a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian CPI boosts bonds, Czech yields fall further
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian CPI boosts bonds, Czech yields fall further

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungary's Aug CPI down 0.1 pct, lifts bond prices further
    * Zloty trades at two-week high, forint shy of six-month
high
    * Czech one-year forwards indicate speculation for crown
surge

    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian government
bond yields fell near record lows on Thursday, outperforming
Central European peers, as a drop in inflation boosted
expectations for a liquidity boost from the central bank.
    The bank will meet on Sept. 20 and is expected to decide on
limiting the funds kept in its 3-month deposits which now hold
1.69 trillion forints ($6.17 billion).
    Part of the funds to be squeezed out could flow into bonds.
    Figures published on Thursday showed 0.1 percent drop in
Hungarian consumer prices in August, in line with analysts'
median forecast. But some market participants had expected a
rise.
    The yield on 3-year government bonds fell 6 basis points
from Wednesday's fixing to 1.3 percent, near record lows.
    "Market sentiment has been positive in the past weeks...
some market participants draw a too far-reaching conclusion from
the figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "The picture could change again by the year-end as inflation
may reach 2 percent and the Federal Reserve may also hike its
interest rates," the trader said.
    Inflation has been anaemic for years in Central Europe, but
central banks have signalled that they expected a rebound
towards target levels even without further interest rate cuts.
    Serbia's central bank is expected to keep the region's
highest benchmark rate unchanged at 4 percent on Thursday, after
a slight rise in inflation to 1.2 percent in July. 
    Two Czech central bankers reaffirmed their commitment on
Wednesday to exit the bank's cap on the crown exchange rate at
levels near 27 against the euro around the middle of next year.
    "Interestingly, both have expressed that one-off cap exit
would be a preferred scenario, probably the first indication in
the whole time how the end of FX regime might look," Komercni
bank said in a note.
    Wednesday's Czech currency reserve figures also indicated
that the bank had had to step up euro buying to defend the cap.
    Czech one-year outright forwards have dropped
since August from an implied crown rate of around 27 to around
26.80 on Thursday, indicating expectations for a crown surge.
    Czech government bonds extended Wednesday's gains, with the
5-year yield dropping 6 basis points to -0.162 percent.
    The past few days' rally in Poland's bond markets lost
steam, but the zloty traded at a two-week high versus
the euro. 
     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1103       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   325   04%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.  -0.0  1.99
 forint    =>       4900  4300    2%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.31  4.32   +0.  -1.2
 zloty     =>         30    38   25%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.0  1.55
 leu       =>         00    89    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48   +0.  2.06
 kuna      =>         50    75   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2100  3300   10%    1%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             887.  881.   +0.  -7.2
                      04    41   64%    5%
 Budapest           2868  2864   +0.   +19
                    6.38  2.84   15%  .92%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1805  1810  -0.2  -2.8
           >         .64   .02    4%    8%
 Buchares           7081  7086  -0.0   +1.
 t                   .25   .04    7%   10%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  732.  732.  -0.0   +5.
 a         P>         60    85    3%   24%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1837  1836   +0.   +8.
           >         .13   .51   03%   73%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  636.  637.  -0.1  -1.1
           15>        46    40    5%    9%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  472.  469.   +0.   +2.
           >          05    25   60%   42%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.3  -0.0   +03  -2bp
           RR>        69     2  0bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +04  -6bp
           RR>        62    63  0bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.24  -0.0   +03   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        4    01  6bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.68  -0.0   +23  -1bp
           RR>         6    14  6bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=   2.2  0.01   +27   +2b
           RR>               6  7bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.76  -0.0   +28  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        3    06  8bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.26  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.72  0.67  0.68  0.88
           ><BUBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.70  1.67  1.67  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5     5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 )

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
