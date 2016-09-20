FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields fall, central bank pumps money into markets
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields fall, central bank pumps money into markets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Hungarian central bank limits 3-month depos, cuts CPI
forecasts
    * Forint retreats, Hungarian debt yields trade near record
lows
    * CEE stocks, currencies ease ahead of BoJ, Fed meetings

 (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions)
    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The forint eased and Hungarian
government debt traded near record low yields on Tuesday as the
country's central bank eased policy by capping the funds
commercial banks can place in its 3-month deposits, and cut
inflation forecasts.
    The move came after Standard & Poor's upgraded Hungary's
rating on Friday, boosting demand for its government bonds.
    Central European currencies eased anyway as investors took
profit amid some uncertainty ahead of the Bank of Japan's and
the Federal Reserve's meetings, which start on Tuesday and
conclude on Wednesday.
    The Hungarian central bank capped 3-month deposits at 900
billion forints ($3.25 billion), with the aim of squeezing out
at least 200 to 400 billion forints so as to boost demand for
government debt and lending to companies and households.
    The stimulus is bigger than expected. Analysts in a Reuters
poll had forecast a limit of 1 trillion forints for the
year-end.
    The forint eased 0.3 percent to 309.6 against the
euro by 1432 GMT.
    Poland's zloty also shed 0.2 percent as investors
took profit in Central European currency markets amid
uncertainty before the BOJ and the Fed meetings.
    The Hungarian central bank cut its average inflation
forecast for 2017 to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent and said it
was ready to limit the deposits further if reaching its
inflation target around 3 percent required further easing.
    "We cannot rule out a further easing of the forint," said
CIB bank analyst Sandor Jobbagy in a note.
    Hungarian government bond yields stabilized near record lows
after a 20-30 basis point fall from their levels before the S&P
upgrade, the second investment grade rating for Hungary that
opens the way for investment funds to buy its debt. 
    The country's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.8
percent, slightly higher from morning lows at 2.77 percent, but
down 3 basis points from Monday's fixing. Better-rated Poland's
corresponding yield also fell by 3 basis points to 2.86 percent.
    "If the money squeezed out from the deposits, goes into
bonds, yields can go even lower," one fixed income trader said.
    Elsewhere, Croatian bonds were steady, but Raiffeisen said
in a note they could draw support from the progress of talks to
form a government coalition. The kuna was steady, off
Monday's 11-week lows.
    
 OK        CEE      SNAP   AT  1632       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   210   00%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  309.  308.  -0.3  1.63
 forint    =>       6000  6250    1%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.30  4.29  -0.2  -1.1
 zloty     =>         55    54    3%    0%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.0  1.51
 leu       =>         16    88    6%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.51  -0.0  1.68
 kuna      =>         25    15    1%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0400  2100   14%    8%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             865.  861.   +0.  -9.4
                      53    83   43%    9%
 Budapest           2829  2856  -0.9   +18
                    3.45  4.54    5%  .28%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1744  1749  -0.3  -6.1
           >         .32   .78    1%    8%
 Buchares           6977  6969   +0.  -0.3
 t                   .25   .95   10%    9%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  746.  743.   +0.   +7.
 a         P>         58    60   40%   24%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1884  1880   +0.   +11
           >         .28   .06   22%  .52%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  640.  639.   +0.  -0.5
           15>        84    65   19%    1%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  479.  476.   +0.   +4.
           >          59    81   58%   06%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.4  0.16   +02   +17
           RR>        08     3  5bps   bps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +02   +1b
           RR>        61    02  5bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.28     0   +03   +3b
 10-year   =RR>        7        0bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.75  -0.0   +24   +0b
           RR>         4    08  2bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.29  -0.0   +28  -1bp
           RR>         9    21  1bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.87  -0.0   +28   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        3     3  9bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.27  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.67  0.68  0.68  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.66  1.65  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
    

 (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
