CEE MARKETS-Poland leads rise in long-term bond yields

* Polish 10-year bond yield touches 8-week highs * Regional yields track euro zone, Poland the most vulnerable * Stocks, currencies are marginally firmer By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central European long-term government bond yields rose on Wednesday, led by Poland, tracking euro zone yields driven up by doubts over further European Central Bank (ECB) monetary easing. Euro zone yields were near their highest levels since British voters decided in June to quit the European Union, after ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday the bank should hold off on new stimulus measures. Monetary stimulus in the euro zone has also helped assets in the EU's eastern members, which have relatively fast economic growth and high debt yields. The impact of the euro zone yield rise was mostly limited to government bonds in the region, and mainly long-term papers. The region's main equities indices and currencies were mildly firmer at 0857 GMT. But Poland's 10-year government bond yield touched its highest level since July 20. Trading at 2.937 percent, it was 10 basis points up from Tuesday's lows. Hungary's corresponding yield rose 4 basis points from Tuesday's fixing. The Polish spread over the corresponding German Bund widened by 2 basis points to 2.89 percentage points. The yield curve steepened, with the yield on 2-year Polish bonds rising by only 4 basis points to 1.69 percent. "If this tendency is continued, one cannot exclude a test of the 3.00 percent level in the 10-year sector by the end of the week," Bank Pekao said in a note. A Budapest-based fixed income trader said the latest rise in world yields was fuelled by worries that the monetary stimulus by central banks in recent years had been inefficient. Hungarian bonds, mainly at the short end and in the middle of the yield curve, are supported by expectations that the central bank will announce after its meeting on Sept. 20 a cut in the amount of funds that commercial banks can keep in the central bank's 3-month deposits. "Poland is different, negative news that causes worries comes out from Warsaw every week," the trader said, adding that the latest bad news was the dismissal of a minister. Polish treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz will be dismissed, the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper said, citing unnamed sources. CEE SNAP AT 1057 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 230 265 01% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 309. +0. 1.56 forint => 8000 9350 04% % Polish <EURPLN 4.34 4.34 +0. -2.0 zloty => 60 78 04% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 -0.0 1.60 leu => 80 70 2% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.49 7.48 -0.0 1.95 kuna => 30 95 5% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0100 1500 11% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 870. 868. +0. -8.9 90 29 30% 3% Budapest 2782 2782 -0.0 +16 4.80 8.01 1% .32% Warsaw <.WIG20 1732 1727 +0. -6.8 > .51 .69 28% 1% Buchares 6946 6939 +0. -0.8 t .49 .27 10% 3% Ljubljan <.SBITO 732. 735. -0.3 +5. a P> 86 64 8% 27% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1867 1869 -0.0 +10 > .61 .19 8% .53% Belgrade <.BELEX 629. 631. -0.2 -2.2 15> 67 25 5% 4% Sofia <.SOFIX 473. 474. -0.2 +2. > 22 59 9% 67% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.1 -004 -16b RR> 69 65 bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +01 +0b RR> 93 02 8bps ps <CZ10YT 0.27 0.00 +02 +1b 10-year =RR> 2 4 3bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.79 0.00 +24 +1b RR> 7 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.33 0.00 +28 +1b RR> 5 8 1bps ps <PL10YT 2.93 0.01 +28 +2b 10-year =RR> 7 7 9bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.7 0.71 0.73 0 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.67 1.67 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)