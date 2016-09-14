FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Poland leads rise in long-term bond yields
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Poland leads rise in long-term bond yields

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish 10-year bond yield touches 8-week highs
    * Regional yields track euro zone, Poland the most
vulnerable
    * Stocks, currencies are marginally firmer

    By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central European
long-term government bond yields rose on Wednesday, led by
Poland, tracking euro zone yields driven up by doubts over
further European Central Bank (ECB) monetary easing.
    Euro zone yields were near their highest levels since
British voters decided in June to quit the European Union, after
ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on
Tuesday the bank should hold off on new stimulus measures.
 
    Monetary stimulus in the euro zone has also helped assets in
the EU's eastern members, which have relatively fast economic
growth and high debt yields.
    The impact of the euro zone yield rise was mostly limited to
government bonds in the region, and mainly long-term papers.
    The region's main equities indices and currencies were
mildly firmer at 0857 GMT. But Poland's 10-year government bond
yield touched its highest level since July 20. Trading at 2.937
percent, it was 10 basis points up from Tuesday's lows.
    Hungary's corresponding yield rose 4 basis points from
Tuesday's fixing. 
    The Polish spread over the corresponding German Bund widened
by 2 basis points to 2.89 percentage points. The yield curve
steepened, with the yield on 2-year Polish bonds rising by only
4 basis points to 1.69 percent.
    "If this tendency is continued, one cannot exclude a test of
the 3.00 percent level in the 10-year sector by the end of the
week," Bank Pekao said in a note.
    A Budapest-based fixed income trader said the latest rise in
 world yields was fuelled by worries that the monetary stimulus
by central banks in recent years had been inefficient.
    Hungarian bonds, mainly at the short end and in the middle
of the yield curve, are supported by expectations that the
central bank will announce after its meeting on Sept. 20 a cut
in the amount of funds that commercial banks can keep in the
central bank's 3-month deposits.
    "Poland is different, negative news that causes worries
comes out from Warsaw every week," the trader said, adding that
the latest bad news was the dismissal of a minister. 
     Polish treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz will be
dismissed, the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper said, citing
unnamed sources. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1057       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        230   265   01%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  309.   +0.  1.56
 forint    =>       8000  9350   04%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.34  4.34   +0.  -2.0
 zloty     =>         60    78   04%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.44  -0.0  1.60
 leu       =>         80    70    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.48  -0.0  1.95
 kuna      =>         30    95    5%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0100  1500   11%    5%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             870.  868.   +0.  -8.9
                      90    29   30%    3%
 Budapest           2782  2782  -0.0   +16
                    4.80  8.01    1%  .32%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1732  1727   +0.  -6.8
           >         .51   .69   28%    1%
 Buchares           6946  6939   +0.  -0.8
 t                   .49   .27   10%    3%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  732.  735.  -0.3   +5.
 a         P>         86    64    8%   27%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1867  1869  -0.0   +10
           >         .61   .19    8%  .53%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  629.  631.  -0.2  -2.2
           15>        67    25    5%    4%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  473.  474.  -0.2   +2.
           >          22    59    9%   67%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  -0.1  -004  -16b
           RR>        69    65   bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +01   +0b
           RR>        93    02  8bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.27  0.00   +02   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        2     4  3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.79  0.00   +24   +1b
           RR>               7  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.33  0.00   +28   +1b
           RR>         5     8  1bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.93  0.01   +28   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        7     7  9bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA   0.7  0.71  0.73     0
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.70  1.67  1.67  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5     5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.