a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields at record low as central bank meets
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields at record low as central bank meets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Shorter than 10-year Hungarian yields trade at record low
    * Hungarian central bank seen limiting depos, a help to
bonds
    * CEE stocks, currencies ease ahead of BoJ, Fed meetings

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hungarian bonds traded at
record low yields on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the country's
central bank, and after Hungary's unexpected rating upgrade from
Standard & Poor's on Friday.
    The bank is seen keeping its base rate on hold at 0.9
percent at Tuesday's meeting, but pumping liquidity into markets
by limiting the funds that commercial banks can place into its
3-month deposit facility. 
    The forint slipped 0.2 percent to 309.15 against
the euro by 0931 GMT, while the zloty and the leu
 eased 0.1 percent.
    Investors took profit in Central European currency and stock
markets amid some uncertainty ahead of the Bank of Japan's and
the Federal Reserve's meetings, which start on Tuesday and
conclude on Wednesday.
    The region's government bonds firmed, with Hungary leading
gains after the S&P move which granted it its second investment
grade rating, opening the way for many investment funds to buy
its debt.
    In the next days more and more funds could add Hungarian
bonds to their portfolios, and the Hungarian central bank's
expected deposit limit could trigger further buying, one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    "Investors will also watch the Fed but I do not think its
comments could reverse the firming of Hungarian bonds now," the
trader added.
    Hungary's 10-year bond yields dropped 6 basis points to 2.77
percent. A likely further fall of a few basis points would push
them below record lows touched in early August.
    The country's 10- and 5-year yields have fallen by 20 basis
points from levels before the S&P upgrade. The 3-year yield has
declined 26 basis points, and shorter-than-10-year yields are at
record lows.
    If the central bank sets a lower than expected deposit limit
or cuts economic growth forecasts, the forint can weaken and
short-end government debt can firm, Equilor brokerage analyst
Monika Kiss said in a note.
    The bank is seen lowering the amount that commercial banks
can keep in the 3-month deposits, which is unlimited now and
stands at 1.63 trillion forints ($5.91 billion), to 1 trillion
forints by the end of the year.
    The limit could be lowered gradually and the amount may 
depend on the pace of the inflow of European Union development
funds, which increase liquidity in local markets.
    Elsewhere, Croatian bonds were steady, but Raiffeisen said
in a note they could draw support from the progress of talks to
form a government coalition. The kuna eased slightly
in line with the regional trend, but was off Monday's 11-week
lows.
    
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1048       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0  -0.0  -0.0
 crown     =>        230   210    1%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.  -0.0  1.92
 forint    =>       7000  6250    2%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.30  4.29  -0.1  -1.0
 zloty     =>         15    54    4%    1%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.1  1.45
 leu       =>         45    88    3%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51  -0.0  1.65
 kuna      =>         50    15    5%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0200  2100   15%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             864.  861.   +0.  -9.6
                      41    83   30%    1%
 Budapest           2840  2856  -0.5   +18
                    2.25  4.54    7%  .74%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1742  1749  -0.4  -6.2
           >         .72   .78    0%    6%
 Buchares           6978  6969   +0.  -0.3
 t                   .13   .95   12%    7%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  740.  743.  -0.3   +6.
 a         P>         83    60    7%   42%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1877  1880  -0.1   +11
           >         .28   .06    5%  .11%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  637.  639.  -0.2  -0.9
           15>        78    65    9%    8%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  476.  476.  -0.1   +3.
           >          14    81    4%   31%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.5  -0.0   +00   +0b
           RR>        77    07  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +02   +0b
           RR>        61    02  4bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.28     0   +02   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        7        8bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.77     0   +24   +0b
           RR>         4        3bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.31  -0.0   +28  -1bp
           RR>         3    14  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.90  0.00   +29   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        1     9  0bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.27  0.24  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.66  0.67  0.67  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.70  1.69  1.68  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 ($1 = 275.7900 forints)

 (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
