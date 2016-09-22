FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Some assets rise on Fed, investors remain cautious
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Some assets rise on Fed, investors remain cautious

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Forint at 7-month high, zloty firms to 5-week high vs euro
    * Less Fed rate rise backs CEE assets, risks rise near
end-2016
    * Some assets buck rise, Polish utilities, Alior stocks
plunge
    * Romanian bond auction draws robust demand, yield falls

 (Adds fall of some Polish stocks, Romanian bond auction)
    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some Central European
assets firmed on Thursday amid a cautious rise in risk appetite
after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of future
interest rate hikes.
    Central Europe's economic growth outpaces that of the euro
zone, its government debt yields are higher and currencies are
expected to appreciate or ease only mildly over the next year.
 
    A slower rise in U.S. interest rates means the region's
assets can stay attractive longer.
    The forint touched a seven-month high and the
zloty a seven-week high against the euro in early
trade. The forint firmed by 0.4 percent to 307.20 by 1014 GMT,
and the zloty gained 0.2 percent to 4.2875.
    The main stock indices in Budapest and Prague 
rose by 0.6 percent, lagging behind a 2 percent surge in
Frankfurt and Paris.
    Warsaw's bluechip index gave up early gains of 0.7
percent, driven by the shares of some state-run utilities and
Alior bank due to planned capital increases which
could increase their tax costs.  
    PGE shares shed 5.6 percent, PGNig 4 percent and
Alior and Enea 6 percent. 
    Investors remained cautious after the Fed's guidance, which
still projects rate tightening in the U.S. from December.
    Traders said further short-term regional currency gains were
possible, but the final weeks of the year following presidential
elections in the United States may be shaky. 
    "November is likely to bring a very strong, hawkish Fed
statement and this could be followed by a hike in December.
These two will be negative for the zloty," said Joanna Bachert,
currency strategist at PKO BP, who sees the zloty at 4.40 by 
the end of 2016.
    Analysts at mBank said the U.S. elections could cause
nervousness. "Therefore we expect the zloty to depreciate (in
the coming months) but this process should start from lower
EUR/PLN levels (a firmer zloty)," they said in a note.
    Polish and Hungarian government bond yields dropped along
the curve by 2-6 basis points and the two countries' 10-year
papers traded at the same yield level at 2.78-2.79 percent. 
    Romania's leu eased a shade and Bucharest's stock
index shed 0.35 percent.
    But a government auction of April 2019 expiry bonds drew
huge demand, with bids exceeding the 500 million lei ($126.26
million) offer more than fivefold. 
    The bonds were sold at a yield of 1.39 percent, well below 
Wednesday's closing mid-yield of 1.47 percent.    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1214       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   220   01%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  307.  308.   +0.  2.42
 forint    =>       2000  2900   35%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.28  4.29   +0.  -0.6
 zloty     =>         75    67   21%    9%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.0  1.54
 leu       =>         05    84    5%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.79
 kuna      =>         45    65   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.  -0.0  -1.5
 dinar     =>       4000  3300    6%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             870.  864.   +0.  -9.0
                      29    77   64%    0%
 Budapest           2842  2825   +0.   +18
                    6.63  4.34   61%  .84%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1758  1758  -0.0  -5.4
           >         .43   .47    3%    2%
 Buchares           7011  7036  -0.3   +0.
 t                   .90   .36    5%   11%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  741.  741.  -0.0   +6.
 a         P>         37    55    2%   50%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1905  1893   +0.   +12
           >         .53   .37   64%  .78%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  643.  644.  -0.2  -0.1
           15>        27    83    4%    3%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  484.  479.   +1.   +5.
           >          93    59   11%   21%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.4  -0.0   +01  -2bp
           RR>        84    21  8bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +03   +2b
           RR>        99    06  3bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.28  -0.0   +03   +5b
 10-year   =RR>        6    01  3bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.74  0.01   +24   +1b
           RR>         3     2  1bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.27  -0.0   +28   +0b
           RR>         6    22  0bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.79  -0.0   +28  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>        9    59  4bps     s
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.27  0.24  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.68  0.66  0.67  0.89
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.70  1.66  1.64  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 ($1 = 3.9600 lei)

 (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by
Mark Heinrich and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.