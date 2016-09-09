FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases ahead of rating review, Czech crown off high
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty eases ahead of rating review, Czech crown off high

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Zloty off 2-week high vs euro, forint off 6-month high
    * Moody's rating review expected after local markets close
    * Downgrade of Poland is unlikely, but worries linger
    * Crown eases, central bank under pressure to defend cap

    By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The zloty led a retreat
of Central European currencies due to  worries that Moody's may
downgrade Poland's rating in a review expected after European
markets close on Friday.
    The zloty eased by 0.2 percent to 4.327 against
the euro, off a two-week high.  
    In May, Moody's confirmed Poland's rating at 'A2' but cut
its outlook to negative, citing fiscal risks and the 
government's shift to more unpredictable policies. 
    It still has the highest rating on Poland among the three
major rating agencies after a downgrade from Standard & Poor's
in January sent Polish assets plummeting.
    Two weeks ago Moody's caused alarm when it published a
warning that Poland's constitutional court changes, which have
drawn ire from Brussels, may hit investments.
    In a Reuters poll that time, 15 out of 20 analysts said
Moody's would not downgrade Poland.
    But worries resurfaced by Friday as some investors were
taking profits anyway in regional markets after a week of gains
as expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate hike faded.
    KBC analysts called the Moody's review "a wild card".
    BZ WBK Bank said a downgrade was not justified as political
worries, recent weak output data and a possible cut in the
retirement age were offset by a relatively cautious rise in
government spending and a bill on Swiss franc mortgages that
entailed less cost to banks than previously expected.
    A downgrade could weaken the zloty towards 4.4 per euro, but
it could firm past 4.31 if the rating is left unchanged, Bank
Pekao said.
    Warsaw's bluechip equities index eased 0.55
percent.
    Yields in regional bond markets rose 1-2 basis points in
line with euro zone yields, after the European Central Bank
announced no further monetary stimulus plans on Thursday.
    The Czech crown eased slightly to 27.022 versus
the euro from Thursday's 27.007 close, but it remains pressed to
the central bank's cap at levels near 27.
    Wednesday's Czech forex reserve data showed that the central
bank had to buy an increasing amount of euros to defend the cap.
    Czech annual inflation was 0.6 percent in August, a figure
in line with forecasts, but still low.
    "Today's data should lead to continuing pressure on the
central bank's exchange rate commitment," Komercni Banka
analysts said.
    "There has been a higher activity of investors since the
beginning of September, so the central bank has to defend its
commitment ever more by the interventions," they added. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1039       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   070    6%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.  -0.1  1.86
 forint    =>       8900  4750    3%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.32  4.31  -0.1  -1.5
 zloty     =>         70    99    7%    9%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.1  1.53
 leu       =>         10    65    0%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48   +0.  2.08
 kuna      =>         30    45   02%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2500  3200   06%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             885.  884.   +0.  -7.4
                      39    80   07%    2%
 Budapest           2859  2850   +0.   +19
                    0.57  5.53   30%  .52%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1783  1793  -0.5  -4.0
           >         .65   .48    5%    6%
 Buchares           7047  7060  -0.1   +0.
 t                   .95   .84    8%   62%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  731.  730.   +0.   +5.
 a         P>         41    56   12%   07%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1840  1838   +0.   +8.
           >         .72   .29   13%   94%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  636.  639.  -0.3  -1.1
           15>        55    01    8%    7%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  471.  468.   +0.   +2.
           >          30    71   55%   26%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.5  -0.1   +01  -14b
           RR>        05    36  4bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.00   +03   +0b
           RR>        59     3  5bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.24  0.00   +02  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>        9     5  9bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.74  -0.0   +23  -2bp
           RR>         5    16  9bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.27  0.00   +27   +0b
           RR>         6     2  8bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.85  0.02   +29   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        8     2  0bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.74  0.71  0.74  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.72   1.7  1.69  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by
Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
