CEE MARKETS-Currencies steady, stocks extend slide

* Currencies steady, rangebound after U.S. presidential debate * Warsaw leads stocks decline again ahead of government reshuffle By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Central European currencies steadied on Tuesday after a debate of U.S. presidential candidates seemed to strengthen the position of Democrat Hillary Clinton who is regarded as representative of the status quo in U.S. politics. The zloty, the forint and the leu were mixed, moving less than 0.1 percent against the euro by 0917 GMT. "Markets are slightly happier today but this feeling is much weaker than yesterday's worries (ahead of the debate)," Erste analysts said in a note. With turnover thin this week, neither international or domestic factors show a direction, a Budapest-based dealer said. The region's equities extended losses posted before the U.S. debate, shadowing Western European stock markets, led by the Warsaw bourse where the bluechip index shed 0.8 percent. Polish stocks have eased since Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday that she would reshuffle her government this week. She has not yet made any announcement. Warsaw's and Bucharest's main index touched two-week lows and even Budapest's main index hit a 4-week low. Hungary's rolling three-month unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent in the June-August period from 5 percent. The figures indicate a pick-up in economic growth in the second half of the year, Takarekbank analyst Gergely Suppan said in a note. Hungarian data, however, also reflect a worsening labour shortage in services and industries, including the construction sector that can dent hopes for a home building boom, ING analyst Peter Virovacz said. "The increasing labour shortage -- without proper economic policy response -- will sooner or later (looking at the current situation, sooner) become a hindrance to economic development," he said. Turkey's credit rating downgrade by Moody's to 'junk' could trigger some capital flows into Central European debt markets, mainly Hungary, which received its second investment grade early this month from Standard & Poor's, one Budapest-based trader said. "Of course it takes some time for investors to reallocate money," the trader said. Hungarian bonds were steady on Tuesday, while Polish yields dropped by 1-3 percent, returning to their levels before a rise on Monday. OK CEE SNAP AT 1117 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 255 02% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 306. 306. +0. 2.56 forint => 8000 8150 00% % Polish <EURPLN 4.29 4.29 -0.0 -0.8 zloty => 59 38 5% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.44 4.45 +0. 1.56 leu => 95 10 03% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.85 kuna => 00 25 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0600 1900 11% 9% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 866. 869. -0.3 -9.4 22 10 3% 2% Budapest 2764 2768 -0.1 +15 5.07 5.30 5% .57% Warsaw <.WIG20 1726 1740 -0.7 -7.1 > .30 .05 9% 5% Buchares 6932 6955 -0.3 -1.0 t .26 .06 3% 3% Ljubljan <.SBITO 737. 742. -0.7 +5. a P> 02 21 0% 87% Zagreb <.CRBEX 1945 1948 -0.1 +15 > .27 .92 9% .13% Belgrade <.BELEX 636. 637. -0.2 -1.2 15> 28 84 4% 1% Sofia <.SOFIX 493. 487. +1. +7. > 14 63 13% 00% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +01 +2b RR> 36 07 7bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +04 +3b RR> 98 02 0bps ps <CZ10YT 0.26 0 +04 +4b 10-year =RR> 1 1bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.70 -0.0 +24 +0b RR> 4 34 1bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.26 -0.0 +28 +2b RR> 15 6bps ps <PL10YT 2.79 -0.0 +29 +2b 10-year =RR> 1 17 4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.72 0.7 0.7 0.89 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.69 1.65 1.63 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 75 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Richard Balmforth)