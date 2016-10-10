CEE MARKETS-Leu extends loss on mortgages bill, Zagreb stocks firm

* Leu hits 3-month low, committees seen passing CHF mortgages bill * Zagreb stocks extend rallies as coalition talks seen succeeding * Forint off 17-month high on profit-taking, protests * Czech CPI below forecast, cbank reaffirms crown cap commitment By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The leu eased on Monday ahead of a likely approval by Romanian parliament committees of a bill that would lay out the rules for the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages. Legislative efforts to get rid of toxic Swiss franc mortgages, which soured due to a surge of the franc, have caused jitters in Central European markets in recent years, including Poland and Hungary. The Romanian leu shed 0.2 percent to 4.519 against the euro by 0814 GMT, setting 3-month lows. It remains unclear how much the bill, which could be passed by parliament on Tuesday, could boost the costs of banks. The concerns could weigh on an auction of 2020-expiry Romanian government bonds. The yield on five-year bonds was bid at 2.26 percent, up 5 basis points, while Polish bond yields dropped by 2 basis points, "Uncertainty is still considerable," UniCredit analysts said in a note. If pressure on the leu does not ease, the Romanian central bank could tighten leu liquidity in interbank markets and that could put further upward pressure on Romanian debt yields, Raiffeisen analyst Imre Stephan said in a note. "Political risks due to positioning for December's parliamentary elections are starting to materialise," he said. Romania's January-August trade deficit widened by just under a third on the year, but the central bank said in the minutes of its last meeting on Friday that it was not worried that the economy was overheating. The lower chamber of Poland's parliament will debate a bill on the conversions on Monday. A 0.7 percent rise in Warsaw's bluechip stock index indicated that worries over the conversion costs to banks have subsided. Zagreb's stock index also rose by 0.7 percent as Croatia's president is expected to nominate leader Andrej Plenkovic as prime minister after tough coalition talks. Zagreb is the best-performing bourse in the region along with Budapest this year, with 18.7 percent gain since 2015. Elsewhere, the crown's euro exchange rate, implied in 6-month forwards, was steady after the Czechs reported 0.5 percent annual inflation for September, a tad below analysts' forecast. Czech central bankers reiterated that the bank would not drop its cap on the crown at 27 against the euro before the second quarter of 2017. The forint retreated from Friday's 17-month highs in a move caused by profit-taking rather than worries due to protests over the closure of Hungary's leading leftist opposition newspaper. "Not good news, but not enough to derail trends," one dealer said. CEE SNAP AT 1014 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 200 190 00% 8% Hungary <EURHUF 304. 304. +0. 3.37 forint => 3800 3800 00% % Polish <EURPLN 4.28 4.28 +0. -0.5 zloty => 07 30 05% 3% Romanian <EURRON 4.51 4.51 -0.1 0.00 leu => 90 12 7% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.77 kuna => 60 65 01% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0600 1700 09% 9% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 885. 885. +0. -7.3 94 72 02% 6% Budapest 2844 2843 +0. +18 6.33 8.95 03% .92% Warsaw <.WIG20 1763 1751 +0. -5.1 > .21 .72 66% 6% Buchares 6942 6943 -0.0 -0.8 t .88 .45 1% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 736. 737. -0.1 +5. a P> 16 38 7% 75% Zagreb <.CRBEX 2006 1992 +0. +18 > .15 .03 71% .73% Belgrade <.BELEX 635. 639. -0.6 -1.2 15> 85 91 3% 8% Sofia <.SOFIX 510. 507. +0. +10 > 40 51 57% .74% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +00 -1bp RR> 73 07 9bps s 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +0b RR> 6 02 3bps ps <CZ10YT 0.30 0 +02 +1b 10-year =RR> 9 9bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.78 0.00 +24 +0b RR> 1 3 4bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.45 -0.0 +29 -1bp RR> 8 12 5bps s <PL10YT 3.01 -0.0 +30 -2bp 10-year =RR> 9 25 0bps s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.25 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.76 0.74 0.74 0.87 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.72 1.71 1.71 1.71 ><WIBOR 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto)