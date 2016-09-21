FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Equities rebound, Poland lags behind
September 21, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Equities rebound, Poland lags behind

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Equities mostly track rebound in Western Europe, Asia
    * Forint regains ground after dip on central bank easing
    * Polish assets underperform on political worries
    * Hungarian bonds retreat amid profit-taking

 (Adds retreat of Hungarian bonds, trader comments)
    By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Equities in Central
Europe rebounded on Wednesday, except in Poland where continuing
concerns over a possible constitutional crisis weighed on the
country's assets. 
    Risk appetite increased after the Bank of Japan's decision
to keep interest rates low in the long term, and ahead of
Wednesday's Federal Reserve rate decision.
    A surprise rate hike or hawkish comments could tarnish the
appeal of Central Europe's high-yielding assets.
    The forint, the zloty and the leu
 firmed by 0.1 percent against the euro by 1356 GMT. 
    On Tuesday the forint weakened because Hungary's central
bank eased policy, capping the year-end level of funds that
commercial banks can place in its 3-month deposit facility at
900 billion forints ($3.25 billion). 
    Banks scrambled to place 3-month deposits at the last
unlimited tender on Wednesday. They placed 687 billion forints,
boosting the total amount in the deposits to 2.23 trillion
forints ($8.05 billion).  
    The future rise in liquidity in markets due to the cap could
erode the forint's gains.
    The forint has been helped by strong trade surpluses and
Friday's surprise upgrade in Hungary's debt rating to investment
grade from Standard & Poor's, which could also prompt some
investment funds to buy Hungarian government bonds.
    Hungarian bonds retreated on Wednesday. Long-term yields
rose by 4-5 basis points. The 10-year benchmark paper traded at
2.82 percent. "Funds rushed into the 3-month deposits today and
that can push money market interest rates higher," one
Budapest-based fixed income trader said.
    That impact is limited to short-term instruments. 
    Yields on government bonds with longer maturities were
pushed higher by profit-taking after a 20-30 basis-point decline
from levels before the S&P upgrade, the trader added.
    Elsewhere, the bluechip index of the Warsaw stock exchange
 rose by 0.2 percent, lagging behind most regional
bourses. Bucharest's main index gained 0.7 percent.
    Anti-corruption office agents have entered the premises of
some state-owned Warsaw-listed firms including KGHM,
PKN Orlen and Lotos.
    The dismissal of the treasury minister last week may also
lead to a reshuffle in the management of some state-run energy
firms, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
    Investors remain concerned due to tensions between Warsaw
and the European Union over changes in the constitutional court
last year.
    "Due to discouraging local conditions, such as a constantly
pending constitutional crisis, political uncertainty is much
higher than a year ago and that may be a factor which restrains
investors from purchasing Polish assets," said Tomasz Kolarz,
analyst of DM BM BPH.    
             CEE      SNAP   AT  1556       
             MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                      CURRENCIES            
                      Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                      st    ious  y     ge
                      bid   clos  chan  in
                            e     ge    2016
 Czech       <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown       =>        220   260   01%    9%
 Hungary     <EURHUF  308.  308.   +0.  1.89
 forint      =>       8000  9700   06%     %
 Polish      <EURPLN  4.29  4.30   +0.  -0.9
 zloty       =>         89    18   07%    5%
 Romanian    <EURRON  4.44  4.45   +0.  1.61
 leu         =>         75    23   11%     %
 Croatian    <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.77
 kuna        =>         60    93   04%     %
 Serbian     <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.1  -1.5
 dinar       =>       3500  1200    9%    2%
 Note:       calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily       ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change      from                       
                      STOC                  
                      KS                
                      Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                      st    ious  y     ge
                            clos  chan  in
                            e     ge    2016
 Prague               866.  865.   +0.  -9.4
                        18    53   08%    3%
 Budapest             2830  2820   +0.   +18
                      7.62  8.66   35%  .34%
 Warsaw      <.WIG20  1759  1755   +0.  -5.3
             >         .55   .59   23%    6%
 Bucharest            7030  6980   +0.   +0.
                       .09   .20   71%   37%
 Ljubljana   <.SBITO  741.  746.  -0.6   +6.
             P>         55    58    7%   52%
 Zagreb      <.CRBEX  1893  1884   +0.   +12
             >         .04   .28   46%  .04%
 Belgrade    <.BELEX  644.  640.   +0.   +0.
             15>        83    84   62%   11%
 Sofia       <.SOFIX  484.  479.   +1.   +5.
             >          51    59   03%   12%
                      BOND                  
                      S                 
                      Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                      d     d     ad    y
                      (bid  chan  vs    chan
                      )     ge    Bund  ge
                                        in
 Czech                                  spre
 Republic                               ad
   2-year    <CZ2YT=  -0.4  0.08   +02   +8b
             RR>        63        0bps    ps
   5-year    <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.06   +03   +6b
             RR>        93     9  1bps    ps
   10-year   <CZ10YT  0.28     0   +02  -2bp
             =RR>        7        9bps     s
 Poland                                     
   2-year    <PL2YT=  1.75  0.01   +24   +1b
             RR>         1     2  1bps    ps
   5-year    <PL5YT=   2.3  0.00   +28   +0b
             RR>               5  0bps    ps
   10-year   <PL10YT  2.85  -0.0   +28  -2bp
             =RR>        3     1  6bps     s
             FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                      3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                        inte
                                        rban
                                        k
 Czech Rep   <CZKFRA  0.27  0.24  0.21     0
             ><PRIBO                    
             R=>                        
 Hungary     <HUFFRA  0.68   0.7  0.71  0.89
             ><BUBOR                    
             =>                         
 Poland      <PLNFRA  1.69  1.65  1.66  1.71
             ><WIBOR     5              
             =>                         
 Note: FRA   are for                        
 quotes      ask                        
             prices                     
 *******************************************
 *******************
 
        


($1 = 276.8500 forints)

 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
