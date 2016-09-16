FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks buck firmer regional trend, bond yields drop
September 16, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks buck firmer regional trend, bond yields drop

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish stocks ease, state-run firms eye EDF unit
    * Forint a tad firmer ahead of S&P rating review
    * Polish, Hungarian bonds yields drop by 2-4 bps

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Polish state-run energy
firms led Warsaw stocks lower on Friday, bucking the trend in
Central Europe, after news they plan to jointly buy French power
group EDF's local heating companies.
    A government drive to increase its influence in businesses
including banks has helped make the Warsaw bourse the region's
worst performer after Prague this year.
    The index dropped by 0.3 percent, down 6.4 percent
from the end of 2015. Benchmark indexes in Prague and Bucharest
 edged up and Budapest was flat near 9-year highs.
    A 1.7 percent fall in PGE shares led the decline in
Warsaw.
    PGE and other state-run companies - Energa and a
subsidiary of oil and gas firm PGNiG - are working on a
bid for the EDF business, the Puls Biznesu newspaper said.
 
    Among regional currencies, the zloty eased slightly against
the forint, also shedding 0.1 percent versus the euro.
    Societe Generale analysts said in a note that the forint's
rise against the zloty was overdone.
    "We like PLN/HUF higher, premised on overdone bearishness
regarding Poland's political backdrop and its imminent
implications for the country's sovereign rating," they said,
referring to EU criticism over the rule of law in Poland that
has also contributed to the underperformance of Polish assets. 
    Investors are concerned that Polish employment and wages
figures due at 1200 GMT and industrial output and retail figures
next week may indicate a slowdown in economic growth, after a
disappointing widening in the current account deficit in July.
    "Small, negative surprises in the real economy - GDP growth
at the edge of 3 percent - could result in potentially
substantial changes (loosening) in the monetary policy (and
thus) the zloty should remain weaker," mBank said in a note.
    The forint firmed a little versus the euro.
    In the debt markets, Standard & Poor's is due to review
Hungary's ratings after markets close on Friday, and some
analysts expect a rise in the rating outlook to "positive" from
"stable".
    Hungarian and Polish government bond yields dropped between
2 basis points and 4 basis points.
    The possible rating outlook change did not significantly
lift demand ahead of major central bank meetings next week in
Budapest, Washington and Tokyo, one Budapest-based fixed income
trader said.
    The Hungarian central bank is expected to announce a cut
this year in the amount that commerical banks can deposit with
it in 3-month instrument - the National Bank's main tool for
controlling liquidity.   
    "This is not the time to build huge positions ... yields may
easily move 10-15 basis points (next week)," the trader said.

           CEE      SNAP   AT  1030       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        250   295   02%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  309.   +0.  1.63
 forint    =>       5800  6950   04%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.32  4.32  -0.0  -1.5
 zloty     =>         60    24    8%    7%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.1  1.49
 leu       =>         25    73    2%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51  -0.0  1.68
 kuna      =>         25    08    2%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2500  1500    8%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             865.  864.   +0.  -9.4
                      87    48   16%    6%
 Budapest           2814  2813   +0.   +17
                    2.29  9.11   01%  .65%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1740  1745  -0.2  -6.3
           >         .86   .97    9%    6%
 Buchares           6958  6939   +0.  -0.6
 t                   .39   .78   27%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  735.  736.  -0.0   +5.
 a         P>         85    20    5%   70%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1877  1881  -0.2   +11
           >         .34   .38    1%  .11%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  635.  635.  -0.0  -1.4
           15>        02    27    4%    1%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  473.  474.  -0.0   +2.
           >          97    12    3%   84%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  -0.0  -001  -2bp
           RR>         6    31   bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  0.01   +02   +4b
           RR>        56     6  5bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.27  0.00   +02   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        3     5  7bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.76  0.00   +24   +1b
           RR>         9     3  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.30  -0.0   +28  -2bp
           RR>         4    45  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.90  -0.0   +29   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        8    29  1bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.69  0.68  0.68  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.70  1.68  1.65  1.71
           ><WIBOR    75     5    75  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by
Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
