a year ago
CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads currency easing, Poland dismisses finance minister
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

CEE MARKETS-Zloty leads currency easing, Poland dismisses finance minister

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

* Poland replaces finance minister Szalamacha with
Morawiecki
    * Zloty eases, Polish stocks underperform European peers
    * Kuna eases as tourism season is ending

 (Updates prices)
    By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie
    BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The zloty led a
weakening of Central European currencies on Wednesday as Polish
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo dismissed Pawel Szalamacha as
finance minister in a government reshuffle.
    His responsibilities will be taken over by Deputy Prime
Minister and Economy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who has bigger
support within the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) which is
advocating a bigger state role in various economic sectors
including banks.
    Szydlo said the reshuffle was needed to make the
government's wide-reaching economic stimulus plan more
effective. 
    She had warned on Friday that she would make changes to her
10-month-old government, causing uncertainty over policies and
weighing on Polish asset prices. The zloty dipped by
0.3 percent against the euro by 1633 GMT.
    Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said the reshuffle was
not as bad as expected.
    "The concentration of economic policy under Deputy PM
Morawiecki can only be a positive if communications and
transparency with investors improve, which seems difficult,"
Montalto added in a note. 
    The Warsaw bourse's bluechip index closed 0.1
percent higher, off a 2-week low hit on Tuesday. 
    Poland's 10-year government bond yield rose 4 basis points
to 2.86 percent. Hungary's corresponding yield also rose by 3
basis points as investors were pushing prices lower ahead of a
government bond auction on Thursday.
    The bid on Romania's 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points
to 2.89 percent, reversing an early decline. The country tapped
an earlier issue of 2028-expiry eurobonds on Wednesday,
borrowing further 1 billion euros.
    Slovenian stocks briefly touched a 2-week low after
parliament approved a corporate tax hike which companies said
would boost their costs. 
    But late gains by pharmaceuticals Krka helped
Ljubljana's main stock index close 1.2 percent higher. The index
of the Sofia bourse, which is as illiquid as Ljubljana,
jumped 3.4 percent to an 18-month high.
    The kuna eased 0.2 percent to 7.5165 against the
euro even though Croatia moved closer towards forming a new
government as President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic started talks
with parties. 
    Dealers said the kuna could ease even further as the end of
the tourism season cuts the country's foreign currency revenues.
    
           CEE      SNAP   AT  1833       
           MARKETS  SHOT  CET         
                    CURRENCIES            
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                    bid   clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Czech     <EURCZK  27.0  27.0   +0.  -0.0
 crown     =>        200   330   05%    8%
 Hungary   <EURHUF  308.  307.  -0.1  2.05
 forint    =>       3200  8050    7%     %
 Polish    <EURPLN  4.29  4.28  -0.3  -0.9
 zloty     =>         85    48    2%    4%
 Romanian  <EURRON  4.44  4.44   +0.  1.58
 leu       =>         85    86   00%     %
 Croatian  <EURHRK  7.51  7.50  -0.1  1.63
 kuna      =>         65    45    6%     %
 Serbian   <EURRSD  123.  123.   +0.  -1.3
 dinar     =>       1500  1900   03%    6%
 Note:     calcula  prev  clos  1800      
 daily     ted      ious  e at  CET   
 change    from                       
                    STOC                  
                    KS                
                    Late  Prev  Dail  Chan
                    st    ious  y     ge
                          clos  chan  in
                          e     ge    2016
 Prague             866.  869.  -0.3  -9.4
                      34    10    2%    1%
 Budapest           2747  2748  -0.0   +14
                    6.40  1.04    2%  .86%
 Warsaw    <.WIG20  1734  1732   +0.  -6.7
           >         .59   .81   10%    0%
 Buchares           6946  6913   +0.  -0.8
 t                   .93   .08   49%    2%
 Ljubljan  <.SBITO  743.  735.   +1.   +6.
 a         P>         36    12   12%   78%
 Zagreb    <.CRBEX  1940  1943  -0.1   +14
           >         .03   .21    6%  .82%
 Belgrade  <.BELEX  633.  637.  -0.5  -1.5
           15>        84    42    6%    9%
 Sofia     <.SOFIX  509.  493.   +3.   +10
           >          92    26   38%  .64%
                    BOND                  
                    S                 
                    Yiel  Yiel  Spre  Dail
                    d     d     ad    y
                    (bid  chan  vs    chan
                    )     ge    Bund  ge
                                      in
 Czech                                spre
 Republic                             ad
   2-year  <CZ2YT=  -0.5  0.01   +01   +2b
           RR>        17     9  8bps    ps
   5-year  <CZ5YT=  -0.1  0.04   +04   +4b
           RR>        45     4  5bps    ps
           <CZ10YT  0.25  -0.0   +04  -1bp
 10-year   =RR>              1  0bps     s
 Poland                                   
   2-year  <PL2YT=  1.73  0.00   +24   +1b
           RR>         7     7  4bps    ps
   5-year  <PL5YT=  2.32  0.01   +29   +1b
           RR>         2     4  2bps    ps
           <PL10YT  2.86  0.04   +30   +4b
 10-year   =RR>        6     6  1bps    ps
           FORWARD  RATE  AGREEMENT       
                    3x6   6x9   9x12  3M
                                      inte
                                      rban
                                      k
 Czech     <CZKFRA  0.28  0.25  0.22     0
 Rep       ><PRIBO                    
           R=>                        
 Hungary   <HUFFRA  0.72  0.71   0.7  0.88
           ><BUBOR                    
           =>                         
 Poland    <PLNFRA  1.71  1.68  1.66  1.71
           ><WIBOR                    
           =>                         
 Note:     are for                        
 FRA       ask                        
 quotes    prices                     
 *****************************************
 *********************
 
 (Additional reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana/Igir Ilic in
Zagreb; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
