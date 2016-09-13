CEE MARKETS-Crown surge expectation fades after central bank comments

* Czech central bank says will remove crown cap in H2 2017 * Six-month crown forwards imply 26.858 per euro from 26.85 * Warsaw stocks ease, but off two-month low * Hungary's MOL stocks hit 2-month low after Croatian election (Adds Hungarian stocks, kuna) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Expectations the Czech crown will surge in value, implied by forward contracts, eased on Tuesday after the Czech central bank said it would not remove its crown floor earlier than planned. Central Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said the cap, which was adopted in 2013 and stops the crown appreciating to less than 27 per euro, could be removed some time in the second half of 2017. A recovery in Czech economic growth has kept the crown near that level for most of the past year and reserve figures published last week showed the central bank had stepped up interventions in the foreign currency market to defend the cap. That led to speculation the bank might scrap the policy earlier than planned and that the crown could surge next year. The crown exchange rates implied by six-month and one-year forwards contracts eased slightly after the latest Rusnok comments although they remained firmer than 27 per euro implied by the cap. Bids for the six-month contract showed an implied level of 26.858 at 1339 GMT, compared to Monday's close of 26.85 and Friday's low of 26.7835. The 12-month rate eased to 26.68 from 26.53 on Friday. In the spot market, the crown traded flat at 27.02 against the euro. Other regional currencies were mixed, with the zloty firming and the forint easing by 0.2 percent against the euro. Comments by Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn that Hungary should be excluded from the European Union because of its tough anti-migrant policies were largely ignored, one Budapest-based currency dealer said. The forint has been stuck around the 310 level for some weeks, with Tuesday's slight weakening caused by some positioning in some crosses like the forint-zloty, dealers said. Monday's dovish comments from Federal Reserve rate-setter Lael Brainard provided a positive global backdrop, but the impact on the region was muted as the odds for a Fed rate hike in September had been low anyway, traders said. Hungarian government bond yields dropped by a few basis points, while other regional markets were mixed. Equities mostly tracked Western European markets higher. Budapest's main index fell 0.8 percent, dragged down by 1.4 fall in oil group MOL to a two-month low. The stock has fallen since Sunday's election in Croatia which is expected to lead to tough coalition talks, delaying talks about the future of energy group INA, co-owned by MOL and the Croatian government. The kuna eased 0.3 percent against the euro, but was remained within the past two months' ranges. CEE SNAP AT 1539 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 255 02% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 310. 309. -0.1 1.46 forint => 1000 5150 9% % Polish <EURPLN 4.35 4.35 +0. -2.1 zloty => 05 78 17% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.64 leu => 60 77 04% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.48 7.48 -0.0 2.02 kuna => 80 65 2% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.4 dinar => 2000 2700 06% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 873. 870. +0. -8.6 98 08 45% 1% Budapest 2795 2816 -0.7 +16 2.96 7.57 6% .86% Warsaw <.WIG20 1736 1731 +0. -6.6 > .35 .37 29% 1% Buchares 6952 6911 +0. -0.7 t .56 .19 60% 4% Ljubljan <.SBITO 735. 732. +0. +5. a P> 64 42 44% 67% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1865 1852 +0. +10 > .59 .59 70% .41% Belgrade <.BELEX 631. 633. -0.4 -2.0 15> 25 86 1% 0% Sofia <.SOFIX 472. 470. +0. +2. > 74 95 38% 57% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 -1bp RR> 04 07 3bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +01 +1b RR> 91 02 9bps ps <CZ10YT 0.26 0 +02 +3b 10-year =RR> 9 5bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.76 -0.3 +24 -39b RR> 3 9 0bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.28 -0.0 +27 +0b RR> 5 14 7bps ps <PL10YT 2.89 0.00 +28 +4b 10-year =RR> 9 8 8bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.71 0.7 0.72 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.68 1.67 1.71 ><WIBOR 25 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Catherine Evans/Keith Weir)