FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Poland leads currency and stock falls on reshuffle plan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Poland leads currency and stock falls on reshuffle plan

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Warsaw stocks hit 12-day low ahead of government reshuffle
    * Czech crown forwards jittery, central bank reaffirms cap
    * Slovenia's 10-year bond yield at record low on Fitch
upgrade
    * Croatian parties continue coalition talks
    * Dinar shrugs off tension over Serb referendum in Bosnia

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Poland led a fall in Central
European stocks on Monday, extending losses posted since Polish
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday that she would
reshuffle her government.
    The changes that she plans to announce this week may include
the finance minister, and come amid a drive to boost government
influence in various business sectors including banks.
    State-run oil refiners PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos
 could team up to buy convenience store chain Zabka,
the weekly Uwazam Rze said without naming its source. PKN fell
2.3 percent by 0844 GMT.
    The bourse's bluechip index shed 1.7 percent. With
a 6.8 percent loss since 2015, Warsaw remains the region's
second worst-performing market this year after Prague.
    Regional assets got a boost earlier this month after the
Federal Reserve flagged an increasingly cautious approach to
future interest rate hikes, but came under pressure on Monday as
risk aversion grew in global markets ahead of a television
debate of U.S. presidential candidates.
    The zloty, the forint and the leu
 eased 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro.
    The Czech crown rate against the euro implied in
six-month forwards was moving between an 11-day low
of 26.958 and a 10-day high of 26.855.
    Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said the bank still
saw mid-2017 as the probable date of exit from its cap, which
keeps the crown weaker than 27 and a later date was possible.
      
    A blast in Budapest which wounded two Hungarian police
officers on Saturday did not cause worries in markets and the
forint, which traded at 306.42, may soon retest the 16-month
highs hit at 305.28 on Friday, one Budapest-based trader said.
    The currency has been helped by a rating upgrade by Standard
& Poor's early this month, which granted Hungary its second
investment grade since a similar move by Fitch in May.
    The yield on Slovenia's 10-year government bond 
fell to a record low of 0.686 percent after Fitch rating agency
upgraded Slovenia to A- from BBB+ late on Friday.
    Elsewhere in the former Yugoslav region, the kuna 
was steady at 7.5 against the euro ahead of a new round of talks
which may bring the conservative HDZ party and the centre-right
reformist Most party closer to forming a coalition cabinet.
    Serbia's dinar firmed 0.2 percent to 123.05 despite
some tension in ethnically divided neighbouring Bosnia where
Serbs voted overwhelmingly to keep their national holiday,
defying the country's highest court. 
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1044       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   245   01%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  306.  305.  -0.2  2.68
 forint    =>       4200  7800    1%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.30  4.30  -0.1  -1.1
 zloty     =>         75    30    0%    5%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.45  4.44  -0.0  1.53
 leu       =>         10    73    8%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.85
 kuna      =>         00    02   00%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0200  2600   20%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             865.  874.  -1.0  -9.5
                      23    05    1%    3%
 Budapest           2795  2812  -0.6   +16
                    0.48  0.09    0%  .85%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1733  1762  -1.6  -6.7
           >         .06   .48    7%    8%
 Buchares           6958  7000  -0.5  -0.6
 t                   .86   .27    9%    5%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  740.  744.  -0.5   +6.
 a         P>         59    56    3%   38%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1944  1937   +0.   +15
           >         .28   .17   37%  .07%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  632.  639.  -1.1  -1.8
           15>        09    48    6%    6%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  485.  484.   +0.   +5.
           >          18    93   05%   27%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.4  -0.0   +01  -1bp
           RR>         8    14  9bps     s
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.2  -0.0   +03   +0b
           RR>        05    04  5bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.26  -0.0   +03   +0b
 10-year   =RR>             16  6bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.73  -0.0   +24  -1bp
           RR>         2    08  0bps     s
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.27  0.00   +28   +1b
           RR>         7     1  3bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.80  0.00   +29   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        3     3  0bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.24  0.21     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.69  0.68  0.68  0.89
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.71  1.67  1.65  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by
Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.