                 879.06   882.42  -0.38%   -8.08%
 Budapest             28602.59  28597.8   +0.02   +19.57
                                      2       %        %
 Warsaw                1802.23  1790.83   +0.64   -3.06%
                                              %  
 Buchares              7044.65  7038.71   +0.08   +0.58%
 t                                            %  
 Ljubljan               733.65   732.59   +0.14   +5.39%
 a                                            %  
 Zagreb                1833.58  1824.81   +0.48   +8.52%
                                              %  
 Belgrade  <.BELEX15      0.00   632.63   +0.00  -100.00
           >                                  %        %
 Sofia                  473.06   471.87   +0.25   +2.64%
                                              %  
                      BONDS                             
                      Yield     Yield    Spread  Daily
                      (bid)     change   vs      change
                                         Bund    in
 Czech                                           spread
 Republic                                        
   2-year  <CZ2YT=RR    -0.273        0   +040b    +0bps
           >                                 ps  
   5-year  <CZ5YT=RR    -0.118   -0.043   +043b    -4bps
           >                                 ps  
           <CZ10YT=R      0.28        0   +040b    +2bps
 10-year   R>                                ps  
 Poland                                                 
   2-year  <PL2YT=RR     1.657    -0.03   +233b    -3bps
           >                                 ps  
   5-year  <PL5YT=RR     2.159   -0.035   +271b    -4bps
           >                                 ps  
           <PL10YT=R     2.757   -0.026   +287b    -1bps
 10-year   R>                                ps  
           FORWARD    RATE      AGREEMENT               
                      3x6       6x9      9x12    3M
                                                 interba
                                                 nk
 Czech             <      0.29     0.26    0.22        0
 Rep       PRIBOR=>                              
 Hungary           <      0.74     0.71    0.74     0.88
           BUBOR=>                               
 Poland            <      1.69   1.6175  1.5825     1.71
           WIBOR=>                               
 Note:     are for                                      
 FRA       ask                                   
 quotes    prices                                
 *******************************************************
 *******
 
 (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Toby
Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
