FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease, other assets rangebound
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Bonds ease, other assets rangebound

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Bond yields rise, but Polish 10-year off 8-week high
    * S&P rating review on Friday may help forint
    * Crown briefly weakens overnight in forward implied rate

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Central European government
bond prices extended their losses on Thursday amid uncertainty
ahead of U.S. jobs data, tracking a rise in euro zone yields.
    Yields on Hungarian, Polish and Romanian 10-year bonds rose
by 2 basis points. Polish paper traded at 2.92 percent, off
Wednesday's 8-week high. Hungary's 10-year bonds traded at 3
percent.
    Regional bond markets were relatively calm after a rise in
yields in the past week amid doubts over further European
Central Bank monetary easing.
    The risk of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week, which
could hit emerging market assets, has been almost entirely
priced out, but some worries may return if the U.S. jobs data
are strong. 
    Regional assets largely shrugged off a drop in Asian stocks.
Equities mostly rose mildly and currencies were rangebound.
    Investors attention is turning towards domestic factors and
Federal Reserve interest rates will get back into the focus
again only next week when the Fed meets, one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
    "Key things are S&P tomorrow and the (Hungarian) central
bank's expected decision to limit its 3-month deposits (on
Tuesday)," the trader said. 
    Analysts said Standard and Poor's was unlikely to upgrade
Hungary's 'junk' credit rating on Friday, though some did not
rule out a change in the outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'. 
    "In that event, the forint could firm slightly," the
Budapest-based Equilor brokerage said in a note.
    The forint traded a tad weaker at 310.26 versus
the euro and the zloty firmed 0.1 percent to 4.331.
    The Czech crown, trading at 27.024, remained stuck
to the central bank's cap at levels near 27. The ceiling was
launched in 2013 to prevent a crown firming.
    The crown's exchange rate implied in forwards surged last
week on speculation that the central bank could abandon the cap
earlier than planned -- after the middle of next year.
    The bank has dismissed that suggestion.
    Speculation for an early exit from the cap is likely to
continue, said Dalimil Vyskovsky, trader at Komercni Banka in a
note. 
    The crown plunged to 27.03 in its euro rate implied in
six-month forwards in overnight international trade
in a move which one dealer said may have been caused by a
misquote. 
    But early in the session the implied rate returned to its
earlier levels around 26.85.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1116       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        230   285   02%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  310.  310.  -0.0  1.41
 forint    =>       2500  1250    4%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.33  4.33   +0.  -1.6
 zloty     =>         10    68   13%    9%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.44   +0.  1.60
 leu       =>         80    80   00%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50  -0.0  1.76
 kuna      =>         70    45    3%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0400  0700   02%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             869.  867.   +0.  -9.0
                      61    47   25%    7%
 Budapest           2804  2809  -0.1   +17
                    1.84  5.35    9%  .23%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1738  1736   +0.  -6.4
           >         .95   .68   13%    7%
 Buchares           6961  6931   +0.  -0.6
 t                   .35   .06   44%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  736.  735.   +0.   +5.
 a         P>         21    74   06%   75%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1881  1864   +0.   +11
           >         .30   .99   87%  .34%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  634.  633.   +0.  -1.4
           15>        50    36   18%    9%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  472.  472.  -0.0   +2.
           >          24    62    8%   46%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  -0.0   +00  -2bp
           RR>        28    21  2bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +02  -2bp
           RR>        73    06  1bps     s
           <CZ10YT  0.26  -0.0   +02  -2bp
 10-year   =RR>        8    01  2bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.77  0.01   +24   +1b
           RR>         2     2  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.32  0.00   +28  -1bp
           RR>         9     6  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.92  0.02   +28   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        1     3  8bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.71  0.71  0.72  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.72  1.69  1.66  1.71
           ><WIBOR           5        
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Jon
Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.