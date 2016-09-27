FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady, stocks extend slide
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady, stocks extend slide

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Currencies steady, rangebound after U.S. presidential
debate
    * Warsaw leads stocks decline again ahead of government
reshuffle

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies
steadied on Tuesday after a debate of U.S. presidential
candidates seemed to strengthen the position of Democrat Hillary
Clinton who is regarded as representative of the status quo in
U.S. politics.
    The zloty, the forint and the leu
 were mixed, moving less than 0.1 percent against the
euro by 0917 GMT.
    "Markets are slightly happier today but this feeling is much
weaker than yesterday's worries (ahead of the debate)," Erste
analysts said in a note.
    With turnover thin this week, neither international or
domestic factors show a direction, a Budapest-based dealer said.
    The region's equities extended losses posted before the U.S.
debate, shadowing Western European stock markets, led by the
Warsaw bourse where the bluechip index shed 0.8
percent.
    Polish stocks have eased since Prime Minister Beata Szydlo
said on Friday that she would reshuffle her government this
week. She has not yet made any announcement.
    Warsaw's and Bucharest's main index touched two-week
lows and even Budapest's main index hit a 4-week low.
    Hungary's rolling three-month unemployment rate fell to 4.9
percent in the June-August period from 5 percent.
    The figures indicate a pick-up in economic growth in the
second half of the year, Takarekbank analyst Gergely Suppan said
in a note.
    Hungarian data, however, also reflect a worsening labour
shortage in services and industries, including the construction
sector that can dent hopes for a home building boom, ING analyst
Peter Virovacz said.
    "The increasing labour shortage -- without proper economic
policy response -- will sooner or later (looking at the current
situation, sooner) become a hindrance to economic development,"
he said. 
    Turkey's credit rating downgrade by Moody's to 'junk' could
trigger some capital flows into Central European debt markets,
mainly Hungary, which received its second investment grade early
this month from Standard & Poor's, one Budapest-based trader
said.
    "Of course it takes some time for investors to reallocate
money," the trader said.
    Hungarian bonds were steady on Tuesday, while Polish yields
dropped by 1-3 percent, returning to their levels before a rise
on Monday.     
 OK        CEE      SNAP   AT  1117       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        210   255   02%    9%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  306.  306.   +0.  2.56
 forint    =>       8000  8150   00%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.29  4.29  -0.0  -0.8
 zloty     =>         59    38    5%    8%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.45   +0.  1.56
 leu       =>         95    10   03%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.50  7.50   +0.  1.85
 kuna      =>         00    25   03%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.2
 dinar     =>       0600  1900   11%    9%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             866.  869.  -0.3  -9.4
                      22    10    3%    2%
 Budapest           2764  2768  -0.1   +15
                    5.07  5.30    5%  .57%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1726  1740  -0.7  -7.1
           >         .30   .05    9%    5%
 Buchares           6932  6955  -0.3  -1.0
 t                   .26   .06    3%    3%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  737.  742.  -0.7   +5.
 a         P>         02    21    0%   87%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1945  1948  -0.1   +15
           >         .27   .92    9%  .13%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  636.  637.  -0.2  -1.2
           15>        28    84    4%    1%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  493.  487.   +1.   +7.
           >          14    63   13%   00%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.5  -0.0   +01   +2b
           RR>        36    07  7bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  -0.0   +04   +3b
           RR>        98    02  0bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.26     0   +04   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        1        1bps    ps
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.70  -0.0   +24   +0b
           RR>         4    34  1bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.26  -0.0   +28   +2b
           RR>              15  6bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.79  -0.0   +29   +2b
 10-year   =RR>        1    17  4bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.72   0.7   0.7  0.89
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.69  1.65  1.63  1.71
           ><WIBOR     5    75     5  
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
