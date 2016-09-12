FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets follow developed markets lower, credit ratings eyed
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets follow developed markets lower, credit ratings eyed

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Moody's keeps Poland rating unchanged
    * S&P to review Hungary's rating on Friday
    * Croatia elections force coalition talks

    By Marton Dunai
    BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Emerging European markets
opened mostly lower on Monday, following developed markets
lower, even though deflation appears muted and credit-rating
decisions were likely to benefit the region's economies.
    The ratings agency Moody's kept Poland's rating at A2 on
Friday, after earlier warning that a constitutional crisis in
Warsaw threatened to undermine its relations with the European
Union.
    Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the
decision confirmed the country's long-term growth prospects
.
    Hungary also faces a credit-rating review on Friday, by
Standard and Poor's, which has rated the country's debt as
"junk" since 2011. It is likely to raise its outlook before
recommending it for investment again, analysts said.
    "Of the big three, Moody's is more likely to present a
positive turn if they raise the rating on Nov. 4 to Baa3,"
brokerage Equilor said in a morning note to clients.
    If S&P unexpectedly upgrades Hungary's rating, the forint
could strengthen towards 307 per euro, Equilor added, from about
310 currently.
    Poland reports August's inflation figures later in the day,
another event watched closely in the region's largest economy,
where the central bank is trying to maintain its record-low
interest rate of 1.5 percent.
    The bank has said nearly two years of deflation have been
externally driven and have so far not hurt growth. It left rates
unchanged last week, leaving them flat since March last year.
    Deflationary pressure will ease and economic growth will
accelerate next year, the central bank said last week, reducing
the chances it would cut interest rates further.
    Weekend elections in Croatia, as expected, left no party
with a majority. The HDZ, which won the most seats, now will be
forced to start coalition talks.
    "The results are widely expected," a Zagreb dealer said. "I
don't expect any major movements on bonds for the moment as
investors only care that the country is capable of servicing its
debts."
    Equilor said the coalition talks are considered a hindrance
to ongoing talks about oil company INA, co-owned by the
Croatian government and Hungary's MOL, which have
wrangled over control of the company.
    
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1020 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2016
 Czech crown                27.024  27.032   +0.03  -0.10%
                                 0       5       %  
 Hungary                    310.60  309.18  -0.46%   1.30%
 forint                         00      00          
 Polish zloty               4.3450  4.3326  -0.29%  -2.00%
 Romanian leu               4.4505  4.4442  -0.14%   1.54%
 Croatian                   7.4780  7.4855   +0.10   2.15%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    123.15  123.22   +0.06  -1.36%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2016
 Prague                     866.04  879.83  -1.57%  -9.44%
 Budapest                   28070.  28445.  -1.32%   +17.3
                                67      83              5%
 Warsaw                     1736.9  1754.1  -0.98%  -6.57%
                                 7       2          
 Bucharest                  6919.7  7027.2  -1.53%  -1.21%
                                 6       4          
 Ljubljana                  730.25  737.30  -0.96%   +4.90
                                                         %
 Zagreb                     1854.7  1851.1   +0.20   +9.77
                                 8       7       %       %
 Belgrade                   633.81  638.69  -0.76%  -1.60%
 Sofia                      469.70  471.91  -0.47%   +1.91
                                                         %
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                    -0.45  -0.074   +017b   -9bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                   -0.217  -0.053   +024b   -7bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   0.284    0.04   +023b   +0bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                    1.776  -0.028   +240b   -4bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    2.345   0.034   +280b   +1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   2.949   0.052   +289b   +1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    0.28    0.25    0.22       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU    0.73     0.7    0.74    0.88
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI    1.73    1.71    1.72    1.71
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus, writing by Marton Dunai, editing
by Larry King)

