CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases ahead of rating review, Czech crown off high

* Zloty off 2-week high vs euro, forint off 6-month high * Moody's rating review expected after local markets close * Downgrade of Poland is unlikely, but worries linger * Crown eases, central bank under pressure to defend cap By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The zloty led a retreat of Central European currencies due to worries that Moody's may downgrade Poland's rating in a review expected after European markets close on Friday. The zloty eased by 0.2 percent to 4.327 against the euro, off a two-week high. In May, Moody's confirmed Poland's rating at 'A2' but cut its outlook to negative, citing fiscal risks and the government's shift to more unpredictable policies. It still has the highest rating on Poland among the three major rating agencies after a downgrade from Standard & Poor's in January sent Polish assets plummeting. Two weeks ago Moody's caused alarm when it published a warning that Poland's constitutional court changes, which have drawn ire from Brussels, may hit investments. In a Reuters poll that time, 15 out of 20 analysts said Moody's would not downgrade Poland. But worries resurfaced by Friday as some investors were taking profits anyway in regional markets after a week of gains as expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate hike faded. KBC analysts called the Moody's review "a wild card". BZ WBK Bank said a downgrade was not justified as political worries, recent weak output data and a possible cut in the retirement age were offset by a relatively cautious rise in government spending and a bill on Swiss franc mortgages that entailed less cost to banks than previously expected. A downgrade could weaken the zloty towards 4.4 per euro, but it could firm past 4.31 if the rating is left unchanged, Bank Pekao said. Warsaw's bluechip equities index eased 0.55 percent. Yields in regional bond markets rose 1-2 basis points in line with euro zone yields, after the European Central Bank announced no further monetary stimulus plans on Thursday. The Czech crown eased slightly to 27.022 versus the euro from Thursday's 27.007 close, but it remains pressed to the central bank's cap at levels near 27. Wednesday's Czech forex reserve data showed that the central bank had to buy an increasing amount of euros to defend the cap. Czech annual inflation was 0.6 percent in August, a figure in line with forecasts, but still low. "Today's data should lead to continuing pressure on the central bank's exchange rate commitment," Komercni Banka analysts said. "There has been a higher activity of investors since the beginning of September, so the central bank has to defend its commitment ever more by the interventions," they added. CEE SNAP AT 1039 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.0 crown => 220 070 6% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. -0.1 1.86 forint => 8900 4750 3% % Polish <EURPLN 4.32 4.31 -0.1 -1.5 zloty => 70 99 7% 9% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.1 1.53 leu => 10 65 0% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.08 kuna => 30 45 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2500 3200 06% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 885. 884. +0. -7.4 39 80 07% 2% Budapest 2859 2850 +0. +19 0.57 5.53 30% .52% Warsaw <.WIG20 1783 1793 -0.5 -4.0 > .65 .48 5% 6% Buchares 7047 7060 -0.1 +0. t .95 .84 8% 62% Ljubljan <.SBITO 731. 730. +0. +5. a P> 41 56 12% 07% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1840 1838 +0. +8. > .72 .29 13% 94% Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 639. -0.3 -1.1 15> 55 01 8% 7% Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 468. +0. +2. > 30 71 55% 26% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.1 +01 -14b RR> 05 36 4bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 0.00 +03 +0b RR> 59 3 5bps ps <CZ10YT 0.24 0.00 +02 -2bp 10-year =RR> 9 5 9bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.74 -0.0 +23 -2bp RR> 5 16 9bps s 5-year <PL5YT= 2.27 0.00 +27 +0b RR> 6 2 8bps ps <PL10YT 2.85 0.02 +29 +0b 10-year =RR> 8 2 0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.74 0.71 0.74 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.7 1.69 1.71 ><WIBOR => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Gareth Jones)