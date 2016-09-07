FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads CEE gains, Polish central bank holds fire
September 7, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads CEE gains, Polish central bank holds fire

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* Currencies firm on flat Polish rates, fading Fed hike
forecasts
    * Warsaw stocks outperform, Budapest hits new 9-year-high
    * Czech central bank steps up euro buying to defend crown
peg
    * Bonds firm, mainly in 5-year segment, Hungary leads

 (Adds Polish rate decision, bonds, Hungarian budget figures,
new comments)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Polish assets led gains in
Central European markets on Wednesday as the country's central
bank kept interest rates on hold at its meeting rather than
cutting them.
    Regional assets were also helped by Tuesday's weak U.S.
services sector data, which dampened expectations for an
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
    The zloty and the forint firmed 0.4
percent against the euro by 1058 GMT. The forint traded 308.55,
just shy of 6-month-highs.
    The Polish central bank kept its main interest rate
unchanged at 1.5 percent as expected even though inflation has
been negative for years. [ ]
    Investors will watch the bank's comments to see whether it
is worried by recent disappointing industrial output and
manufacturing figures in the region and its main trade partner
Germany.
    Economic growth in Poland and the Central European region
still outpaces the euro zone by a considerable margin.
    "Speculation on rate cuts in Poland could re-emerge again
from time to time in case of unsupportive economic data,"
Raiffeisen analyst Wolfgang Ernst said in a note.    
     Warsaw's blue-chip stock index rose by 0.7 percent
to a 16-day high, while Central European indices were mixed,
with the region's 2015 and 2016 top performer Budapest 
touching a new 9-year high.
    Government bonds firmed, with gains concentrated on 5-year
papers whose yields dropped by 10 basis points to 1.89 percent
in Hungary, by 4 basis points to 2.15 percent in Poland and by 6
basis points to -0.13 percent in the Czech Republic.
    One Budapest-based fixed income trader said fading
expectations for Fed rate hikes boosted local bonds rather than
government budget figures, which showed the lowest deficit for
the January-August period for 15 years.     
    The Czech crown, trading steady at 27.023 against
the euro, stayed at the three-year-old cap near 27, which the
Czech central bank (CNB) defends with euro buying.
    Czech foreign currency reserves jumped in August, suggesting
the bank has stepped up interventions to keep the crown weak as
the end of its intervention policy comes into sight.
 
    "It is worth noting that CNB's forex reserves still
represent 'only' around 40 percent of the Czech GDP, which is
significantly less than the Swiss central bank, when it abruptly
cancelled its EUR/CHF floor (last year)," KBC analysts said in a
note. 
    Board member Vojtech Benda said there was a preference for a
"clean, one-off" exit from the cap, which the bank plans to drop
around the middle of next year. 
    
           CEE         SNAPSHOT    AT  1258 CET          
           MARKETS                                  
                       CURRENCIES                        
                       Latest     Previous  Daily   Chang
                                                    e
                       bid        close     change  in
                                                    2016
 Czech                   27.0240   27.0220  -0.01%  -0.10
 crown                                                  %
 Hungary                308.5500  309.7350   +0.38  1.97%
 forint                                          %  
 Polish                   4.3230    4.3408   +0.41  -1.50
 zloty                                           %      %
 Romanian                 4.4520    4.4530   +0.02  1.50%
 leu                                             %  
 Croatian                 7.4890    7.4915   +0.03  2.00%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                123.2600  123.3200   +0.05  -1.45
 dinar                                           %      %
 Note:     calculated  previous   close at  1800         
 daily     from                             CET     
 change                                             
                       STOCKS                            
                       Latest     Previous  Daily   Chang
                                                    e
                                  close     change  in
                                                    2016
 Prague                   879.43    882.42  -0.34%  -8.04
                                                        %
 Budapest               28610.81  28597.82   +0.05   +19.
                                                 %    61%
 Warsaw                  1803.88   1790.83   +0.73  -2.97
                                                 %      %
 Buchares                7044.54   7038.71   +0.08   +0.5
 t                                               %     7%
 Ljubljan                 732.79    732.59   +0.03   +5.2
 a                                               %     6%
 Zagreb                  1832.69   1824.81   +0.43   +8.4
                                                 %     7%
 Belgrade                 637.79    632.63   +0.82  -0.98
                                                 %      %
 Sofia                    470.48    471.87  -0.29%   +2.0
                                                       8%
                       BONDS                             
                       Yield      Yield     Spread  Daily
                       (bid)      change    vs      chang
                                            Bund    e in
 Czech                                              sprea
 Republic                                           d
   2-year                 -0.273    -0.006   +040b   +0bp
                                                ps      s
   5-year                  -0.13    -0.056   +043b  -5bps
                                                ps  
           <CZ10YT=RR       0.28         0   +039b   +1bp
 10-year   >                                    ps      s
 Poland                                                  
   2-year                  1.657    -0.022   +233b  -2bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                  2.153    -0.037   +271b  -3bps
                                                ps  
           <PL10YT=RR      2.757    -0.026   +287b  -1bps
 10-year   >                                    ps  
           FORWARD     RATE       AGREEMENT              
                       3x6        6x9       9x12    3M
                                                    inter
                                                    bank
 Czech             <P       0.28      0.25    0.21      0
 Rep       RIBOR=>                                  
 Hungary           <B      0.725      0.68     0.7   0.88
           UBOR=>                                   
 Poland            <W        1.7      1.66    1.63   1.71
           IBOR=>                                   
 Note:     are for                                       
 FRA       ask prices                               
 quotes                                             
 ********************************************************
 ******
 
 (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Gareth
Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
