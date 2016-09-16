FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps on surprise S&P upgrade, Polish stocks fall
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Forint jumps on surprise S&P upgrade, Polish stocks fall

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint at strongest levels since early March vs euro
    * Polish stocks ease, state-run firms eye EDF unit

 (Adds Hungary's rating upgrade)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The forint jumped to
its firmest levels since early March on Friday after a surprise
upgrade in Hungary's credit rating from Standard & Poor's.
    Investors had expected the agency to keep Hungary's ratings
unchanged in 'junk' category at 'BB+/B' and some analysts
projected a rise in the rating outlook to positive.
    But the agency improved the rating to 'BBB-/A-3', citing an
improved debt outlook. This is the second upgrade to investment
grade for Hungary, which Fitch upgraded in May.
    Local markets were already closed when the upgrade came, but
the forint jumped in international trade to 307.79 against the
euro, a 6-1/2-month high.
    At 1636 GMT it traded at 308.36, stronger by 0.4 percent
from Thursday, while the zloty firmed 0.2 percent and
the leu eased 0.1 percent.
    Analysts said the change could also boost government bonds
when markets reopen on Monday as some investment funds, mainly
in Europe, can buy Hungarian papers now that the country has
been upgraded twice.
    The Hungarian central bank is seen giving further support to
government bonds on Tuesday as it is expected to announce a cut
in the amount that commercial banks can deposit with it in its
3-month instrument, its main tool for controlling liquidity.
 
    Any decline in yields may be limited and temporary as a
rating upgrade has been priced in, only the timing was the
surprise, said Gergely Szabo Forian, fund manager at Pioneer
Investments in Budapest.
    Hopes for rating upgrades have also helped Budapest's main
stock index become the region's best performer, with 17.5
percent gain since last year.
    In Poland, investors have feared rating downgrades due to
tension with the European Union over the rule of law in Poland,
rising burdens on banks and the government's drive to increase
its influence over businesses including banks.
    Societe Generale analysts said in a note that the forint's
rise against the zloty this year was overdone.
    "We like PLN/HUF higher, premised on overdone bearishness
regarding Poland's political backdrop and its imminent
implications for the country's sovereign rating," they said. 
    Warsaw's bluechip index led a fall of equities in
the region on Friday, shedding 0.7 percent.
    Its decline followed a newspaper report that PGE 
and other state-run companies - Energa and a
subsidiary of oil and gas firm PGNiG - are working on a
bid for the EDF business. 
    PBNig stocks fell 3.4 percent and PGE shed 1.7 percent.     
  
 
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1836       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   295   04%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  309.   +0.  2.04
 forint    =>       3600  6950   43%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.31  4.32   +0.  -1.3
 zloty     =>         40    24   19%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.0  1.53
 leu       =>         10    73    8%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51  -0.0  1.69
 kuna      =>         20    08    2%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2500  1500    8%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             860.  864.  -0.4  -9.9
                      81    48    2%    9%
 Budapest           2809  2813  -0.1   +17
                    7.66  9.11    5%  .46%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1734  1745  -0.6  -6.7
           >         .26   .97    7%    2%
 Buchares           6979  6939   +0.  -0.3
 t                   .15   .78   57%    6%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  740.  736.   +0.   +6.
 a         P>         12    20   53%   32%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1875  1881  -0.2   +11
           >         .90   .38    9%  .02%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  632.  635.  -0.4  -1.8
           15>        22    27    8%    4%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  475.  474.   +0.   +3.
           >          62    12   32%   19%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  0.01   +00   +2b
           RR>        11     7  5bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +02   +0b
           RR>        75    02  3bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.26     0   +02  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        8        6bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.77  -0.0   +24  -1bp
           RR>         5    08  3bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.34  0.01   +28   +1b
           RR>         3     2  4bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.93  -0.0   +29  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        1    06  2bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.68  0.65  0.65  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.71  1.69  1.68  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
   
    

    

 (Additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
