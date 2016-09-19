CEE MARKETS-Hungary leads assets rise on upgrade, stocks hit nine-year high

* Hungarian yields fall about 10 bps, 3-year at new low * Forint trades just shy of seven-month high vs euro * Forint strength, Polish data also lift zloty (Adds Polish economic figures, zloty surge) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Budapest led a rise of Central European assets on Monday after Standard & Poor's unexpectedly upgraded Hungary's credit rating late on Friday, with its stocks jumping to a nine-year high. Hungary's markets had partly priced in rating upgrades due to a decline in debt and more business-friendly government policies. But most analysts had not expected it to achieve its second investment-grade rating for a few more months, after Fitch upgraded the country to investment level in May. S&P's move opens the way for many Western institutional investors to buy Hungarian bonds. Bond yields fell by 8-13 basis points and long-term yields fell more, flattening the steep yield curve. The yield on 10-year bonds fell by 13 basis points to 2.83 percent, compared with a 4 basis-point fall in better-rated Poland's corresponding yield to 2.89 percent. Hungary's three-year yield dropped 8 basis points to a record low 1.22 percent. The central bank in Budapest is expected to further boost demand for bonds on Tuesday when it is seen imposing a limit on three-month deposits. Analysts earlier said the measure would increase demand mainly for short-term debt instruments up to three-year maturities. "I think it can also boost the long-end bonds now," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The Budapest bourse's main index had risen 1.8 percent from Friday by 1255 GMT, off the nine-year highs set in early trade. Sentiment in European equities markets was also broadly positive due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this week. Central European equities mostly underperformed a rise in Western Europe, except for Budapest, which outperformed, while Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 1.3 percent, in line with London and Paris. The forint touched a 6-1/2-month high at 307.60 against the euro. It traded at 308.10 at 1255 GMT, flat from late on Friday after the S&P upgrade. The forint's strength, and stop-loss deals at 4.3 against the euro also helped the zloty, one Warsaw-based dealar said. The zloty gained half a percent against the euro to 4.2931, slightly off a one-month high. It also got support from a batch of Polish economic data which showed a stronger-than-expected rise in industrial output and retail sales in August. "This eases concerns that the third quarter will bring an extension of the economic slowdown (from 3.1 percent annual growth in the first quarter)," said Marta Petka-Zagajewska, economist at Raiffeisen Polbank. CEE SNAP AT 1455 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 325 04% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 308. 308. +0. 2.12 forint => 1000 1200 01% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.31 +0. -0.8 zloty => 31 38 48% 2% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.44 +0. 1.61 leu => 75 97 05% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 +0. 1.69 kuna => 20 22 00% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 122. -0.0 -1.3 dinar => 0700 9900 7% 0% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 861. 860. +0. -9.8 78 81 11% 9% Budapest 2861 2809 +1. +19 2.99 7.66 83% .62% Warsaw <.WIG20 1755 1734 +1. -5.5 > .75 .26 24% 6% Buchares 6965 6979 -0.1 -0.5 t .79 .15 9% 5% Ljubljan <.SBITO 743. 740. +0. +6. a P> 60 12 47% 82% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1876 1875 +0. +11 > .54 .90 03% .06% Belgrade <.BELEX 639. 632. +1. -0.6 15> 65 22 18% 9% Sofia <.SOFIX 476. 475. +0. +3. > 40 62 16% 36% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 0.04 +00 +4b RR> 7 1 8bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 0.01 +02 +1b RR> 59 6 4bps ps <CZ10YT 0.28 0.02 +02 +1b 10-year =RR> 7 7bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.77 0.00 +24 +0b RR> 2 8 3bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.31 -0.0 +28 -4bp RR> 8 3 1bps s <PL10YT 2.90 -0.0 +28 -4bp 10-year =RR> 1 3 9bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.65 0.64 0.64 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.70 1.67 1.66 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub Iglewski and Anna Wlodarczak in Warsaw; Editing by Alison Williams)