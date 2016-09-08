FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields dip on CPI, Czech yields fall
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields dip on CPI, Czech yields fall

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungary's Aug CPI down 0.1 pct, lifts bond prices further
    * Forint hits six-month high, zloty trades at 2-week high
    * Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold

 (Adds Serbian central bank decision, ECB meeting, forint rise)
    By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet
    BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian government
bond yields fell to near record lows on Thursday, outperforming
other Central European markets, as a drop in inflation fuelled
expectations of a central bank liquidity boost.
    The bank will meet on Sept. 20 and is expected to decide on
limiting the funds kept in its 3-month deposits which now hold
1.69 trillion forints ($6.17 billion).
    Part of the funds to be squeezed out could flow into bonds.
    Hungarian consumer prices dropped by 0.1 percent in August,
in line with analysts' median forecast, but some market
participants had expected a rise.
    The yield on 3-year government bonds fell 6 basis points
from Wednesday's fixing to 1.3 percent, before rising to 1.35
percent by late trade as the European Central Bank did not
announce any new monetary stimulus measure.
    "Market sentiment has been positive in the past weeks...
some market participants draw a too far-reaching conclusion from
the figures," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "The picture could change again by the year-end as inflation
may reach 2 percent and the Federal Reserve may also hike its
interest rates," the trader said.
    Inflation has been anaemic for years in Central Europe, but
central banks expect a rebound even without further rate cuts.
    Serbia's central bank kept the region's highest benchmark
rate unchanged at 4 percent after a rise in inflation to 1.2
percent in July, citing uncertainty in international markets.
 
    Two Czech central bankers reaffirmed their commitment on
Wednesday to exit the bank's cap on the crown exchange rate at
levels near 27 against the euro around the middle of 2017.
    "Interestingly, both have expressed that one-off cap exit
would be a preferred scenario, probably the first indication in
the whole time how the end of FX regime might look," Komercni
bank said in a note.
    Czech currency reserve and other figures have indicated that
the bank had stepped up euro buying to defend the cap.
 
    Czech one-year outright forwards have dropped
since August from an implied crown rate of around 27 to around
26.80, indicating expectations for a crown surge. 
    Czech government bonds extended their gains, with the 5-year
yield dropping 5 basis points to -0.163 percent, narrowing the
spread over Bunds by 10 basis points.
    Polish bond yields rose by a few basis points after a
decline in the past few days. 
    The zloty traded at a two-week high versus the
euro and the forint touched a 6-month high, buoyed by fading
expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1521       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   325   05%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.  -0.1  1.91
 forint    =>       7300  4300    0%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.32  4.32   +0.  -1.4
 zloty     =>         20    38   04%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.0  1.50
 leu       =>         20    89    7%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48   +0.  2.06
 kuna      =>         50    75   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2000  3300   11%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             883.  881.   +0.  -7.5
                      95    41   29%    7%
 Budapest           2843  2864  -0.7   +18
                    2.91  2.84    3%  .86%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1797  1810  -0.6  -3.3
           >         .61   .02    9%    1%
 Buchares           7065  7086  -0.2   +0.
 t                   .81   .04    9%   88%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  730.  732.  -0.3   +4.
 a         P>         56    85    1%   94%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1837  1836   +0.   +8.
           >         .40   .51   05%   75%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  639.  637.   +0.  -0.7
           15>        01    40   25%    9%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  472.  469.   +0.   +2.
           >          60    25   71%   54%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.4  -0.1   +01  -16b
           RR>         6    11  6bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03  -10b
           RR>        53    54  6bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.27  0.02   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        4     9  5bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.75  0.01   +23  -4bp
           RR>         1        7bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.25  0.05   +27   +0b
           RR>         3     2  7bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.81  0.01   +28  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>        6     6  9bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.71  0.68   0.7  0.88
           ><BUBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.71  1.69  1.68  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by
Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
