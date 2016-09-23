FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks lead fall on government reshuffle news
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks lead fall on government reshuffle news

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Polish PM flags personnel changes, fin. min. may be
included
    * Warsaw bourse index underperforms region, falling over 1
pct
    * Zloty, forint retreat from highs

    By Sandor Peto and Jakub Iglewski
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Warsaw stocks led a
retreat of Central European equities on Friday, after Poland's
Prime Minister flagged a government reshuffle which may include
the finance minister.
    The Polish government's unorthodox economic policies and
constitutional court changes have often caused market jitters in
the past year.
    Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said she would announce the
personnel changes next week and that they could also affect the
management of state-run companies. 
    Before Szydlo spoke, the Fakt tabloid said, quoting unnamed
sources from the ruling Law and Justice party, that finance
minister Pawel Szalamacha may be dismissed in a few weeks.
    The Warsaw bourse's bluechip index , which has been
one of the region's worst performer with 5.5 percent loss since
2015, fell one percent, leading equities losses in the region.
    The upcoming personnel changes add to risks after Thursday's
plunge in the stocks of utilities companies, said Mateusz
Namysl, analyst at Raiffeisen Brokers in Warsaw.
    Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski was quoted as saying
on Thursday that he planned to lift the nominal value of shares
in state-run firms by 50 billion zlotys in the coming years.
Analysts said that would boost the companies' tax costs.
 
    "Investor sentiment regarding state-controlled firms is
negative and these companies have a large share in WIG20 index
and hence this weakness," Namysl added.
    The zloty weakened by a third of a percent to
4.293 against the euro by 0912 GMT, retreating from a 5-week
high reached before Szydlo's comments.
    The forint has also retreated from Thursday's
16-month highs, easing 0.2 percent to 316.30.
    Hungary said it posted a current account surplus of 1.767
billion euros in the second quarter. The figure was lower than
analysts forecast for 1.959 billion euros but the country still
has robust current account and trade surpluses.
    Hungarian assets are also buoyed by a credit rating upgrade
from Standard & Poor's a weeks ago, less political risk than in
Poland, higher debt yields than in the euro zone and the
prospect of slower than expected Federal Reserve rate increases.
    The forint is also helped by a temporary liquidity shortage
after banks scrambled to place funds with the central bank on
Wednesday at its last monthly 3-month deposit tender where it
accepts an unlimited amount, analysts said.  
    "We estimate EUR/HUF to move back into the old trading range
of 310-315 in the coming weeks and would expect EUR/PLN to soon
drop back above 4.30 again," Raiffeisen analysts said in a note.
   
 OK        CEE      SNAP   AT  1112       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   255   02%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  306.  305.  -0.1  2.72
 forint    =>       3000  8050    6%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.29  4.27  -0.3  -0.8
 zloty     =>         30    85    4%    2%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.44   +0.  1.60
 leu       =>         80    94   03%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.49  7.49   +0.  1.88
 kuna      =>         80    95   02%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  2900   11%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             871.  875.  -0.4  -8.8
                      59    87    9%    6%
 Budapest           2825  2830  -0.1   +18
                    8.18  0.83    5%  .13%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1758  1776  -1.0  -5.4
           >         .00   .22    3%    4%
 Buchares           6993  7045  -0.7  -0.1
 t                   .89   .48    3%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  743.  745.  -0.2   +6.
 a         P>         79    58    4%   84%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1926  1913   +0.   +14
           >         .32   .77   66%  .01%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  641.  641.  -0.0  -0.3
           15>        77    96    3%    6%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  484.  479.   +1.   +5.
           >          93    59   11%   21%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.4  -0.0   +02  -1bp
           RR>        66    07  0bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +03   +0b
           RR>        01    02  5bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.27     0   +03   +0b
 10-year   =RR>        6        6bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.73  0.00   +24   +1b
           RR>         5     7  0bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.25  0.02   +28   +3b
           RR>         3     5  0bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.78  0.01   +28   +1b
 10-year   =RR>        2     7  7bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.69  0.68  0.69  0.89
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.65  1.63  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5           5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.