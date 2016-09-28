FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Ljubljana misses stocks rebound on corporate tax hike
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Ljubljana misses stocks rebound on corporate tax hike

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Stocks rebound but for Slovenia which hiked corporate tax
    * Romanian 10-year bonds extend gain, Bucharest to tap
eurobond
    * Hungarian, Romanian, Polish 10-year yield at almost same
level
    * Kuna eases ahead of president's talks on new government

    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Slovenian stocks
bucked a rebound of Central European equities on Wednesday after
parliament approved tax changes late on Tuesday which companies
said would boost their costs.
    The finance minister said the measures, which will lift the
corporate tax from 2017 to 19 percent from 17 percent and cut
the income tax for high earners, would help rather than hurt the
economy's competitiveness. 
    However, the Ljubljana bourse's index fell 0.3
percent by 0859 GMT. It set a 2-week low, off a 14-month high
touched a week ago.
    Stocks rose on Central Europe's biggest bourses, tracking a
rebound of European stocks, led by a partial recovery of
Deutsche Bank.
    Poland's bluechip index rose 0.2 percent as Pekao
bank and copper maker KGHM shares rebounded.
    Bucharest's main index rose by 0.6 percent.
    Bids for leu-denominated government bond yields dropped by
2-3 basis points as Romania opened books to tap an earlier issue
of 2028-expiry eurobonds. 
    Romania, which will hold elections in December, has boosted
household revenues even more than Slovenia. The region grapples
with labour shortages as young skilled workers flow into much
richer Western European states.
    Romania's budget deficit was a low 0.4 percent of economic
output in the first eight months of 2016 even though the net
average wage surged by 12.4 percent in annual terms in July.
    The country's 10-year bond yield around 2.8 percent is now
near its lowest levels since early 2015, ING analysts said in a
note.
    "While there might still be some room for positive price
action for longer-maturing papers, spreads versus Bunds and CEE
peers are quite low, suggesting only limited space in this
direction," they said.
    Hungary's 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to 2.82 percent.
    "Some investors are driving up the yields to get better
prices at tomorrow's auction," one Budapest-based
fixed income trader said.
    Poland's corresponding yield rose 2 basis points to 2.84
percent.
    Concerns that Poland's economic policies may turn even
sourer to companies have weighed on the country's asset prices
since Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday that she would
make changes in her government this week.
    She may announce the details of the reshuffle on Thursday or
Friday, the Polish daily Nasz Dziennik said.  
    The zloty eased 0.1 percent to 4.291 against the
euro.
    The kuna slid to a 9-day low at 7.518 ahead of
talks between Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and
parties on forming a new government.  
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1059       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.1
 crown     =>        240   330   03%    0%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  307.  307.  -0.0  2.21
 forint    =>       8500  8050    1%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.29  4.28  -0.1  -0.7
 zloty     =>         10    48    4%    7%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.44   +0.  1.61
 leu       =>         72    86   03%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.50  -0.1  1.61
 kuna      =>         80    45    8%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       0700  1900   10%    0%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             866.  869.  -0.3  -9.4
                      34    10    2%    1%
 Budapest           2765  2748   +0.   +15
                    4.45  1.04   63%  .61%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1736  1732   +0.  -6.5
           >         .60   .81   22%    9%
 Buchares           6954  6913   +0.  -0.7
 t                   .75   .08   60%    1%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  733.  735.  -0.2   +5.
 a         P>         04    12    8%   30%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1945  1943   +0.   +15
           >         .53   .21   12%  .15%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  631.  637.  -0.9  -1.9
           15>        63    42    1%    4%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  508.  493.   +3.   +10
           >          20    26   03%  .26%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.5  0.01   +01   +2b
           RR>        17     9  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.01   +04   +2b
           RR>        72     7  2bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.25  -0.0   +03  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>              1  9bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.74  0.01   +24   +1b
           RR>         2     2  4bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.32  -0.0   +29  -1bp
           RR>         9    04  2bps     s
           <PL10YT  2.85  0.02   +29   +3b
 10-year   =RR>              1  9bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.72  0.69  0.68     0
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.71  1.68  1.68  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.