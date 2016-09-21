FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Equities, forint rebound, Polish assets lag behind
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Equities, forint rebound, Polish assets lag behind

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Equities mostly track rebound in Western Europe and Asia
    * Forint regains ground after dip on central bank easing
    * Polish assets underperform on political worries

    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Equities in Central
Europe rebounded on Wednesday, tracking Western European stocks,
except in Poland where continuing concerns over a possible
constitutional crisis weighed on the country's assets. 
    Risk appetite increased after the Bank of Japan's decision
to keep interest rates low in the long term, and ahead of
Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate decision.
    A surprise rate hike or hawkish comments could tarnish the
appeal of Central Europe's high-yielding assets.
    The forint firmed by 0.14 percent against the euro
to 308.53 by 0838 GMT, after a dip to 309.95 in the previous
session.
    It eased on Tuesday because Hungary's central bank eased
policy, capping the year-end level of funds which commercial
banks can place in its 3-month deposit facility at 900 billion
forints ($3.25 billion). 
    A liquidity rise could erode the forint's gains. The
currency is buoyed by strong trade surpluses and Friday's
surprise upgrade in Hungary's debt rating to investment grade
from Standard & Poor's which is also expected to make some
investment funds buy Hungarian government bonds.
    Hungarian bonds were mixed and rangebound on Wednesday after
a 20-30 basis point fall in their yields to record or
near-record lows in the past days. 
    Polish government bond yields rose by 1 basis point and the
zloty and Warsaw equities underperformed regional
peers.
    The bluechip index of the Warsaw stock exchange 
rose by 0.1 percent, while Bucharest's main index gained
0.7 percent.
    Anti-corruption office agents have entered the premises of
some state-owned Warsaw-listed firms including KGHM,
PKN Orlen and Lotos.
    The dismissal of the treasury minister last week may also
lead to a reshuffle in the management of some state-run energy
firms, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
    Investors remain concerned due to Warsaw's tensions with the
European Union over changes in the constitutional court last
year.
    "Due to discouraging local conditions, such as a constantly
pending constitutional crisis, political uncertainty is much
higher than a year ago and that may be a factor which restrains
investors from purchasing Polish assets," said Tomasz Kolarz,
analyst of DM BM BPH.
    A dovish member of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC),
Jerzy Zyzynski, said he still saw some small scope for further
rate cuts. 
    Ljubljana's main stock index fell 0.8 percent,
dragged down by a 3-percent retreat of drug maker Krka stocks
 from 6-month highs hit on Tuesday.    
 OK        CEE      SNAP   AT  1038       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   260   02%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  308.   +0.  1.98
 forint    =>       5300  9700   14%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.30  4.30  -0.0  -1.0
 zloty     =>         22    18    1%    3%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.45   +0.  1.53
 leu       =>         10    23   03%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.73
 kuna      =>         90    93   00%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0300  1200   07%    7%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             863.  865.  -0.2  -9.6
                      83    53    0%    7%
 Budapest           2836  2820   +0.   +18
                    0.53  8.66   54%  .56%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1756  1755   +0.  -5.5
           >         .83   .59   07%    0%
 Buchares           7021  6980   +0.   +0.
 t                   .14   .20   59%   24%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  743.  746.  -0.4   +6.
 a         P>         36    58    3%   78%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1895  1884   +0.   +12
           >         .33   .28   59%  .17%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  645.  640.   +0.   +0.
           15>        25    84   69%   18%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  483.  479.   +0.   +4.
           >          47    59   81%   90%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.4  0.10   +02   +10
           RR>        39     5  2bps   bps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.06   +03   +6b
           RR>        93     9  1bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.31  0.02   +03   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        2     5  1bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.77  0.01   +24   +1b
           RR>         1     2  3bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.31  0.01   +28   +0b
           RR>         9        2bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.87  0.00   +28  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        7     8  8bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.66  0.68  0.68  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.70  1.66  1.65  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5     5     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 ($1 = 276.5400 forints)

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
