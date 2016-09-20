CEE MARKETS-Hungarian yields fall, central bank pumps money into markets

* Hungarian central bank limits 3-month depos, cuts CPI forecasts * Forint retreats, Hungarian debt yields trade near record lows * CEE stocks, currencies ease ahead of BoJ, Fed meetings (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The forint eased and Hungarian government debt traded near record low yields on Tuesday as the country's central bank eased policy by capping the funds commercial banks can place in its 3-month deposits, and cut inflation forecasts. The move came after Standard & Poor's upgraded Hungary's rating on Friday, boosting demand for its government bonds. Central European currencies eased anyway as investors took profit amid some uncertainty ahead of the Bank of Japan's and the Federal Reserve's meetings, which start on Tuesday and conclude on Wednesday. The Hungarian central bank capped 3-month deposits at 900 billion forints ($3.25 billion), with the aim of squeezing out at least 200 to 400 billion forints so as to boost demand for government debt and lending to companies and households. The stimulus is bigger than expected. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a limit of 1 trillion forints for the year-end. The forint eased 0.3 percent to 309.6 against the euro by 1432 GMT. Poland's zloty also shed 0.2 percent as investors took profit in Central European currency markets amid uncertainty before the BOJ and the Fed meetings. The Hungarian central bank cut its average inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent and said it was ready to limit the deposits further if reaching its inflation target around 3 percent required further easing. "We cannot rule out a further easing of the forint," said CIB bank analyst Sandor Jobbagy in a note. Hungarian government bond yields stabilized near record lows after a 20-30 basis point fall from their levels before the S&P upgrade, the second investment grade rating for Hungary that opens the way for investment funds to buy its debt. The country's 10-year bonds traded at a yield of 2.8 percent, slightly higher from morning lows at 2.77 percent, but down 3 basis points from Monday's fixing. Better-rated Poland's corresponding yield also fell by 3 basis points to 2.86 percent. "If the money squeezed out from the deposits, goes into bonds, yields can go even lower," one fixed income trader said. Elsewhere, Croatian bonds were steady, but Raiffeisen said in a note they could draw support from the progress of talks to form a government coalition. The kuna was steady, off Monday's 11-week lows. OK CEE SNAP AT 1632 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 210 00% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 309. 308. -0.3 1.63 forint => 6000 6250 1% % Polish <EURPLN 4.30 4.29 -0.2 -1.1 zloty => 55 54 3% 0% Romanian <EURRON 4.45 4.44 -0.0 1.51 leu => 16 88 6% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.51 7.51 -0.0 1.68 kuna => 25 15 1% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0400 2100 14% 8% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 865. 861. +0. -9.4 53 83 43% 9% Budapest 2829 2856 -0.9 +18 3.45 4.54 5% .28% Warsaw <.WIG20 1744 1749 -0.3 -6.1 > .32 .78 1% 8% Buchares 6977 6969 +0. -0.3 t .25 .95 10% 9% Ljubljan <.SBITO 746. 743. +0. +7. a P> 58 60 40% 24% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1884 1880 +0. +11 > .28 .06 22% .52% Belgrade <.BELEX 640. 639. +0. -0.5 15> 84 65 19% 1% Sofia <.SOFIX 479. 476. +0. +4. > 59 81 58% 06% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.4 0.16 +02 +17 RR> 08 3 5bps bps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.2 -0.0 +02 +1b RR> 61 02 5bps ps <CZ10YT 0.28 0 +03 +3b 10-year =RR> 7 0bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.75 -0.0 +24 +0b RR> 4 08 2bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.29 -0.0 +28 -1bp RR> 9 21 1bps s <PL10YT 2.87 -0.0 +28 +0b 10-year =RR> 3 3 9bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.27 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.67 0.68 0.68 0.88 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.66 1.65 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Richard Balmforth)