Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Crown surge expectation fades after central bank comments
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Crown surge expectation fades after central bank comments

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Czech central bank says will remove crown cap in H2 2017
    * Six-month crown forwards imply 26.86 per euro from 26.85
    * Warsaw stocks ease, but off two-month low

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Expectations the Czech crown
 will surge in value, implied by forward contracts,
eased somewhat on Tuesday after the Czech central bank said it
would not remove its crown floor earlier than planned.
    Governor Jiri Rusnok said the cap, which was adopted in 2013
and stops the crown appreciating to less than 27 per euro, could
be removed sometime in the second half of 2017. 
    A recovery in Czech economic growth has kept the crown near
that level for most of the past year and reserve figures
published last week showed the central bank had stepped up
interventions in the foreign currency market to defend the cap. 
  
    That led to speculation the bank might scrap the policy
earlier than planned and that the crown could surge next year.
    The crown exchange rates implied by six-month and one-year
forwards eased slightly after the new Rusnok comments although
they remained firmer than 27 per euro implied by the cap.
    Bids for the six-month contract showed an
implied level of 26.86 at 0854 GMT, up from Monday's close of
26.85 and Friday's low of 26.7835. The 12-month rate
 eased to 26.7 from 26.53 on Friday.
    In the spot market, the crown traded flat at
27.022 against the euro at 0901 GMT. Other regional currencies
were mixed, with the zloty firming and the forint
 easing by 0.2 percent against the euro.
    Comments by Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn that
Hungary should be excluded from the European Union because of
its tough anti-migrant policies were largely ignored, one
Budapest-based currency dealer said. 
    The forint has been stuck around the 310 level for some
weeks, with Tuesday's slight weakening caused by some
positioning in some crosses like the forint-zloty,
dealers said.
    Monday's dovish comments from Federal Reserve rate-setter
Lael Brainard provided a positive global backdrop, but the
impact on the region was muted as the odds for a Fed rate hike
in September had been low anyway, traders said.
    Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropped by a few
basis points.
    Regional stock markets were mixed.
    Poland's blue-chip index was off Monday's two-month
lows, but shed 0.6 percent compared to Monday's close. 
    The Polish central bank said the cost of returning money to
clients overcharged by banks for Swiss francs they bought to
service franc-denominated mortgages could be twice as high as
initially estimated, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. It cited a
figure of 3.6-4 billion zlotys ($929.49 million-$1.03 billion)
as the initial figure.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1101       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        220   255   01%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  309.  -0.1  1.50
 forint    =>       0000  5150    6%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.35  4.35   +0.  -2.1
 zloty     =>         10    78   16%    4%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.44  -0.0  1.57
 leu       =>         90    77    3%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.48  7.48   +0.  2.06
 kuna      =>         45    65   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1000  2700   14%    2%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             874.  870.   +0.  -8.5
                      89    08   55%    2%
 Budapest           2812  2816  -0.1   +17
                    5.62  7.57    5%  .58%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1721  1731  -0.5  -7.4
           >         .12   .37    9%    2%
 Buchares           6958  6911   +0.  -0.6
 t                   .89   .19   69%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  731.  732.  -0.1   +5.
 a         P>         16    42    7%   03%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1860  1852   +0.   +10
           >         .16   .59   41%  .09%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  626.  633.  -1.1  -2.7
           15>        59    86    5%    2%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  471.  470.   +0.   +2.
           >          43    95   10%   28%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.5  -0.0   +01   +0b
           RR>        04    07  4bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +01   +1b
           RR>        91    02  9bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.26     0   +02   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        9        6bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.76  -0.3   +24  -39b
           RR>         8    95  1bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.27  -0.0   +27   +1b
           RR>              06  5bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.85  -0.0   +28   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        5    36  5bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.72  0.71  0.73  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.72  1.66  1.66  1.71
           ><WIBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by
Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
