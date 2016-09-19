CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets jump on upgrade, stocks hit nine-year high

* Hungary's stock index at nine-year high after S&P upgrade * Hungarian bond yields fall about 10 bps, three-year at new low * Forint trades just shy of seven-month high vs euro By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hungarian assets jumped on Monday after Standard & Poor's unexpectedly upgraded the country's credit rating late on Friday, with the Budapest stock market index jumping to a nine-year high and outperforming the region. Hungarian markets had partly priced in upgrades from other rating agencies as well due to a decline in debt and more business-friendly government policies. But most analysts had not expected the country to achieve its second investment-grade rating for a few more months, after Fitch upgraded the country to investment level back in May. S&P's move opens the way for many Western institutional investors to buy Hungarian bonds, analysts said. The local bond market was closed for the day on Friday when S&P announced its new rating. At the open on Monday, government bond yields fell by around 10 basis points and long-term yields fell more, flattening the steep yield curve. The yield on 10-year bonds fell by 12 basis points to 2.84 percent, compared with a 3 basis-point fall in better-rated Poland's corresponding yield to 2.9 percent. Hungary's three-year yield dropped 5 basis points to record lows of 1.25 percent. The central bank in Budapest is expected to further boost demand for bonds at a meeting on Tuesday where it is seen imposing a limit on three-month deposits, its main market liquidity management instrument. Analysts earlier said the measure would increase demand mainly for short-term debt instruments up to three-year maturities. "(But) I think it can also boost the long-end bonds now," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The main index of the Budapest Stock Exchange jumped by more than 2 percent at the open to nine-year highs. Shares in Hungary's biggest lender, OTP Bank, rose by more than 3 percent. Sentiment in regional and European equities markets was also broadly positive on expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this week. Central European equities mostly underperformed a rise in Western Europe's main indices, except for Budapest, which outperformed, while Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 1.3 percent, in line with London and Paris. The forint touched a 6-1/2-month high at 307.60 against the euro and was trading at 307.65 at 0803 GMT. It was 0.15 percent firmer than levels late on Friday after the S&P upgrade. CEE SNAP AT 1003 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 325 04% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 307. 308. +0. 2.27 forint => 6500 1200 15% % Polish <EURPLN 4.31 4.31 +0. -1.2 zloty => 00 38 09% 1% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.62 leu => 70 97 06% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.66 kuna => 40 22 2% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 122. -0.0 -1.2 dinar => 0000 9900 1% 4% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 863. 860. +0. -9.7 46 81 31% 1% Budapest 2854 2809 +1. +19 0.25 7.66 58% .31% Warsaw <.WIG20 1757 1734 +1. -5.4 > .45 .26 34% 7% Buchares 6971 6979 -0.1 -0.4 t .69 .15 1% 7% Ljubljan <.SBITO 737. 740. -0.3 +5. a P> 41 12 7% 93% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1874 1875 -0.0 +10 > .98 .90 5% .97% Belgrade <.BELEX 634. 632. +0. -1.5 15> 06 22 29% 6% Sofia <.SOFIX 475. 475. -0.0 +3. > 36 62 5% 14% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.6 -0.0 +00 -1bp RR> 18 07 4bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 +1b RR> 77 02 3bps ps <CZ10YT 0.26 0 +02 +1b 10-year =RR> 7 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.00 +24 +1b RR> 2 8 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.32 -0.0 +28 +0b RR> 2 13 3bps ps <PL10YT 2.91 -0.0 +29 -1bp 10-year =RR> 9 12 2bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.21 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.65 0.61 0.61 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.67 1.66 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by Hugh Lawson)