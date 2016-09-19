FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets jump on upgrade, stocks hit nine-year high
September 19, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian assets jump on upgrade, stocks hit nine-year high

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungary's stock index at nine-year high after S&P upgrade
    * Hungarian bond yields fall about 10 bps, three-year at new
low
    * Forint trades just shy of seven-month high vs euro

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hungarian assets jumped on
Monday after Standard & Poor's unexpectedly upgraded the
country's credit rating late on Friday, with the Budapest stock
market index jumping to a nine-year high and outperforming the
region.
    Hungarian markets had partly priced in upgrades from other
rating agencies as well due to a decline in debt and more
business-friendly government policies. But most analysts had not
expected the country to achieve its second investment-grade
rating for a few more months, after Fitch upgraded the country
to investment level back in May.
    S&P's move opens the way for many Western institutional
investors to buy Hungarian bonds, analysts said.
    The local bond market was closed for the day on Friday when
S&P announced its new rating. At the open on Monday, government
bond yields fell by around 10 basis points and long-term yields
fell more, flattening the steep yield curve.
    The yield on 10-year bonds fell by 12 basis points to 2.84
percent, compared with a 3 basis-point fall in better-rated
Poland's corresponding yield to 2.9 percent.
    Hungary's three-year yield dropped 5 basis points to record
lows of 1.25 percent.
    The central bank in Budapest is expected to further boost
demand for bonds at a meeting on Tuesday where it is seen
imposing a limit on three-month deposits, its main market
liquidity management instrument.
    Analysts earlier said the measure would increase demand
mainly for short-term debt instruments up to three-year
maturities. 
    "(But) I think it can also boost the long-end bonds now,"
one Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    The main index of the Budapest Stock Exchange jumped
by more than 2 percent at the open to nine-year highs.
    Shares in Hungary's biggest lender, OTP Bank, rose
by more than 3 percent.
    Sentiment in regional and European equities markets was also
broadly positive on expectations that the Federal Reserve will
not raise interest rates this week.
    Central European equities mostly underperformed a rise in
Western Europe's main indices, except for Budapest, which
outperformed, while Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 1.3
percent, in line with London and Paris.
    The forint touched a 6-1/2-month high at 307.60
against the euro and was trading at 307.65 at 0803 GMT.
    It was 0.15 percent firmer than levels late on Friday after
the S&P upgrade.     
     
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1003       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   325   04%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  307.  308.   +0.  2.27
 forint    =>       6500  1200   15%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.31  4.31   +0.  -1.2
 zloty     =>         00    38   09%    1%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.44   +0.  1.62
 leu       =>         70    97   06%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51  -0.0  1.66
 kuna      =>         40    22    2%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  122.  -0.0  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0000  9900    1%    4%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             863.  860.   +0.  -9.7
                      46    81   31%    1%
 Budapest           2854  2809   +1.   +19
                    0.25  7.66   58%  .31%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1757  1734   +1.  -5.4
           >         .45   .26   34%    7%
 Buchares           6971  6979  -0.1  -0.4
 t                   .69   .15    1%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  737.  740.  -0.3   +5.
 a         P>         41    12    7%   93%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1874  1875  -0.0   +10
           >         .98   .90    5%  .97%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  634.  632.   +0.  -1.5
           15>        06    22   29%    6%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  475.  475.  -0.0   +3.
           >          36    62    5%   14%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.6  -0.0   +00  -1bp
           RR>        18    07  4bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +02   +1b
           RR>        77    02  3bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.26     0   +02   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        7        7bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.77  0.00   +24   +1b
           RR>         2     8  3bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.32  -0.0   +28   +0b
           RR>         2    13  3bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.91  -0.0   +29  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        9    12  2bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.65  0.61  0.61  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.70  1.67  1.66  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
