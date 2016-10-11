CEE MARKETS-Leu off 3-month lows, Swiss franc mortgages bill watched

* Committees soften Romania's mortgages conversion bill * Leu rebounds, but investors watch parliament vote on bill * Zagreb stocks hit 3-and-1/2-year high By Sandor Peto and Luiza Ilie BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu led a firming of Central European currencies on Tuesday after parliament committees made a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages less painful to banks. The franc's surge in the past years has boosted repayments on Swiss franc loans, leading to many Romanian borrowers defaulting. Legislative efforts in Central European states, including Hungary and Poland, to convert similar loans have caused jitters in local markets in the past years. Romania's bill aims to convert the loans into leu at historical rates. The budget and finance committees in parliament's lower house decided on Monday that the rule should be applied only for loans on which repayments exceed half of borrowers' monthly income. That solution would be less painful to banks than a previous version which would have converted all loans. The leu, after rebounding from 3-month lows against the euro on Monday, firmed by 0.1 percent to 4.4905 by 0808 GMT on Tuesday. But parliament may still ignore the committees' proposal when it votes on the bill, probably after 1230 GMT. "Part of the leu firming is a natural correction after the last few days, and part of it is that idea of converting only some of the Swiss franc loans," said one trader with a foreign bank in Bucharest. "Let's see what happens during the debate and vote." The leu shrugged off a dip in annual inflation to -0.6 percent in September from -0.2 percent in August. Romania's 10-year bonds traded steady around a yield of 2.99 percent, 10 basis points below better-rated Poland's corresponding bonds and 2 basis points above Hungary. An overly consumer-friendly conversion bill could lead to a rise in Romanian yields, said Imre Stephan, analyst of Raiffeisen in a note. Further risk is that "additional measures will be decided in pre-election spending which would add to the already elevated pressure on this, but mainly next year's budget deficit target", he added. Romania will hold elections in December. Inflation is anaemic across the region even though there have been some signs that it has started to rise. Consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent in Hungary in annual terms in September according to figures published on Tuesday. The forint eased a shade to 303.95 versus the euro, but stayed near 17-month highs set on Friday. Regional bonds and equities were mixed and rangebound. The main index of the Zagreb bourse firmed 0.2 percent, touching a 3-and-1/2-year high. Croatia's president named Andrej Plenkovic, head of the conservative HDZ party, as prime minister-designate on Monday, after tough coalition talks. CEE SNAP AT 1008 MARKETS SHOT CET CURRENCIES Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge bid clos chan in e ge 2016 Czech <EURCZK 27.0 27.0 +0. -0.0 crown => 210 210 00% 9% Hungary <EURHUF 303. 303. -0.0 3.52 forint => 9500 8100 5% % Polish <EURPLN 4.27 4.27 +0. -0.2 zloty => 00 41 09% 8% Romanian <EURRON 4.49 4.49 +0. 0.63 leu => 05 55 11% % Croatian <EURHRK 7.50 7.50 +0. 1.80 kuna => 40 65 03% % Serbian <EURRSD 123. 123. +0. -1.2 dinar => 0100 1500 11% 5% Note: calcula prev clos 1800 daily ted ious e at CET change from STOC KS Late Prev Dail Chan st ious y ge clos chan in e ge 2016 Prague 890. 891. -0.0 -6.9 39 00 7% 0% Budapest 2854 2857 -0.1 +19 0.96 0.02 0% .32% Warsaw <.WIG20 1764 1765 -0.1 -5.1 > .25 .95 0% 0% Buchares 6914 6911 +0. -1.2 t .41 .52 04% 8% Ljubljan <.SBITO 728. 732. -0.4 +4. a P> 89 43 8% 70% Zagreb <.CRBEX 2001 1997 +0. +18 > .53 .46 20% .46% Belgrade <.BELEX 635. 642. -1.0 -1.3 15> 50 27 5% 4% Sofia <.SOFIX 508. 507. +0. +10 > 19 66 10% .26% BOND S Yiel Yiel Spre Dail d d ad y (bid chan vs chan ) ge Bund ge in Czech spre Republic ad 2-year <CZ2YT= -0.5 -0.0 +00 +0b RR> 8 07 9bps ps 5-year <CZ5YT= -0.1 -0.0 +03 +0b RR> 62 02 2bps ps <CZ10YT 0.33 0 +02 +1b 10-year =RR> 9 8bps ps Poland 2-year <PL2YT= 1.79 0.00 +24 +1b RR> 4 8 6bps ps 5-year <PL5YT= 2.50 0.01 +29 +2b RR> 5 8 9bps ps <PL10YT 3.09 0.01 +30 +2b 10-year =RR> 3 2 4bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M inte rban k Czech <CZKFRA 0.28 0.24 0.22 0 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 0.76 0.75 0.76 0.87 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.72 ><WIBOR 5 5 5 => Note: are for FRA ask quotes prices ***************************************** ********************* (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Alison Williams)