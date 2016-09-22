FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Assets rise on Fed but year-end may be shaky
September 22, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Assets rise on Fed but year-end may be shaky

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint at 7-month high, zloty firms to 5-week high vs euro
    * Less Fed rate rise backs CEE assets, risks rise near
end-2016
    * Some assets buck regional rise, investors are cautious
    * Romanian bond auction seen attracting healthy demand

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Most Central European
assets firmed on Thursday amid a cautious rise in risk appetite
after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of future
interest rate hikes.
    Central Europe's economic growth outpaces that of the euro
zone, its government debt yields are higher and currencies are
expected to appreciate or ease only mildly over the next year.
 
    A slower rise in U.S. interest rates means that the region's
assets can stay attractive longer.
    The forint touched a seven-month high and the
zloty a seven-week high against the euro in early
trade. Both currencies firmed by 0.3 percent by 0857 GMT, with
the forint trading at 307.30 and the zloty at 4.2855.
    Budapest's main stock index and Warsaw's bluechip
index rose 0.6-0.7 percent. Polish and Hungarian
government bond yields dropped by 2-5 basis points, with their
10-year papers trading at the same yield level at 2.78 percent.
    Hungarian and Polish markets track global trends the most
closely in the region.
    Investors remain cautious after the Fed's guidance, which
still projects rate tightening there for December.
    Traders said further short-term gains are possible in Poland
and Hungary, but the final weeks of the year following
presidential elections in the United States may be shaky. 
    "November is likely to bring a very strong, hawkish Fed
statement and this could be followed by a hike in December.
These two will be negative for the zloty," said Joanna Bachert,
currency strategist at PKO BP, who sees the zloty at 4.40 by the
end of the year.
    Analysts of mBank said the U.S. elections could cause
jitters. "Therefore we expect the zloty to depreciate (in the
coming months) but this process should start from lower EUR/PLN
levels (a firmer zloty)," they said in a note.
    The Polish central bank is due to publish minutes of its
September rate-setting meeting at 1200 GMT. The report is
unlikely to change the widely-held expectation that the bank
will not resume its interest rate cuts.   
    Romania's leu bucked the regional trend, easing by
0.1 percent, and Bucharest's stock index, which is often
an outlier in the region, shed 0.2 percent.
    But the government's auction of April 2019 expiry bonds is
expected to draw good demand.
    The bonds could be sold at a cut-off yield near Wednesday's
closing mid of 1.47 percent and the optimism triggered by the
Fed comments could reduce yields, ING analysts said in a note.
    
 OK        CEE      SNAP   AT  1057       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   220   00%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  307.  308.   +0.  2.39
 forint    =>       3000  2900   32%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.28  4.29   +0.  -0.6
 zloty     =>         55    67   26%    4%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.0  1.50
 leu       =>         20    84    8%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.79
 kuna      =>         50    65   02%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.4
 dinar     =>       2000  3300   11%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             868.  864.   +0.  -9.2
                      30    77   41%    0%
 Budapest           2841  2825   +0.   +18
                    0.95  4.34   55%  .77%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1770  1758   +0.  -4.7
           >         .48   .47   68%    7%
 Buchares           7020  7036  -0.2   +0.
 t                   .57   .36    2%   23%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  742.  741.   +0.   +6.
 a         P>         14    55   08%   61%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1903  1893   +0.   +12
           >         .54   .37   54%  .66%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  641.  644.  -0.5  -0.4
           15>        38    83    4%    2%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  484.  479.   +1.   +5.
           >          93    59   11%   21%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.4  -0.0   +01  -2bp
           RR>        84    21  8bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.01   +03   +5b
           RR>        81     2  6bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.27  -0.0   +03   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        1    16  2bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.74  0.00   +24   +1b
           RR>         3     2  1bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.26  -0.0   +28   +1b
           RR>         3    28  0bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.79  -0.0   +28  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        3    65  4bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.69  0.67  0.67     0
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.65  1.65  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5              
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by
Mark Heinrich)

