CEE MARKETS-Poland's zloty drops before rating review

* Zloty off 2-week high vs euro * Moody's downgrade of Poland unlikely, but worries linger * Kuna, Croatian bonds steady ahead of Sunday elections (Adds Croatian elections, Czech forwards) By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The zloty led a retreat of Central European currencies on Friday, hit by concerns that Moody's may downgrade Poland's credit rating later in the day as investors locked in recent broad-based gains. The zloty eased by 0.4 percent to 4.3371 against the euro by 1257 GMT, lagging its regional peers. Moody's, expected to publish its review after European markets close, has the highest rating on Poland among the three major credit agencies. It caused alarm two weeks ago when it warned that reforms of Poland's constitutional court, which have angered Brussels, might hit investments. In a Reuters poll that time, 15 out of 20 analysts said Moody's would not downgrade Poland. But worries resurfaced by Friday as some investors took profits after a week of regional market gains as prospects of a U.S. rate hike this month faded. KBC analysts called the Moody's review a "wild card" while BZ WBK Bank said a downgrade would not be justified. A downgrade could weaken the zloty towards 4.4 per euro, but it could firm past 4.31 if the rating is left unchanged, Bank Pekao said. Warsaw's bluechip equities index shed 1.8 percent. Polish and Hungarian government bond yields rose 2-5 basis points in line with euro zone yields, after the European Central Bank announced no further monetary stimulus plans on Thursday. The Czech crown eased slightly to 27.02 versus the euro from Thursday's 27.007 close, but it remains within a whisker of the central bank's cap of 27. Czech one-year outright forwards have dropped since August from an implied crown rate of around 27 to around 26.70, indicating expectations for a crown surge when the central bank removes the cap, which it has said it would do around mid-2017. "There has been a higher activity of investors since the beginning of September, so the central bank has to defend its commitment ever more by (currency) interventions," Komercni Banka analysts said. The kuna was flat and Croatian bonds moved little ahead of a snap election on Sunday. Local markets could fall if the vote fails to resolve a political stalemate that has hindered efforts to cut public debt, Commerzbank said in a note. "If a government is formed quickly, yields may fall somewhat," one Zagreb-based dealer said. CEE SNAP AT 1457 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 -0.0 -0.0 crown => 200 070 5% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.1 1.80 forint => 0700 4750 9% % Polish <EURPLN 4.33 4.31 -0.4 -1.8 zloty => 71 99 0% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.69 leu => 40 65 06% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 +0. 2.08 kuna => 30 45 02% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.3 dinar => 1200 3200 16% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 883. 884. -0.1 -7.6 26 80 7% 4% Budapest 2848 2850 -0.0 +19 2.54 5.53 8% .07% Warsaw <.WIG20 1760 1793 -1.8 -5.3 > .43 .48 4% 1% Buchares 7045 7060 -0.2 +0. t .37 .84 2% 59% Ljubljan <.SBITO 737. 730. +0. +5. a P> 30 56 92% 91% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1848 1838 +0. +9. > .99 .29 58% 43% Belgrade <.BELEX 638. 639. -0.0 -0.8 15> 69 01 5% 4% Sofia <.SOFIX 471. 468. +0. +2. > 00 71 49% 19% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 -0.1 +01 -14b RR> 96 27 4bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 -2bp RR> 64 02 3bps s <CZ10YT 0.24 0 +02 -5bp 10-year =RR> 4 5bps s Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.03 +24 +3b RR> 7 8 1bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.30 0.02 +28 +0b RR> 3 0bps ps <PL10YT 2.89 0.03 +29 -1bp 10-year =RR> 4 8 0bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.73 0.7 0.71 0.88 ><BUBOR 5 => Poland <PLNFRA 1.71 1.70 1.69 1.71 ><WIBOR 25 5 25 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices