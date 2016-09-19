FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Hungary leads assets rise on upgrade, stocks hit nine-year high
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungary leads assets rise on upgrade, stocks hit nine-year high

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungarian yields fall about 10 bps, 3-year at new low
    * Forint trades just shy of seven-month high vs euro
    * Forint strength, Polish data also lift zloty

 (Adds Polish economic figures, zloty surge)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Budapest led a rise of Central
European assets on Monday after Standard & Poor's unexpectedly
upgraded Hungary's credit rating late on Friday, with its stocks
jumping to a nine-year high.
    Hungary's markets had partly priced in rating upgrades due
to a decline in debt and more business-friendly government
policies. But most analysts had not expected it to achieve its
second investment-grade rating for a few more months, after
Fitch upgraded the country to investment level in May.
    S&P's move opens the way for many Western institutional
investors to buy Hungarian bonds.
    Bond yields fell by 8-13 basis points and long-term yields
fell more, flattening the steep yield curve.
    The yield on 10-year bonds fell by 13 basis points to 2.83
percent, compared with a 4 basis-point fall in better-rated
Poland's corresponding yield to 2.89 percent.
    Hungary's three-year yield dropped 8 basis points to a
record low 1.22 percent.
    The central bank in Budapest is expected to further boost
demand for bonds on Tuesday when it is seen imposing a limit on
three-month deposits.
    Analysts earlier said the measure would increase demand
mainly for short-term debt instruments up to three-year
maturities. 
    "I think it can also boost the long-end bonds now," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    The Budapest bourse's main index had risen 1.8
percent from Friday by 1255 GMT, off the nine-year highs set in
early trade.
    Sentiment in European equities markets was also broadly
positive due to expectations that the Federal Reserve will not
raise interest rates this week.
    Central European equities mostly underperformed a rise in
Western Europe, except for Budapest, which outperformed, while
Warsaw's blue-chip index rose 1.3 percent, in line with
London and Paris.
    The forint touched a 6-1/2-month high at 307.60
against the euro. It traded at 308.10 at 1255 GMT, flat from
late on Friday after the S&P upgrade.
    The forint's strength, and stop-loss deals at 4.3 against
the euro also helped the zloty, one Warsaw-based dealar said. 
    The zloty gained half a percent against the euro
to 4.2931, slightly off a one-month high.
    It also got support from a batch of Polish economic data
which showed a stronger-than-expected rise in industrial output
and retail sales in August. 
    "This eases concerns that the third quarter will bring an
extension of the economic slowdown (from 3.1 percent annual
growth in the first quarter)," said Marta Petka-Zagajewska,
economist at Raiffeisen Polbank. 
    
 (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Jakub
Iglewski and Anna Wlodarczak in Warsaw; Editing by Alison
Williams)

